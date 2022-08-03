Ole Miss Fall Camp: Lane Kiffin Highlights Transfers, ‘Blended Family’ in Opening Comments

After taking on the LSU Tigers on the road in Week 8, the Ole Miss Rebels will travel to College Station, Tex., to battle the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9. The Aggies are one of the most popular teams in college football thanks to their coach, Jimbo Fisher. Fisher's personality and NIL feud with Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban has made the Aggies the buzz of the college football recruitment world.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO