Ole Miss Fall Camp: Lane Kiffin Highlights Transfers, ‘Blended Family’ in Opening Comments

Tight End Michael Trigg Talks Development, Rebels Quarterback Competition
OXFORD, Miss. -- Jaxson Dart may not have had a stellar spring game for the Ole Miss Rebels, but his fellow USC transfer Michael Trigg feels that it's just a matter of time before he settles in. Trigg, one of the younger tight ends on this year's Rebel team, has...
Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M
After taking on the LSU Tigers on the road in Week 8, the Ole Miss Rebels will travel to College Station, Tex., to battle the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9. The Aggies are one of the most popular teams in college football thanks to their coach, Jimbo Fisher. Fisher's personality and NIL feud with Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban has made the Aggies the buzz of the college football recruitment world.
