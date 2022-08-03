ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

What should you do with household hazardous waste?

By Dusty Ellis
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3fCH_0h3k2Juq00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — To avoid the potential risks of household hazardous waste (HHW) it is important to know what is considered HHW and how to properly and legally dispose of it.

Improper and sometimes illegal disposal of HHW can include pouring them down the drain, on the ground, into storm sewers, or in some cases putting them out with the regular trash according to United Stated Enviormanetal Protection Agency (EPA).

The Texas Commission on Enviormental Quality said the following items can be considered HHW:

  • Corrosive cleaners (such as drain cleaner and lye-based oven cleaner)
  • Fluorescent light bulbs (including CFLs)
  • Fuels (gasoline, propane, diesel, coolant)
  • Mercury
  • Paints (oil-based or some anti-mildew latex)
  • Pesticides
  • Pool chlorine and acid
  • Wood stains or varnishes

The EPA has some quick tips for the safe handling of household hazardous wastes which include:

  • Follow any instructions for use, storage and disposal provided on product labels\
  • Never store hazardous products in food containers
  • When leftovers remain, never mix HHW with other products
  • Check with your local environmental, health or solid waste agency for more information
  • Remember, even empty containers of HHW can pose hazards because of the residual chemicals

San Angelo offers helpful disposal locations for the following items:

  • General trash: Residential citizens are allowed one free dumping per month at the City landfill with picture ID and water bill.
  • Toner and Printer Cartridges: Office supply stores
  • Plastic shopping bags: Supermarkets
  • Brake fluid, motor oil, other automobile fluids: Auto parts stores
  • Tools, equipment, paint, building materials: Consider for donation to nonprofit organizations such as Habitat for Humanity; contact Republic Services at 325-481-7700 .
  • Pesticides: Contact Earth 911 at 1-800-CLEANUP or www.earth911.com

Assistance is available for disabled citizens and citizens 65 and older. Please contact our Code Compliance Division at 325-657-4409 for more information or fill out a Disability Exemption request form .

Addtional contact information:

For more information go to Texas Commission on Enviromental Quality , EPA , or City of San Angelo

