Artisan Culture to relocate to Grogans Mill shopping center

The adult ice cream truck is an idea that makes you think “Why has no one done this before?”, because it is a genius idea! Bovine And Barley, along with Mad Tree Brewing Co., are the two companies to give thanks too for this brilliant idea. They have both adapted to the self isolating world by converting the company vehicle into an ice cream truck for adults. They will bring mixed drinks or beer right to your doorstep as they cruise through your neighborhood. And the best part is, a visit with the local adult ice cream truck will cost you no more than a night at the bar!

HOUSTON, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO