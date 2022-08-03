Artisan Culture to relocate to Grogans Mill shopping center

Read on communityimpact.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Hopdoddy open at former Grub Burger location on Research Forest Drive in The Woodlands
Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened Aug. 2 in The Woodlands. (Courtesy Hopdoddy Burger Bar) Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened at the former Grub Burger location at 2417 Research Forest Drive, Ste. A, The Woodlands, on Aug. 2. The chain offers craft burgers, fries and margaritas among its menu items, featuring Piedmontese beef, Beyond Meat, bison and cage-free chicken options.
Caroline’s A Healthy Eatery in Spring to close, launch new concept
On Aug. 27, Caroline's A Healthy Eatery's owners Caroline and Chad Cobell will close their business to launch a new concept, Kingfisher & Crow, Gourmet & Gluten Free. (Courtesy Caroline's A Healthy Eatery) On Aug. 27, Caroline’s A Healthy Eatery will close, owners Caroline and Chad Cobell announced July 31....
fox26houston.com
Widely-known Houston restaurant: The Tasting Room shutting down after 20 years of service
HOUSTON - As inflation continues to impact families and restaurants across the U.S., the popular Houston restaurant, The Tasting Room, announced it will be closing its doors. A press release shared Thursday said the restaurant, widely-known for its extensive wine list, would be shutting down for good at its final location in City Centre.
buzznicked.com
This ‘Adult Ice Cream Truck’ Will Deliver Frozen Cocktails Right To Your Doorstep
The adult ice cream truck is an idea that makes you think “Why has no one done this before?”, because it is a genius idea! Bovine And Barley, along with Mad Tree Brewing Co., are the two companies to give thanks too for this brilliant idea. They have both adapted to the self isolating world by converting the company vehicle into an ice cream truck for adults. They will bring mixed drinks or beer right to your doorstep as they cruise through your neighborhood. And the best part is, a visit with the local adult ice cream truck will cost you no more than a night at the bar!
Braes Heights Pet Supplies Plus celebrating grand opening
Pet Supplies Plus is launching with a grand opening Aug. 12-14 at 3851 Bellaire Blvd., Houston. (Courtesy Pet Supplies Plus) Animal food and amenities chain Pet Supplies Plus is launching with a grand opening Aug. 12-14. Located at 3851 Bellaire Blvd., Houston, the store held a limited opening in July. The retailer provides pet care to dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles and other small animals. Services include grooming, an animal pharmacy, periodic adoptions and other resources to help pet owners. 832-699-5335. www.petsuppliesplus.com.
fox26houston.com
Trisha Yearwood holds hold pet food, supply drive in Houston
HOUSTON - Country music star Trisha Yearwood held a pet food and supply drive at the Kroger in southwest Houston Saturday afternoon. In partnership with the grocery store and Dottie's Yard, which is Yearwood's nonprofit fundraiser to help dogs and cats across the U.S. and alleviate financial burdens for animal support organizations and shelters.
4 Katy-area restaurants now open, coming soon
Midway Bar-B-Que will reopen with renovations at its original location at the end of the month. (Courtesy Pexels) Looking to try a new restaurant this month in the Katy area? Here are four Katy eateries that have or will open throughout August. One will reopen with renovations from an early 2021 fire.
Tutoring company Sylvan Learning of Bellaire celebrates new owners
Sylvan Learning of Bellaire is celebrating its new owners Aug. 6. (Courtesy C2 Education) Sylvan Learning of Bellaire, a K-12 tutoring company, is celebrating it new incoming owners, Yvette and Jesse Johnson. A ribbon cutting will be held Aug. 6 at 5316 Bissonnet St., Bellaire. Sylvan Learning offers special lessons for SAT, ACT and State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test prep as well as lessons in science, technology, engineering and math fields, such as coding and robotics. 713-280-3343. locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/bellaire-tx.
Woodland Lane Ceramics celebrates first year of business in Magnolia
Woodland Lane Ceramics celebrated its first anniversary in July. (Courtesy Woodland Lane Ceramics) Woodland Lane Ceramics celebrated its first anniversary in July at 333218 Sweetgum Lane, Magnolia, on the border of Magnolia and The Woodlands. The studio offers ceramics classes and open studios with both daytime and evening classes as well as one-time throwing sessions. 936-900-4657. www.woodlandlaneceramics.com.
Nonprofit Family Houston relocates to smaller office amid transition to hybrid work structure
A long-standing nonprofit in Houston announced an office relocation in early August as officials move forward with a new work structure that includes a smaller office footprint. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) A long-standing nonprofit in Houston announced an office relocation in early August as officials move forward with a new...
Click2Houston.com
Apartments called ‘deplorable’ by residents back up to code; Community leaders, activists provide school supplies for those families
HOUSTON – Big changes are happening at the Sterlingshire Apartments in northeast Houston. Since June, KPRC 2 has reported about residents who were living in deplorable conditions. Since then, community activists and city leaders have stepped up to help. On Saturday, the Rainbow Push Coalition and several other organizers...
365thingsinhouston.com
Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Houston: The Woodlands
Houston is a great place to unwind. In this new series, we’ll hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. Sitting roughly 30 minutes north of Downtown Houston...
Club Pilates celebrates soft opening in The Woodlands
Club Pilates in Woodson's Reserve is operating during its soft opening. (Courtesy Club Pilates) Club Pilates Grand Oaks celebrated its soft opening at 3917 Woodson's Reserve Parkway, Ste. 400, Spring, on July 29. According to manager Heather Tafelski, the location will be in its soft opening stage for around six...
Nigerian restaurant All Seasons Cafe now open in Sugar Land
All Seasons Cafe, a restaurant serving authentic Nigerian cuisine, is open in Sugar Land. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Nigerian restaurant, catering service and small party host All Seasons Cafe is open in Sugar Land, the restaurant confirmed with Community Impact Newspaper. Located at 11420 Dairy Ashford Road, Ste. 104B, Sugar...
Iconic trio of Montrose restaurants to close after 45 years; revitalization coming soon
The trio of restaurants began in 1977 with the opening of Nino's. (Courtesy Mandola family) After 45 years of service in Montrose, the trio of Vincent Mandola restaurants—Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino—located at 2817 W. Dallas St., Houston, are set to close Aug. 5 after dinner.
R&B Tea coming soon to Sugar Land
R&B Tea has locations across Washington, California and Texas. (Courtesy R&B Tea) R&B Tea will open in late August or early September at 3607 Hwy. 6 in Sugar Land. It offers a selection of milk, fruit and cream teas as well as boba and other toppings. www.rbtea.us. Reporter, South Houston...
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Fall Action Guide is out now
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- A new season is quickly approaching, and The Woodlands Township offers a wide array of seasonal fun and programs with the Fall 2022 Action Guide, available now at www.thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov/actionguide. The fall and winter lineup includes numerous ways to stay active, try new adventures and celebrate all...
Click2Houston.com
3 popular Italian restaurants in Montrose, River Oaks area to close after 45 years of service
HOUSTON – Three popular Italian restaurant are closing their doors Friday after 45 years of service in the Montrose and River Oaks area, according to The Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants. The trio of restaurants, Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino, will close for good on Friday after dinner service....
Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino restaurants to close their doors Friday
HOUSTON — Three well-known Italian restaurants housed in a compound in the Montrose area are closing. After 45 years of service, Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants, which included Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino, decided to sell the property. Their doors will close for good on Friday. The plot of...
New Caney New Home of Raising Cane’s
Chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Cane’s sauce, coleslaw. Simply delicious!
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
