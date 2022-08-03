Mosaic Café hosts thank you meal for first responders, meet and greet for community

Mills River — WLOS - Mongoose Bikes hosted the inaugural Dirtvana Jam at The Riveter Bike Park in Mills River, N.C., on Saturday. X Games medalists Kevin Peraza, Pat Casey, Mykel Larrin and Ben Wallace, along with Olympian Nikita Ducarroz were there to give local youth and bike enthusiasts the chance to meet and ride with the Mongoose team. It was the first time that Mongoose hosted a Jam at a dirt-only bike park.

