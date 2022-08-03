Read on www.centredaily.com
Didi Gregorius Phillies release opens unnecessary Yankees can of worms
For the first time in quite a long time, the 2022 New York Yankees‘ vibes are quite noxious. Though their record sits at 70-36, they’ve scuffled as a 21-20 team for a month and a half, and have recently been bamboozled by both the Astros and Mets, mixing in some walk-off Red Sox losses for good measure.
Dave Dombrowski explains decision to release Didi Gregorius
Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski explained the team’s decision to release Didi Gregorius in an appearance on SportsRadio 94 WIP.
Yardbarker
Yankees new electric centerfielder breaks down injury, move to Bronx
The New York Yankees made a surprise trade just before the trade deadline expired on Tuesday evening. General manager Brian Cashman sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, arguably the best defensive centerfielder in baseball. The problem is that Bader is currently...
Mickey Moniak has hurt feelings about Phillies tenure
When the Philadelphia Phillies traded Mickey Moniak plus minor leaguer Jadiel Sanchez to the Los Angeles Angels for Noah Syndergaard, the move was met with near-universal praise from Philly fans not just for what their favorite team got back, but for what they traded away too. The first overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, […] The post Mickey Moniak has hurt feelings about Phillies tenure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers: Comparing LA’s Lineup to the Padres Following Juan Soto Trade
The Padres went out and got much better over the trade deadline. The Dodgers traded away some depth pieces and added on a struggling bat in Joey Gallo. So that has led many to wonder just how big of a step San Diego had taken to get back near the top.
Dodgers News: LA Top Prospect Set for MLB Debut Tonight in San Francisco
Tonight, in the bay area, the Dodgers and Giants will play the 3rd game of the series. Julio Urias will be on the mound and faces off against right-hander, Alex Cobb. Los Angeles will be trying to keep up their momentum on offense as they have put up 17 runs in the first 2 games of the series and ...
thecomeback.com
Pirates owner hilariously trolled by fan in photo
It’s been a rough few decades for the Pittsburgh Pirates. They have had only four winning seasons since losing Barry Bonds following the 1992 season. While not all of that can be blamed on owner Bob Nutting, his thrifty behavior hasn’t helped matters. One fan decided to troll Nutting and did so right under his face.
Veteran MLB Shortstop Released On Thursday Afternoon
With the MLB trade deadline now behind us, some teams are trimming the fat off their rosters ahead of this final stretch of games. That trimming has led to the release of one notable veteran shortstop. According to Philadelphia Phillies insider Matt Gelb, the Phillies have released 11-year veteran Didi...
Ricketts Continues Hot Start to Phillies Career
The Philadelphia Phillies seventh round pick is off to a blistering start in Clearwater.
FOX Sports
Nationals take on the Phillies after Vargas' 4-hit game
Washington Nationals (36-70, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (56-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (5-8, 3.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -236, Nationals +195; over/under is 9 runs.
Dodgers: A Massive Outpouring of Love for Vin Scully on Display Around Stadium
Before Friday night's game, Roberts, team, and fans paid homage to long-time Dodgers announcer, Vin Scully who passed away Wednesday
NBC Sports
Moniak sounds unhappy with his 'opportunity' in Philly
The Mickey Moniak era in Philadelphia was frustrating, and now it's over. The Phillies traded the 2016 first overall pick to the Angels at Tuesday's trade deadline for Noah Syndergaard, parting ways with a player they hoped would become an everyday outfielder and a key bat in their lineup of the future.
Max Patkin, ‘Clown Prince of Baseball’, Buried in Collingdale Cemetery
Max Patkin.Image via Wikipedia. Max Patkin enjoyed a long career as an entertainer in baseball, writes Irwin Cohen for JewishPress.com. Known lovingly by many as the Clown Prince of Baseball, the Paoli man saw his first game as a child with his Hebrew school class. Years later, he become a pitcher in the minor leagues.
