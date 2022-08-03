ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

Yankees new electric centerfielder breaks down injury, move to Bronx

The New York Yankees made a surprise trade just before the trade deadline expired on Tuesday evening. General manager Brian Cashman sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, arguably the best defensive centerfielder in baseball. The problem is that Bader is currently...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Mickey Moniak has hurt feelings about Phillies tenure

When the Philadelphia Phillies traded Mickey Moniak plus minor leaguer Jadiel Sanchez to the Los Angeles Angels for Noah Syndergaard, the move was met with near-universal praise from Philly fans not just for what their favorite team got back, but for what they traded away too. The first overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, […] The post Mickey Moniak has hurt feelings about Phillies tenure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Pirates owner hilariously trolled by fan in photo

It’s been a rough few decades for the Pittsburgh Pirates. They have had only four winning seasons since losing Barry Bonds following the 1992 season. While not all of that can be blamed on owner Bob Nutting, his thrifty behavior hasn’t helped matters. One fan decided to troll Nutting and did so right under his face.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Veteran MLB Shortstop Released On Thursday Afternoon

With the MLB trade deadline now behind us, some teams are trimming the fat off their rosters ahead of this final stretch of games. That trimming has led to the release of one notable veteran shortstop. According to Philadelphia Phillies insider Matt Gelb, the Phillies have released 11-year veteran Didi...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Nationals take on the Phillies after Vargas' 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (36-70, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (56-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (5-8, 3.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -236, Nationals +195; over/under is 9 runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Moniak sounds unhappy with his 'opportunity' in Philly

The Mickey Moniak era in Philadelphia was frustrating, and now it's over. The Phillies traded the 2016 first overall pick to the Angels at Tuesday's trade deadline for Noah Syndergaard, parting ways with a player they hoped would become an everyday outfielder and a key bat in their lineup of the future.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
