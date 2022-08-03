Big Ten basketball: Projecting the 2022-23 All-Conference selections

Read on 247sports.com
College Football World Reacts To The Peyton Manning News
During this Thursday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, it was announced that a special telecast is in the work for this college football season. McAfee and the rest of his crew will work alongside Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions to broadcast six games this fall. "We have officially agreed alongside...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To College GameDay's New Hire
College GameDay will add Jess Sims to the crew this season. ESPN's college football show announced the hiring Wednesday. Responding to the news, longtime GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit welcomed Sims. "Fired up to have you join our team. Heard so many great things about you and just wanted to welcome...
Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer
Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
Dick Vitale Has 1 Non-Conference Game In Mind For Kentucky
Dick Vitale wants Kentucky to add one of the best Big Ten basketball programs to its non-conference schedule. The ESPN college basketball commentator is calling for Kentucky to take on Indiana after the two schools used to play all the time over the years. "This is a quality pre-conf. matchup...
College basketball’s biggest star suffers heartbreaking season-ending injury
Women’s college basketball will be without its biggest star this season as former unanimous national player of the pear Paige Bueckers of the Connecticut Huskies has been ruled out for the entire 2022-23 season after tearing her ACL in a pickup game on Monday. Bueckers arrived at UConn as...
Report: Louisville Reaches Out to '23 Purdue Decommit Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn
The guard from West Lafayette decommitted from the Boilermakers on Wednesday.
College Football Analyst Predicts Country's No. 1 Defense
It's that time of year when analysts start writing their predictions for the college football season. Just recently Brad Crawford of 247Sports wrote about the top defenses in the country heading into the season and who he thinks will finish at the top. Nobody should be surprised by his choice.
Look: Coach Cal Reveals Why He Won't Play At Gonzaga
Kentucky and Gonzaga have agreed to a home-and-home series. However, the two sides will not square off in The Kennel. Instead, Kentucky will face Gonzaga at Spokane Arena. That matchup will take place on Nov. 20 this year. On Thursday morning, John Calipari explained why Kentucky won't play against Gonzaga...
Indiana Basketball Hosts Pair of 2025 In-State Recruits
Mike Woodson and the Indiana basketball coaching staff are hoping to make an early impression on a pair of 2025 in-state recruits. Jalen Haralson from Fishers, Ind. visited the Indiana campus on Monday, and Trent Sisley from Heritage Hills High School was in Bloomington on Tuesday.
Notre Dame football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full Notre Dame football schedule for the Fighting Irish 2022 season. 2022 Notre Dame Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 at Ohio State Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Marshall Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. ...
Brian Kelly Getting Crushed For Latest Recruiting Loss
When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, he figured recruiting was about to get easier. Maybe it will one day. But for now, it's still an uphill battle to land top-tier recruits; even those in your own backyard. Earlier this week, Jaiden Ausberry - a four-star recruit from Baton...
Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs
The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves. According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move. Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the...
Cincinnati football: Luke Fickell previews Arkansas opener, updates QB competition
Reigning AAC champion and College Football Playoff entrant Cincinnati travels to Arkansas for this season's opener, a seismic matchup for sixth-year head coach Luke Fickell and staff against one of the SEC's half-dozen teams expected to be ranked inside the preseason top 25. The Razorbacks won nine games last season and welcome back KJ Jefferson at quarterback while the Bearcats replace numerous starters after a school-record nine NFL Draft selections.
Big Ten makes decision on adding more Pac-12 schools
The latest phase of college football realignment saw the Big Ten add USC and UCLA starting in 2024, with all eyes on what the conference will do next. The one major follow-up report indicated that the Big Ten was poised to add Oregon and Washington next, in addition to football rivals Cal and ...
The Pac-12 is not worried about the Big 12 poachers: The Big 12 threat is laughable.”
The conference realignment scene heating up as the Pac-12's negotiation window with ESPN and Fox is soon to close
5 Iowa Hawkeyes that could transform into Big Ten stars after the 2022 season
Iowa has a pair of established national stars on defense in linebacker Jack Campbell and cornerback Riley Moss. Campbell finished the 2021 season with 143 tackles, which led the nation. As a result, the 6-foot-5, 246 pound native of Cedar Falls, Iowa, picked up second-team All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America and Phil Steele. He was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the league’s media and Phil Steele. Meanwhile, Moss nabbed first-team All-America recognition from Sporting News, was named the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and picked up first-team All-Big Ten honors from the league...
Famous Cincinnati high school football rivalry makes it to the big screen
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) – Moeller vs. Princeton: It's known as one of Greater Cincinnati's most storied high school football rivalries. And now, that history is featured in a new movie produced by Cincinnati area natives Branson Wright and Tony Ralston. Their documentary, "King of the Block," premieres locally next...
Big 12 coaches give their unfiltered thoughts on Kansas football heading into 2022
Every year, Athlon Sports speaks with college football coaches on an anonymous basis to get a blunt look at different programs. This season is no different, as the publication spoke to coaches in the Big 12 about each opposing team. As a result, the publication got some unfiltered thoughts on Lance Leipold and KU football as the 2022 season approaches.
Look: Poll Ranks The No. 1 Mascot In All Of College Football
Mascots may seem silly in some places, but in the world of college football, they are essential. If you're a college football fan on Twitter, you've no doubt seen the rankings lists from the Big Game Boomer account. They're ultimately meaningless, but they always inspire fierce debate. Boomer's ranking of...
Big Ten stadiums ranked by capacity entering 2022
Big Ten stadiums are gearing up for another strong season of college football. Along the way, many memories will be made while fans try to set an intense home environment for opposing teams. Heading into the season provides an interesting time to look at the capacity for each venue. In...
