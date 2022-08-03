ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

3 way too early bold LA Clippers predictions for 2022-23 NBA season

By Sean Barnard
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys

Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bj Boston
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Paul George
ClutchPoints

Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma tells Warriors star Draymond Green to his face that Showtime Lakers would ‘dominate this era’

Washington Wizards stud Kyle Kuzma recently made a guest appearance on The Draymond Green Show, and there were more than a few interesting tidbits in his conversation with the Golden State Warriors star. One in particular that caught a lot of people’s attention pertains to Kuzma talking up the Showtime Lakers from the 1980s. Kuzma agreed […] The post Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma tells Warriors star Draymond Green to his face that Showtime Lakers would ‘dominate this era’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers-Knicks-Jazz recently engaged in 3-way trade talks involving Russell Westbrook, Donovan Mitchell

According to league insiders, the Lakers have engaged with the Jazz and Knicks over a potential three-team deal that would send Russell Westbrook to Utah and send Donovan Mitchell to New York. In order to manage salary issues, the Knicks would have to send players (maybe Derrick Rose and Obi Toppin) to both clubs while […] The post Lakers-Knicks-Jazz recently engaged in 3-way trade talks involving Russell Westbrook, Donovan Mitchell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Collin Sexton sign-and-trade suitors slapped with harsh NBA free agency reality

Restricted free agent Collin Sexton has drawn plenty of interest from other teams, with rumors swirling around the likes of the Miami Heat, Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks. Sexton is currently sitting on a three-year, $40 million offer from the Cavs, which any team can currently attempt to match. No team has attempted to do […] The post Rumor: Collin Sexton sign-and-trade suitors slapped with harsh NBA free agency reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#La Clippers#Espn
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal gets brutally honest on what Bill Russell taught him

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal learned a lot from the late Bill Russell, but if there’s one thing he’ll always remember about the NBA icon, it’s his mentality. In an interview with USA Today, Shaq was asked what kind of inspiration Russell was to him. O’Neal didn’t hold back his thoughts and shared how […] The post Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal gets brutally honest on what Bill Russell taught him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘The Lakers are desperate’: LeBron James, LA slapped with brutal reality over Russell Westbrook saga by Shannon Sharpe

We’re already approaching the midway point of the offseason, but right now, Russell Westbrook still remains to be part of the Los Angeles Lakers. There has been a lot of talk about Russ potentially committing to do what he can to bring out a better version of himself for the team next season, but the reality is that LA would much rather get him off their roster if they could.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls discussing contract extension

The Chicago Bulls had high aspirations for the 2021-2022 season. For a portion of the year, they looked like potential NBA Finals contenders. But injuries ultimately did their season in. Nonetheless, this is a team capable of making noise in 2022-2023. Rapper Lil Durk even picked them to win the Finals this year! But in all seriousness, big man Nikola Vucevic is an important piece to the puzzle in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Bring Back Former Player

Charania: "Free agent Ish Wainwright has agreed to a two-way NBA contract to return to the Phoenix Suns, his agents Jim Tanner and Deirunas Visockas of Tandem told @TheAthletic @Stadium." The 27-year-old played in 45 games for the Suns last season, and averaged 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Trea Turner, Mookie Betts fire back at Giants reliever Jarlín García for mocking Dodgers’ hit celebration

The rivalry between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants will never die, and they added yet another petty moment between themselves during Thursday night’s series finale at Oracle Park, involving mostly Giants reliever Jarlin Garcia and Dodgers stars Trea Turner and Mookie Betts. See, it all began when Garcia, who was pitching in […] The post Trea Turner, Mookie Betts fire back at Giants reliever Jarlín García for mocking Dodgers’ hit celebration appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Braves vs. Mets Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022

The New York Mets will look to take on their NL East rival, the Atlanta Braves for the second game of this double-header. This second game will be the fourth game of this five-game series where the series is split between them. Both of these teams are fighting for the top spot in the division, but who can pull away with the victory tonight? It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Mets prediction and pick.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Anthony Edwards gets brutally honest on Karl-Anthony Towns’ championship-or-bust take for Timberwolves

After trading for Rudy Gobert this offseason, Anthony Edwards knows the pressure is on the Minnesota Timberwolves to deliver. With that, he can’t help but agree with Karl-Anthony Towns that it’s championship-or-bust for them this 2022-23 and in the years beyond. Towns admitted recently that the expectations on the Timberwolves have increased with the addition […] The post Anthony Edwards gets brutally honest on Karl-Anthony Towns’ championship-or-bust take for Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
186K+
Followers
104K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy