3 way too early bold LA Clippers predictions for 2022-23 NBA season

Read on clutchpoints.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12MBryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
The 7 Best Cookies in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
The most of National Night out in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
WATCH: Carmelo Anthony going full Steph Curry in loaded pick-up game will make Lakers fans want him back
At the moment, Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent. His deal with the Los Angeles Lakers came to an end at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, and the 10-time All-Star is now out there trying to look for his new team. Melo caught fire in a recent pick-up...
‘You know who raised me’: Shareef O’Neal responds to Robert Horry’s criticism
Shareef O’Neal has heard and seen Robert Horry’s criticism of him, but instead of saying what he is or what he’s not, the son of Los Angeles Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal is ready to let his game do the talking. For those not in the know,...
Celtics star Jayson Tatum teaches son Deuce harsh lesson during kids’ camp
Deuce Tatum immediately became the darling of NBA Twitter during his dad Jayson’s playoff run. The son of the Boston Celtics star stole the show during post-game interviews and the hearts of NBA fans everywhere. However, this early into Deuce’s life, the elder Tatum is already making sure his son knows the harsh realities of life: “Nothing comes free.”
‘I wouldn’t put it past this guy’: Skip Bayless claims LeBron James could play with Bronny AND Bryce in NBA
A recent video clip of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James putting in an intense workout session with his two sons is recently making its rounds on social media. The Jameses were throwing down dunks and draining shots in the Lakers’ practice facility, and it was indeed a sight to behold.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers star Cody Bellinger sounds off on Joey Gallo trade after disastrous Yankees season
The Los Angeles Dodgers made an interesting move on Tuesday, acquiring struggling outfielder Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees. And one of the team’s existing stars has opened up about the move. Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger, who is friends with Gallo, spoke to the media prior to the...
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys
Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
Report: Lakers discussed joining 3-team proposal that involved Mitchell to Knicks, Westbrook to Jazz and key veterans to L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to revitalize their roster ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. While the Lakers haven’t had any luck finding a new home for former MVP Russell Westbrook, they’ve seemingly made quite an effort to move the guard. According to Michael Scotto...
‘He did the exact same thing’: Shaq slapped with savage reality amid controversial Kevin Durant comments
Shaquille O’Neal recently chimed in on Kevin Durant’s trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets, and let’s just say that Shaq wasn’t too kind with his take. The Hall of Fame big man implied that KD was taking the “easy way” by forcing a trade away from Brooklyn as opposed to grinding it out with the team.
RELATED PEOPLE
LA Clippers' 2023 Championship Odds Revealed
The Clippers have good odds to win it all next year
Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma tells Warriors star Draymond Green to his face that Showtime Lakers would ‘dominate this era’
Washington Wizards stud Kyle Kuzma recently made a guest appearance on The Draymond Green Show, and there were more than a few interesting tidbits in his conversation with the Golden State Warriors star. One in particular that caught a lot of people’s attention pertains to Kuzma talking up the Showtime Lakers from the 1980s. Kuzma agreed […] The post Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma tells Warriors star Draymond Green to his face that Showtime Lakers would ‘dominate this era’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers-Knicks-Jazz recently engaged in 3-way trade talks involving Russell Westbrook, Donovan Mitchell
According to league insiders, the Lakers have engaged with the Jazz and Knicks over a potential three-team deal that would send Russell Westbrook to Utah and send Donovan Mitchell to New York. In order to manage salary issues, the Knicks would have to send players (maybe Derrick Rose and Obi Toppin) to both clubs while […] The post Lakers-Knicks-Jazz recently engaged in 3-way trade talks involving Russell Westbrook, Donovan Mitchell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Collin Sexton sign-and-trade suitors slapped with harsh NBA free agency reality
Restricted free agent Collin Sexton has drawn plenty of interest from other teams, with rumors swirling around the likes of the Miami Heat, Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks. Sexton is currently sitting on a three-year, $40 million offer from the Cavs, which any team can currently attempt to match. No team has attempted to do […] The post Rumor: Collin Sexton sign-and-trade suitors slapped with harsh NBA free agency reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Lakers Notes: Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham, LeBron James, Free Agents
This isn’t to say that is Ham’s intent. Rather, it just goes to show that Ham was given control of managing the roster — a sometimes iffy proposition in the coaching world, particularly as it related to LA. Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, “Lakers head coach...
Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal gets brutally honest on what Bill Russell taught him
Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal learned a lot from the late Bill Russell, but if there’s one thing he’ll always remember about the NBA icon, it’s his mentality. In an interview with USA Today, Shaq was asked what kind of inspiration Russell was to him. O’Neal didn’t hold back his thoughts and shared how […] The post Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal gets brutally honest on what Bill Russell taught him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The Lakers are desperate’: LeBron James, LA slapped with brutal reality over Russell Westbrook saga by Shannon Sharpe
We’re already approaching the midway point of the offseason, but right now, Russell Westbrook still remains to be part of the Los Angeles Lakers. There has been a lot of talk about Russ potentially committing to do what he can to bring out a better version of himself for the team next season, but the reality is that LA would much rather get him off their roster if they could.
Nikola Vucevic, Bulls discussing contract extension
The Chicago Bulls had high aspirations for the 2021-2022 season. For a portion of the year, they looked like potential NBA Finals contenders. But injuries ultimately did their season in. Nonetheless, this is a team capable of making noise in 2022-2023. Rapper Lil Durk even picked them to win the Finals this year! But in all seriousness, big man Nikola Vucevic is an important piece to the puzzle in Chicago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Bring Back Former Player
Charania: "Free agent Ish Wainwright has agreed to a two-way NBA contract to return to the Phoenix Suns, his agents Jim Tanner and Deirunas Visockas of Tandem told @TheAthletic @Stadium." The 27-year-old played in 45 games for the Suns last season, and averaged 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.
Trea Turner, Mookie Betts fire back at Giants reliever Jarlín García for mocking Dodgers’ hit celebration
The rivalry between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants will never die, and they added yet another petty moment between themselves during Thursday night’s series finale at Oracle Park, involving mostly Giants reliever Jarlin Garcia and Dodgers stars Trea Turner and Mookie Betts. See, it all began when Garcia, who was pitching in […] The post Trea Turner, Mookie Betts fire back at Giants reliever Jarlín García for mocking Dodgers’ hit celebration appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Mets Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022
The New York Mets will look to take on their NL East rival, the Atlanta Braves for the second game of this double-header. This second game will be the fourth game of this five-game series where the series is split between them. Both of these teams are fighting for the top spot in the division, but who can pull away with the victory tonight? It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Mets prediction and pick.
Anthony Edwards gets brutally honest on Karl-Anthony Towns’ championship-or-bust take for Timberwolves
After trading for Rudy Gobert this offseason, Anthony Edwards knows the pressure is on the Minnesota Timberwolves to deliver. With that, he can’t help but agree with Karl-Anthony Towns that it’s championship-or-bust for them this 2022-23 and in the years beyond. Towns admitted recently that the expectations on the Timberwolves have increased with the addition […] The post Anthony Edwards gets brutally honest on Karl-Anthony Towns’ championship-or-bust take for Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
186K+
Followers
104K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0