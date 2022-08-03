Dane Dances! Every Friday in August

A Season of Celebration

Dane Dances is excited to kick off its 23rd season Friday, August 5 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. on the Monona Terrace rooftop. New this year is Family Dance, featuring the songs and music that kids know and love, starting at 5:30 p.m. Free, no tickets required. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Friday, August 5:

Get up with Madison's best new Salsa band Latin Pride Orquestra at 6:00 p.m. Continue to jam the night away with one of the Midwest best R&B, pop and vocal dance bands, Eddie Butts Band at 8:00 p.m.

Friday, August 12:

Get down with an entertainment phenomenon energizing audiences around the globe with universal crowd appeal, BBI at 6:00 p.m. Enjoy the inferno of Disco rhythm and the groove of funky soul with Madison’s favorite dance band VO5 at 8:00 p.m.

Friday, August 19:

Get together with salsa and soul fusion band Orquesta Salsoul Del Mad at 6 p.m. And then don’t miss the experienced and charismatic salsa singer Luisito Rosario at 8 p.m.

Friday, August 26:

Celebrate the season with the funk, hip-hop, and jazz artistry of Sisters of Element and the Storm Chaser Orchestra with special guest T. L. Williams at 6 p.m. And keep the party going with R&B sensations Sounds of Slave at 8 p.m.

For more information visit www.dancedances.org.