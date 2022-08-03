I-TEAM given exclusive access by Baker County sheriff to federal wing of jail where immigrant detainees allege ‘inhumane conditions’

Read on www.news4jax.com
Florida Sheriff’s Association Offering Reward In Brutal Double Murder
The Florida Sheriffs’ Association (FSA) Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program (CAAP) has partnered with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office to offer a $5,000 REWARD to anyone providing any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the brutal murders of
Acquittal motions for father and son convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery denied by judge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report) A federal judge has denied motions to acquit the federal hate crimes charges for Travis and Gregory McMichael in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. In a 27-page court order filed Thursday, Judge Lisa Godbey Wood writes, "because...
Warrant: Fence company owner took $20K; I-TEAM receives more customer complaints
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM is receiving even more complaints about a Jacksonville fencing company accused of taking deposits and not doing the job. The I-TEAM began reporting on Father and Sons Fence Co. in June, and this week, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office got an arrest warrant for the owner, Glen Northrup. He turned himself in on Wednesday.
Man recently released from prison arrested for attempting to steal a riding mower and tree climbing equipment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joseph Ander Holder, 30, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with burglary and grand theft after allegedly trying to steal a zero-turn riding mower and tree-climbing equipment from a tree service company. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call on SE Hawthorne Road at about...
Father & son owners of Jacksonville construction firms plead guilty to conspiring to defraud IRS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A father and son, who own construction subcontracting companies in Jacksonville, face a maximum of five years in prison if convicted on federal charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. A news release Friday states that Raul Solis, 52, and his son, Raul Solis-Martinez, 32,...
I-TEAM: Could former Jacksonville surgeon or hospital accused in malpractice lawsuits face charges?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Following hundreds of medical malpractice lawsuits filed against a former orthopedic surgeon at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside, the I-TEAM on Thursday spoke with attorneys about whether charges could be brought against the doctor or the hospital. In the suits, plaintiffs claim the doctor operated on...
Clay County sheriff says active shooter plan will ‘keep your kids safe’
Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook promised to keep students safe in announcing a ‘playbook’ to deal with an active shooter on a school campus. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the “playbook” in collaboration with Clay County District Schools Superintendent David Broskie and Deputy Director Of Emergency Management Mike Ladd. The active shooter plans are specifically designed for each county school.
Lawsuits allege local hospital knew of and ignored surgeon’s impairments and botched surgeries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former patients of a well-known local surgeon have filed suits against him. Those suits not only allege Dr. David Heekin made medical errors because of mental and physical impairments, but they also claimed the hospital where he worked was aware of the issues. >>> STREAM ACTION...
I-TEAM: As fence company owner jailed on fraud charges, customers looking for money
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The owner of a Jacksonville fence company is behind bars on fraud charges after a News4JAX I-TEAM investigation. Customers accuse 63-year-old Glen Northrup of collecting deposits for fence projects and never doing the work. According to the arrest warrant, at least seven victims were identified who...
'Have mercy on Greg:' Wife of one of men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery writes letter to judge asking for leniency
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The attorney for one of the men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, and convicted of federal hate crimes in his death, is asking the judge to be lenient when sentencing him Monday. Gregory McMichael's attorney, A.J. Balbo, filed a motion earlier this week asking the judge...
Animal shelter looking for families to adopt and foster as they reach capacity; more than 50 dogs taken from Union County home
UNION COUNTY, Fla — The Union County Animal Shelter is running out of space, which means for some dogs, they are running out of time to find a forever home. Luckily, the call for help was answered earlier week, sparing two dogs from being put down. But, that doesn't mean others could not unfortunately fall victim to overcrowding.
$5,000 reward offered for information in case of murdered Baker County friends
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Sheriffs’ Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program has partnered with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office to offer a $5,000 reward to anyone providing any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of anyone responsible for the murders of David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas.
Jacksonville father and son plead guilty to defrauding the IRS of $5.6 million
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The father-and-son owners of two construction firms in Jacksonville have pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service. They also admitted to employing workers who were not legal in the U.S. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Raul Solis, 52, and Raul Solis-Martinez,...
Suwannee Valley Unsolved: Investigate unsolved homicides
Become an investigator for the night at Suwannee Valley Unsolved, taking a dive into four unsolved homicide cases in the Suwanee Valley Region. Creator of Suwannee Valley Unsolved, Jason Futch, says the Suwannee River Regional Library will be hosting the event from 6pm to 8pm at the library's Live Oak branch.
Newberry man arrested for threatening another man with a machete
ALACHUA, Fla. – Earthy Donell Mobley, 40, of Newberry, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly threatening another man with a machete in Alachua. Mobley and another man were reportedly involved in a verbal disagreement inside Hitchcock’s in Alachua, where Mobley works. Mobley left in his vehicle, and the other man followed him; Mobley then reportedly returned to Hitchcock’s, and when he tried to get out of his vehicle, the other man reportedly blocked him from getting out, yelling at him and threatening to hurt him. Mobley reportedly felt threatened and grabbed a machete that was inside his vehicle, then pushed the other man out of the way with his hands and got out of his vehicle.
Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglect
Orange Park woman arrested for child neglect. Bond set at $50,003.Douglas Sacha, via Getty Images. An Orange Park woman was arrested Tuesday for one count of child neglect after a 5-year-old child under her guardianship was found wandering an apartment complex alone, wearing only underwear and socks.
Baker County deputies working around the clock to find who is responsible for killing two friends
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Baker County deputies are searching for the person who shot and killed two local men, Daniel Sigers and Bo Thomas. People close to Thomas said the two were best friends. In a press conference on Tuesday, Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said the two may have...
Jacksonville fence company owner arrested, charged with fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Glen Northrup, 63, appeared in court Thursday, charged with conspiracy to commit organized fraud. Northrup's bond was set at $20,003 wth his next court date scheduled for August 25. He was been placed under arrest Tuesday. After finishing a fraud investigation with several victims involved, Jacksonville...
Deputies arrest 3 after robbery, vehicle pursuit in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A vehicle pursuit in Columbia County led to the arrest of three individuals on Tuesday, August 2. The arrests were made in connection to a robbery that happened earlier at Dollar General on State Road 247 and County Road 240, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Man formally charged in death of James Branner
A man who allegedly was involved in a cold case more than 25 years ago has been formally charged.
