ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker County, FL

I-TEAM given exclusive access by Baker County sheriff to federal wing of jail where immigrant detainees allege ‘inhumane conditions’

News4Jax.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.news4jax.com

Comments / 1

Related
News4Jax.com

Warrant: Fence company owner took $20K; I-TEAM receives more customer complaints

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM is receiving even more complaints about a Jacksonville fencing company accused of taking deposits and not doing the job. The I-TEAM began reporting on Father and Sons Fence Co. in June, and this week, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office got an arrest warrant for the owner, Glen Northrup. He turned himself in on Wednesday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baker County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Baker County, FL
Zoey Fields

Clay County sheriff says active shooter plan will ‘keep your kids safe’

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook promised to keep students safe in announcing a ‘playbook’ to deal with an active shooter on a school campus. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the “playbook” in collaboration with Clay County District Schools Superintendent David Broskie and Deputy Director Of Emergency Management Mike Ladd. The active shooter plans are specifically designed for each county school.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detainees#Politics Local#Macclenny#Baker County Sheriff
First Coast News

Animal shelter looking for families to adopt and foster as they reach capacity; more than 50 dogs taken from Union County home

UNION COUNTY, Fla — The Union County Animal Shelter is running out of space, which means for some dogs, they are running out of time to find a forever home. Luckily, the call for help was answered earlier week, sparing two dogs from being put down. But, that doesn't mean others could not unfortunately fall victim to overcrowding.
UNION COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

$5,000 reward offered for information in case of murdered Baker County friends

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Sheriffs’ Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program has partnered with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office to offer a $5,000 reward to anyone providing any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of anyone responsible for the murders of David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
mycbs4.com

Suwannee Valley Unsolved: Investigate unsolved homicides

Become an investigator for the night at Suwannee Valley Unsolved, taking a dive into four unsolved homicide cases in the Suwanee Valley Region. Creator of Suwannee Valley Unsolved, Jason Futch, says the Suwannee River Regional Library will be hosting the event from 6pm to 8pm at the library's Live Oak branch.
LIVE OAK, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Newberry man arrested for threatening another man with a machete

ALACHUA, Fla. – Earthy Donell Mobley, 40, of Newberry, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly threatening another man with a machete in Alachua. Mobley and another man were reportedly involved in a verbal disagreement inside Hitchcock’s in Alachua, where Mobley works. Mobley left in his vehicle, and the other man followed him; Mobley then reportedly returned to Hitchcock’s, and when he tried to get out of his vehicle, the other man reportedly blocked him from getting out, yelling at him and threatening to hurt him. Mobley reportedly felt threatened and grabbed a machete that was inside his vehicle, then pushed the other man out of the way with his hands and got out of his vehicle.
NEWBERRY, FL
Zoey Fields

Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglect

Orange Park woman arrested for child neglect. Bond set at $50,003.Douglas Sacha, via Getty Images. An Orange Park woman was arrested Tuesday for one count of child neglect after a 5-year-old child under her guardianship was found wandering an apartment complex alone, wearing only underwear and socks.
ORANGE PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy