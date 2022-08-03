ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Goodfellow AFB cuts ribbons on new facilities

By Courtney Knight, Chad Miller
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pVZzT_0h3k0xi800

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — Goodfellow Air Force Base held a ribbon cutting for two new facilities on Wednesday, August 3.

Military personnel, San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter and other community leaders attended the ceremony.

The new facilities are a covered military working dog training pavilion and a covered fitness pavilion made possible through the Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant supported by the office of Governor Greg Abbott.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County COVID-19 report: August 5, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 decreased in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. One COVID-19-related death was reported on Tuesday, August 2nd. The patient was a woman in her 60s...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Pfluger moderates panel on Texas infrastructure at West Texas Legislative Summit

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 18th West Texas Legislative Summit took place at Angelo State University on Thursday, August 4th with multiple panels speaking on topics that Texas is facing. Congressman August Pfluger moderated a panel featuring Texas internet, interstate, and infrastructure. Representatives Trent Ashby, Keith Bell, David Cook, and John Kumepel were joined by […]
TEXAS STATE
saisd.org

San Angelo ISD Celebrated New SAISD Difference Makers with Welcome, Tailgate-Style Event

San Angelo ISD, students and community partners welcomed approximately 130 new educators and staff Tuesday morning with cheers, drumline music and fun at a tailgate-style, celebratory event held outside SAISD’s San Angelo Stadium. SAISD is proud to welcome the new SAISD Difference Makers to the team with the fun event kicking off three days of professional learning support and development.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Angelo, TX
Sports
San Angelo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Sports
saisd.org

San Angelo ISD Announces New Principals and District Leadership

San Angelo Independent School District is pleased to announce the following new principals and district leadership for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Mrs. Ginger Luther is the new Principal at Bonham Elementary. Mrs. Luther previously served for 16 years as principal at Holiman Elementary, Goliad Elementary and Lincoln Middle School. Mrs. Luther has over 24 years of experience in Education.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
KLST/KSAN

18th Annual West Texas Legislative Summit: What should you expect?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The C.J. Davison Conference Center on the campus of Angelo State University is set to host the 18th Annual West Texas Legislative Summit. Here’s what is set to happen throughout the day. You can also click here for the day’s agenda. Check-In & BREAKFAST (7:00 a.m.-7:50 a.m.) Welcome & Opening Remarks […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAISD searching for Bus Drivers and Monitors

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo ISD is searching for eligible candidates to complete their team of bus drivers and bus monitors. SAISD advertises competitive benefits and flexible hours with school holidays. If you are not certified, SAISD offers paid on-the-job CDL and certification training. For more information or any questions regarding the openings can […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo's New Kohl's Store is Now Hiring

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo is about to get a new Kohl's department store and officials have now announced it is now hiring local employees. According to Kohl's Senior Public Relations Coordinator Meghan Bower, starting Aug. 3, Kohl's in San Angelo is looking to hire staff. Currently the store is attempting to hire over 50 people.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Water Levels- above drought conditions for now

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Hearing the words water and conservation in tandem is nothing new in San Angelo. We have been in a state of needing to conserve water for as long as we can remember.  Director of Water Utilities for the City San Angelo Allison Strube says that currently “we are at 52 months […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Structure fire on 17th and Oakes

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Update: 3:17 PM) — There has been no substantial damage to other adjacent residences only the vegetation on the property line. Firefighters on the scene said there were six units on hand in response to the fire and there are currently no known injuries. The fire is still currently under investigation however […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Sports
KLST/KSAN

TGC library to host ‘Basement Book Sale’

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Calling readers/listeners of all ages! The Tom Green County Library System announced on their Facebook page this morning the ‘Friends of the Library’ Basement Book Sale. The sale is scheduled for Saturday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stephens Central Location According to the post, tomorrow’s special […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy