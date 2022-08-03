Goodfellow AFB cuts ribbons on new facilities
GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — Goodfellow Air Force Base held a ribbon cutting for two new facilities on Wednesday, August 3.
Military personnel, San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter and other community leaders attended the ceremony.
The new facilities are a covered military working dog training pavilion and a covered fitness pavilion made possible through the Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant supported by the office of Governor Greg Abbott.
