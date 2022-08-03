Despite rising cases, DeSantis says Florida will not declare state of emergency over monkeypox

Read on www.cltampa.com
D.C. and 15 states sue to block Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill
Saying the law will “stigmatize and harm LGBTQ youth,” attorneys general from 15 states and the District of Columbia are seeking to aid challengers to a new Florida law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida public schools. The states and the District of...
Over 600,000 vote-by-mails cast already cast in Florida primary election
Nearly 660,000 vote-by-mail ballots have been cast in the Aug. 23 primary elections, with in-person early voting starting soon, according to data posted on the state Division of Elections website. Of the 659,589 vote-by-mail ballots returned as of Thursday morning, 290,846 had come from registered Democrats and 257,885 from registered...
The Florida Orchestra and musicians union ratify new contract that delivers 12 percent raise over three years
With a reduced schedule, Florida Orchestra (TFO) musicians took a temporary pay cut during the first year of the pandemic. But now, unionized musicians have ratified a new contract with The Florida Orchestra that delivers a 12% raise over three years, as well as an extended orchestra season. According to...
34 live music events and concerts happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
A.R. Rahman (Morsani Hall at David A. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa) Men At Work w/John Waite (Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater) Rock the Park Tampa 12-year anniversary: Roxx Revolt & the Velvets w/Zeta the Babe/Rob Osenton Band (Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Tampa) The Weeknd w/Kaytranada/Mike Dean (Raymond James...
The 20 best Tampa Bay bars and restaurants for ‘golden hour’ cocktails
Golden hour, that magical time right before sunset that makes even a half-eaten grouper sandwich look ethereal. A beachfront, a cocktail, your new Tinder profile picture—it all just looks better when showered in golden sunshine. Whether you're trying to upgrade your Instagram, flex on an ex, or enjoy a...
