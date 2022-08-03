ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

North Carolina Zoo male lion named Reilly dies at age of 23

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OPBHh_0h3k0kTv00

One of the oldest lions in the world, who lived at the North Carolina Zoo , has died.

Reilly was 23 years old. He was born in Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago and moved to North Carolina at the age of two.

In the wild, male lions rarely live past the age of 12 but in zoos it's not uncommon for them to make it into their late teens. Reilly was the oldest male lion at any Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)-accredited institution.

Reilly had been battling renal disease for several years. Finally the zoo's animal care team and veterinarians decided it was best for him to be euthanized.

"Reilly was a one-of-a-kind soul, and his morning roars will be greatly missed," said Zookeeper Beth Malott, who worked with Reilly for eight years.

Reilly's death means his lady lion Mekita is the only lion currently at North Carolina Zoo. The AZA will soon send recommendations to North Carolina Zoo about lions that would be good pride members and/or mates for Mekita

In his time at North Carolina Zoo, Reilly fathered three male and six female offspring.

"He was so tolerant of his rambunctious offspring and was fiercely devoted to his lady lion, Mekita," Malott recalled.

Comments / 2

Related
WBTW News13

Rare white turtle found on North Carolina beach

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WGHP) — A rare white turtle was found last month along a North Carolina beach, according to Cape Hatteras National Seashore National Parks Service workers. The first sea turtle nest along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore hatched on July 23, and several more nests have hatched since then. NPS officials excavating the […]
WILDLIFE
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in North Carolina

If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard, NAVY says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Navy says that a North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. The Navy said that he had reported to […]
ETOWAH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WBTW News13

Mystery solved! Strange creatures found on North Carolina beach identified

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina museum workers have identified some strange creatures they found recently. Back in July, members of the turtle patrol team with the Cape Lookout National Seashore found the creatures on the coast next to a log covered in barnacles. Last week, researchers with the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences […]
WILDLIFE
wschronicle.com

Busta’s Ladies of the Week: North Carolina pageant queen first Native American to hold title

On March 21, 2022, Aja Ivey celebrated being clean and sober from drugs and alcohol for five years. Now she’s on an amazing journey and there ain’t no stopping her now. This past January, Aja became Mrs. Fayetteville Plus America. On March 11, I was one of the judges at the Hawthorne Inn Conference Center in Winston-Salem, that witnessed Aja receiving her crown as the inaugural Mrs. N.C. Plus America. On July 2 the inaugural moments continued at the Omni Hotel in Houston, Texas. It was the first time in the history of the Miss Plus America pageant system that three N.C. Mrs. division delegates earned a spot as one of the top five in the finalist competition.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#The Zoo#Lions#The North Carolina Zoo#Lincoln Park Zoo#Association Of Zoos#Lion Mekita#Aza
wkml.com

Moore County Couple ‘Screaming’ Happy About Powerball Lottery Win

A Moore County couple is “screaming” happy, after winning $150,000 in a North Carolina Education Lottery Powerball drawing. Edward Gosselin Jr., and his wife Joan Gosselin, of West End in Moore County, got the lucky notice after winning in the July 18 Powerball drawing. Edward said he was checking his morning emails and got the alert about winning and shared the good news with his wife.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Alligator With Knife In Its Head Has Been Captured and Euthanized

If you have listened to the Tanner in the Morning show awhile (thank you for that!), then you know that we are all animal lovers. So, when the news came out there was an alligator located in a Florida pond swimming around with a knife in its head our hearts went out. It now looks like the story is mercifully over for the reptile.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
wunc.org

Mudbug menace: how crayfish are taking over the world, and how to stop them

A lazy summer day is a perfect time to head out on the water with rod, reel, and a bait bucket full of crayfish. But not all crayfish are the same, and there’s decent odds that that bucket contains the ecological equivalent of a hand grenade – an invasive species that is quietly displacing native species and transforming ecosystems across the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
WLOS.com

American Idol auditions for North Carolina residents underway

WLOS — Is the next American Idol in North Carolina? That’s what producers are hoping to find out on Friday!. Live video auditions will take place Friday, Aug. 5, from 1-6 p.m. North Carolina natives have a long history of doing well on American Idol, from Clay Aiken...
ENTERTAINMENT
WRAL

North Carolina's connection to the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima

North Carolina's connection to the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima. The atomic bomb, carried by the Enola Gay, was dropped over Hiroshima, Japan, effectively ending World War II. One of the men on board that plane was a North Carolina native. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
POLITICS
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
VIRGINIA STATE
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy