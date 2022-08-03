ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Register Citizen

Torrington discusses obscenity laws, anti-Biden signs

TORRINGTON — They’re appearing more and more. Lawn signs and flags declaring support for former President Donald Trump, and “F— Joe Biden.” There are variations on the theme, such as “Trump Won,” referring to the 2020 election, and “Trump 2024.”. But it’s...
TORRINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain Downtown District selects new executive director

NEW BRITAIN – After five months of searching, the New Britain Downtown District Board of Commissioners has appointed Nicole Bosco as its new executive director. Bosco will be taking over for Dennis Morrell, who served as interim director after Gerry Amodio’s retirement in February 2022. “We are very...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut’s lone U.S. House primary race heats up

HARTFORD, Conn. — Across Connecticut’s five Congressional districts, only one of them will be on the ballot on August 9. The state’s Fourth District covers most of Fairfield and some of New Haven counties. Right now, the seat is held by Democrat incumbent Jim Himes. He’s been in the position since 2009.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

A look at Connecticut's only state Senate primary race

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Legislature is also known as the Connecticut General Assembly. It’s composed of 151 state House representatives and 36 state senators. All 36 of the state Senate seats are up for election this year, but just one is on the primary ballot on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Group-related violence increasing in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford leaders are trying to break a cycle of violence happening in the city right now. "What we have seen over the last couple of weeks is an example of group-related retaliatory cycles," said Mayor Luke Bronin. Officials said these groups are made up of people...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

$5.1M given to Veteran’s Home & Hospital in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – A major funding milestone for the Connecticut State Veteran’s Home and Hospital was announced on Thursday. The Lamont administration is releasing $5.1 million for renovations and improvements on the campus in Rocky Hill. Many of the leaders who spoke at the event talked about Master Sergeant Michael Clark, the Bolton […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Tombstones Found At Splash Pad

VIDEO REPORT– 2022-08-04 #Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers have reached out to me to let me know about tombstones discarded just a couple of feet from the splash pad outside Luis Marin School on the Boston Avenue side. Lakeview Cemetery is across the street but it is not known if the two are connected. It is not known how long they have been there but they are behind a fenced-in area of a small building being demolished.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Journal Inquirer

Tolland Pride sign cut down

TOLLAND — The Tolland Democrats’ Pride sign has been vandalized again, and this time, it was cut down. The sign, located on private land near Exit 68 off Interstate 84, was damaged sometime overnight Wednesday, according to Democratic Town Committee Chairman Ryan McCann.
New Haven Independent

There’s Gold In Them Thar Hill

As old logs and leaves sizzled in the 90-degree heat at the peak of Hamden’s transfer station, a fiery red milling machine moved between piles of debris, shooting sharp chips of wood high into the sky while churning the organic waste into something of value — the beginnings of top-quality compost Hamdenites refer to as ​“black gold.”
HAMDEN, CT
Bristol Press

Wheeler looks to secure construction manager for headquarters project

BRISTOL – With Centre Square updates slated as a standing item on the Bristol Economic and Community Development Board of Commissioners agenda, Wheeler Health continues to move forward with its plans of creating a headquarters along North Main Street and is slated to soon secure a construction manager. “Wheeler...
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Johnson gets nailed with a $394,000 fine

STAFFORD — Johnson Memorial Hospital has been issued a fine of nearly $400,000 by the state Office of Health Strategy for continuing to keep its birthing unit closed without proper state approval for more than two years. The penalty comes as the hospital, owned by Trinity Health of New...
STAFFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Route 8/25 Rollover With Ejection

2022-08-06@3:46pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic–A rollover with ejection according to radio reports on Route 8/25 southbound near exit 5. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WTNH

Bristol FD welcomes peer support K9

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a special new member of the Bristol Fire Department. Meet Peer Support K9 Okee! Okee is a Shepherd-Hound mix that was rescued by the team at K9’s for Warriors. It’s a national organization that pairs support dogs with police and fire stations across the country, helping first responders heal and […]
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester loses labor dispute over police sick time

MANCHESTER — The state’s Board of Labor Relations has issued a decision siding with the town’s police union over requiring vaccinated officers to use sick time to cover COVID-19 related absences. The Manchester Police Officers Association filed a complaint in December 2021 alleging that the town violated...
MANCHESTER, CT
FOX 61

Missing Milford dog 'Leo' found safe

MILFORD, Conn. — "Leo", the dog that was stolen when a Seymour man's car was taken outside a restaurant in Milford, has been found safe and delivered to his owner. The owner, Emmanuel Castillo, said they got a tip Leo was in the New Haven neighborhood where his car was found earlier on Friday. Castillo asked for New Haven police to meet him there, and around 6 p.m., they found Leo between two homes playing with kids.
MILFORD, CT

