Larry McHugh to replace embattled CT Port Authority official
House Speaker Matt Ritter on Saturday named Larry McHugh, the former chair of the UConn Board of Trustees, to the CT Port Authority board.
Register Citizen
Torrington discusses obscenity laws, anti-Biden signs
TORRINGTON — They’re appearing more and more. Lawn signs and flags declaring support for former President Donald Trump, and “F— Joe Biden.” There are variations on the theme, such as “Trump Won,” referring to the 2020 election, and “Trump 2024.”. But it’s...
Tolland Democrats raise Pride sign again after latest vandalism
TOLLAND — After a second incident of vandalism in less than three weeks, Democratic Town Committee members raised their Pride sign off the ground Friday, with the words “Love Conquers All” painted over the red paint from a previous vandalism incident and small Pride flags hanging from the sign.
Tara Krantz heeds the calling: Former teacher becomes pastor of Rockville United Methodist Church
Most people get inspired to be a pastor early in life, but for Tara Krantz, she got the call to the cloth after 25 years of being a teacher. On July 1, the Enfield resident took up her first full-time pastorship at Rockville United Methodist Church at 142 Grove St. in Vernon.
New Britain Herald
New Britain Downtown District selects new executive director
NEW BRITAIN – After five months of searching, the New Britain Downtown District Board of Commissioners has appointed Nicole Bosco as its new executive director. Bosco will be taking over for Dennis Morrell, who served as interim director after Gerry Amodio’s retirement in February 2022. “We are very...
Connecticut’s lone U.S. House primary race heats up
HARTFORD, Conn. — Across Connecticut’s five Congressional districts, only one of them will be on the ballot on August 9. The state’s Fourth District covers most of Fairfield and some of New Haven counties. Right now, the seat is held by Democrat incumbent Jim Himes. He’s been in the position since 2009.
A look at Connecticut's only state Senate primary race
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Legislature is also known as the Connecticut General Assembly. It’s composed of 151 state House representatives and 36 state senators. All 36 of the state Senate seats are up for election this year, but just one is on the primary ballot on...
Group-related violence increasing in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford leaders are trying to break a cycle of violence happening in the city right now. "What we have seen over the last couple of weeks is an example of group-related retaliatory cycles," said Mayor Luke Bronin. Officials said these groups are made up of people...
Register Citizen
‘My heart goes out to every family’: Hartford officials pledge action after 12 shot in 6 days
HARTFORD — Officials said Thursday they are “continuing to do everything we can” about a recent surge in gun violence in Connecticut’s capital city, including double-digit shootings in the last six days. “My heart goes out to every family who are affected by this gun violence,...
$5.1M given to Veteran’s Home & Hospital in Rocky Hill
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – A major funding milestone for the Connecticut State Veteran’s Home and Hospital was announced on Thursday. The Lamont administration is releasing $5.1 million for renovations and improvements on the campus in Rocky Hill. Many of the leaders who spoke at the event talked about Master Sergeant Michael Clark, the Bolton […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Tombstones Found At Splash Pad
VIDEO REPORT– 2022-08-04 #Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers have reached out to me to let me know about tombstones discarded just a couple of feet from the splash pad outside Luis Marin School on the Boston Avenue side. Lakeview Cemetery is across the street but it is not known if the two are connected. It is not known how long they have been there but they are behind a fenced-in area of a small building being demolished.
Tolland Pride sign cut down
TOLLAND — The Tolland Democrats’ Pride sign has been vandalized again, and this time, it was cut down. The sign, located on private land near Exit 68 off Interstate 84, was damaged sometime overnight Wednesday, according to Democratic Town Committee Chairman Ryan McCann.
There’s Gold In Them Thar Hill
As old logs and leaves sizzled in the 90-degree heat at the peak of Hamden’s transfer station, a fiery red milling machine moved between piles of debris, shooting sharp chips of wood high into the sky while churning the organic waste into something of value — the beginnings of top-quality compost Hamdenites refer to as “black gold.”
Bristol Press
Wheeler looks to secure construction manager for headquarters project
BRISTOL – With Centre Square updates slated as a standing item on the Bristol Economic and Community Development Board of Commissioners agenda, Wheeler Health continues to move forward with its plans of creating a headquarters along North Main Street and is slated to soon secure a construction manager. “Wheeler...
Johnson gets nailed with a $394,000 fine
STAFFORD — Johnson Memorial Hospital has been issued a fine of nearly $400,000 by the state Office of Health Strategy for continuing to keep its birthing unit closed without proper state approval for more than two years. The penalty comes as the hospital, owned by Trinity Health of New...
DoingItLocal
Route 8/25 Rollover With Ejection
2022-08-06@3:46pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic–A rollover with ejection according to radio reports on Route 8/25 southbound near exit 5. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Bristol FD welcomes peer support K9
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a special new member of the Bristol Fire Department. Meet Peer Support K9 Okee! Okee is a Shepherd-Hound mix that was rescued by the team at K9’s for Warriors. It’s a national organization that pairs support dogs with police and fire stations across the country, helping first responders heal and […]
Manchester loses labor dispute over police sick time
MANCHESTER — The state’s Board of Labor Relations has issued a decision siding with the town’s police union over requiring vaccinated officers to use sick time to cover COVID-19 related absences. The Manchester Police Officers Association filed a complaint in December 2021 alleging that the town violated...
Missing Milford dog 'Leo' found safe
MILFORD, Conn. — "Leo", the dog that was stolen when a Seymour man's car was taken outside a restaurant in Milford, has been found safe and delivered to his owner. The owner, Emmanuel Castillo, said they got a tip Leo was in the New Haven neighborhood where his car was found earlier on Friday. Castillo asked for New Haven police to meet him there, and around 6 p.m., they found Leo between two homes playing with kids.
CT man admits to spending 20 years living under a stolen identity
A 55-year-old man pleaded guilty to identity theft charges after spending about 20 years living under the stolen identity of another living person, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
