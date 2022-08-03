ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Gov. DeSantis says he'll 'take a Marine every day of the week' over someone with an education degree

By A.G. Gancarski
cltampa.com
 2 days ago
Comments / 505

hello
2d ago

I hope you Florida teachers realize he's saying y'all ain't s***! after getting y'all to vote for him last time on the promise of getting a raise you never got!!

Reply(41)
135
SWFAN
2d ago

In order to properly teach school, you need knowledge about the subjects and ability to make a teaching plan. There are a lot of other factors including how to get and keep students' attention, how to pick up on students with learning disabilities, etc.

Reply(29)
69
Elaine Duffy-luedtke
2d ago

While I have total respect for the Military, my husband is a retired Marine WITH A DEGREE in Aeuronotical Engineering, And I served IN The U S Coast Guard and have a degree I feel his remark is a TOTAL SLAP IN THE FACE to the General Public. Just because you were or are in the Military and have a degree does NOT make you more special than anyone else. There are military people with and without a degree that I would not let them care for my dog. The Average person is the BACKBONE of this country with or without a degree and I feel he insulted every American Citizen and to me that is total lack of respect and lately his remarks are seriously making me re-think voting for him. He is getting radical and I think he thinks he is greater than he really is and it is going to his head. in love with POWER and that is dangerous

Reply(58)
91
