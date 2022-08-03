Actor Edie McClurg's Conservator Alleges She Is Victim Of Tragic Elder Abuse

Read on www.nickiswift.com
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Britney Spears responds to ex-husband Kevin Federline's claims about her relationship with their sons: 'I gave them everything'
In an exclusive with the Daily Mail, Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed their kids "have decided they are not seeing her right now."
