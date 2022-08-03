Read on www.kcci.com
Sheriff: Identity of Polk County homicide victim released
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the victim who was murdered early Saturday morning. Scott Alan Crane, 51, of Des Moines has been identified as the homicide victim. Law enforcement responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 300 block of NE 46th Ave. […]
Des Moines Man Charged In Deadly East Side Crash
(Des Moines, IA) -- A 21-year-old Des Moines man has been charged in a crash on the city's east side, that resulted in one death and several people injured. Police say 21-year-old Guy Lawrence is charged with O.W.I. and possession of drug paraphernalia. He's accused of broadsiding a vehicle Wednesday night near East 43rd Court and Hubbell Avenue. A passenger in the other car, 49-year-old Susan Kelly, died in the crash. Police say Kelly's 18-year-old daughter was turning left onto Hubbell when her car was hit by a vehicle driven by Lawrence.
Police: Man checked himself into hospital after being shot on Des Moines' south side
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the leg on the south side of Des Moines. Police say the shots rang out in the 3400 block of SE 22nd Street, east of Evergreen Park. Officers responded to...
Driver charged with OWI in fatal Des Moines crash
DES MOINES, IOWA — A Des Moines man was intoxicated when he hit a vehicle that turned in front of him, killing a passenger in that car – according to Des Moines Police. 49-year old Susan Kelly was killed in the crash on Wednesday evening at the intersection of E. 43rd Court and Hubbell Avenue. […]
Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating overnight homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning in Des Moines. Deputies were called to a home at 340 Northeast 46th Street on the report of gunfire around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old man dead with an apparent gun shot wound. […]
Man shot in liquor store parking lot on east side of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting on the city's east side. Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of East End Liquor Store on Hubbell Avenue around 10:45 Friday night. The victim remains in stable condition. The suspect has been identified, but...
2 Hurt in Dallas County Crash
(Dallas County) Two people suffered injuries in a crash in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:26 a.m. on Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 109-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured occupants as 74-year-old Teddy Anderson of Webster City and 62-year-old Jeffrey Munch of Exira.
DMPD arrests 2nd suspect in connection to fatal 'drug-related' robbery
A second suspect has been arrested and charged in the 11th Des Moines homicide of 2022. 19-year-old Violet Marie Terry is charged with Murder in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree, the Des Moines Police Department said Wednesday. Earlier this week, police arrested 21-year-old Darion Shawn Hermes...
Have you seen this man? Des Moines police seek person of interest in homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a person of interest in the Sunday shooting death of a Des Moines man. The Des Moines Police Department is looking for 26-year-old Cedrick Charles Thomas, Jr. in connection with the homicide of 22-year-old Charles Russian Lovelady. Police said Russian Lovelady was […]
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Laurel Street
DES MOINES, Iowa — One man was taken to the hospital Saturday morning following a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. Des Moines Police say the man is in critical condition. The crash happened at the intersection of Laurel Street and 2nd Avenue. Police say the motorcyclist was speeding before...
Des Moines Police Need Help Finding Person Of Interest In Murder Case
(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police are asking the public for help finding a person of interest in a weekend murder case. Police were called to Broadlawns Medical Center Sunday night after 22-year-old Charles Lovelady was brought in with a gunshot wound and died. Police say 26-year-old Cedrick Thomas, Junior, has information critical to the case. He’s black, five-foot-ten, 140 pounds, with a neck tattoo. He may be in or headed for Cedar Rapids. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Central Iowa.
Creston Police Report 3 Arrests
(Creston) Creston Police arrested two people on Wednesday and one person early this morning. Police arrested 57-year-old Jon Eric Hightshoe of Creston at Howard and Grand Street for OWI 1st offense and possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana 1st offense. Officers transported Hightshoe to the Union County Jail and held him on a $2,000 cash bond.
One dead after crash on Hubbell Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person has died after a multi-vehicle crash on Hubbell Avenue between East 42nd and East 44th streets. Des Moines police say the crash happened at approximately 6:37 p.m. when two vehicles crashed. A total of five people were transported to local hospitals. Police have...
Double crash on I-80 results in 1 dead, 2 injured
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A double crash between several vehicles Friday morning resulted in the death of one person. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash between multiple vehicles at around 6:45 a.m. on I-80 eastbound near the 112 mile marker. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, vehicles were stopped on […]
Arrest Made In Des Moines Weekend Homicide
(Des Moines, IA) — A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a Des Moines man Sunday night. Twenty-one-year-old Darion Shawn Hermes of Des Moines has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Police say Hermes fatally shot 22-year-old Charles Lovelady in what they’re calling a drug-related robbery. Lovelady was later spotted walking down a road and a passerby gave him a ride to a local hospital, but he died after being admitted.
Police release motive in killing of Iowa man after arrest
Police explained a passerby dropped off Charles Lamont Russian Lovelady at Broadlawns Medical Center around 6:15 p.m. Lovelady had been shot.
Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled
In this 2022 provided by the Schmidt and Morehead families, Tyler Schmidt, left, and his wife Sarah pose with their son Arlo and daughter Lula, right, while hiking near Cedar Falls, Iowa. Police said Saturday, July 23, 2022, the Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter were fatally shot while camping in a state park by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself. The couple's 9-year-old son survived. (Courtesy of the Schmidt and Morehead families)
FedEx driver befriends Des Moines 2-year-old through art
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two-year-old Henry Wasson loves to paint rocks. Red paint, blue paint — doesn't seem to matter. The masterpieces are set on display in Henry's street-side art gallery. And as it turns out, Henry has a fan. "Day in and day out, this is my...
Iowa State Patrol investigating 2 chain reaction crashes with injuries
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a pair of chain reaction crashes on Interstate 80, west of Des Moines. The first involved four vehicles near West Des Moines, just before 7 a.m. Friday. One of the people involved suffered critical injuries. A short time later,...
Des Moines police identify victim, make arrest in city's 11th homicide this year
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say 22-year-old Charles Lovelady of Des Moines is the victim of the city's11th homicide this year. Police were called to Broadlawns Medical Center on Sunday night to investigate a report of a person with a gunshot wound arriving at the hospital. Lovelady died from his injuries.
