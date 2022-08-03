Read on www.wthr.com
Community signs register books for Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s family
ELWOOD, Ind. — The city of Elwood is preparing for Saturday’s procession and funeral with many planning to honor the life of Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was killed in the line of duty last weekend. For those who can’t attend, Dunnichay Funeral Home found another way for people...
WTHR
21 gun salute for Officer Noah Shahnavaz, laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery
Officer Noah Shahnavaz was killed in the line of duty on July 31, 2022. He will lay in rest at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.
‘He’s a true hero’: New mural to pay tribute to fallen Elwood police officer
ELWOOD, Ind. — The community continues to honor the service and sacrifice of Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz, who died Sunday morning in the line of duty. At the Elwood Municipal Center, a cruiser adorned in flowers, teddy bears, flags, and messages of sympathy, serves as a reminder of the countless lives the 24-year-old officer and […]
Funeral services honor fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz
Funeral services are underway for fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Dozens of law enforcement officers are at ITOWN Church in Fishers to pay their respects.
Police give Officer Shahnavaz final 10-42 call of service before laying him to rest
ELWOOD, Ind. — Before Officer Noah Shahnavaz was laid to rest Saturday afternoon, he took one last trip to Elwood—to the community he served. "He went too soon," said Lindy Walker, an Elwood resident. Officer Shahnavaz and his funeral procession were welcomed to town by a crowd waiting...
'He told me he loved being a police officer' | Elwood mural to be dedicated to fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — The City of Elwood continues to mourn the loss of fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz as touching tributes pour in for the beloved officer. “I think most people are still in shock of what happened,” said Mark Joyner, owner of Joyner’s Restaurant in Elwood. But...
Fellow soldiers travel from across the U.S. to honor fallen Elwood officer
FISHERS, Ind. — On Friday a visitation was held for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz. The 24-year-old Army veteran and Fishers native was killed last Sunday in the line of duty. For five hours, people from across the country came to ITOWN Church in Fishers to pay their respects, including law enforcement officers from as […]
Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz
INDIANA – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Aug. 6. Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and...
cbs4indy.com
