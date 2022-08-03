ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elwood, IN

FOX59

‘He’s a true hero’: New mural to pay tribute to fallen Elwood police officer

ELWOOD, Ind. — The community continues to honor the service and sacrifice of Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz, who died Sunday morning in the line of duty. At the Elwood Municipal Center, a cruiser adorned in flowers, teddy bears, flags, and messages of sympathy, serves as a reminder of the countless lives the 24-year-old officer and […]
Elwood, IN
WTHR

Penrod Arts Fair returns Sept. 10 for 55th year

INDIANAPOLIS — The Penrod Arts Fair is returning next month for its 55th year. During the fair, visitors can experience the works of 300 artists, six stages of entertainment, approximately 75 arts-related nonprofit organizations, and an extensive children’s area. People can also enjoy the Indiana Craft Beer Garden and the brand new Wine Terrace behind the Lilly House.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Calling all digital artists! There's a chance to get your work featured in THE LUME

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a digital artist working in Indiana, Newfields announced a cool opportunity for your work to be featured alongside Monet!. The art museum is seeking original digital artworks to commission for exhibition in THE LUME Indianapolis, featuring the Monet & Friends Alive installation. The featurette program is a chance to elevate Indiana-based digital media artists on a world stage.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FOX59

Muncie barber shop thanking law enforcement with free haircuts

MUNCIE, Ind. — The team at Maxwell’s Barber Shop in Muncie is working to say ‘thank you’ to members of law enforcement by offering them free haircuts through the end of August. “Everybody’s always talking about paying it forward. What better person to pay it forward to than somebody who is going to lay down […]
MUNCIE, IN
munciejournal.com

August 4, 5, and 6 is the Season Opening of The Bargain Box

MUNCIE, IN—The Bargain Box is a thrift shop in The Historic Kimbrough District of Muncie, located at 607 E. Charles Street. Psi Iota Xi, is a 125-year-old philanthropic sorority. The Bargain Box was purchased by Psi Iota Xi, and was previously the home of Adam Wolfe, grandfather of Elizabeth Ball.
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Gen Con returns to Indianapolis at full capacity

INDIANAPOLIS — Gen Con Indy 2022 began Thursday, with thousands of fans dressed in elaborate costumes returning to downtown Indianapolis. For the first time since the pandemic began, Gen Con is back to full capacity. This convention is known as "the best four days in gaming." People can play...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indy’s Best: Your top 3 Classic Fair Foods revealed

This week, we did something a little different for Indy’s Best Classic Fair Food. Normally, we only have one winner for each topic. But since there are so many great classic fair foods, and they can all be found within the confines of the Indiana State Fairgrounds…we are going with a top three!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
94.3 Lite FM

There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like

Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

