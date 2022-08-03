BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 41-year-old Brooklyn Park man faces several felony charges for allegedly possessing over 5,000 grams of fentanyl and cocaine.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged Charles Logon with four felony drug charges as well as being a convict in possession of a firearm in connection to the Wednesday incident. According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on the 5900 block of 65th Avenue North. Logon was inside the residence, along with two women and two children. In a search of Logon's bedroom, officers found ammunition, a firearm, a duffel bag filled with bags of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and some other pills that are still being investigated. In total, authorities say there was about 2,709 grams of fentanyl and 2,422 grams of cocaine in Logon's possession. Logon has a prior felony conviction for a violent crime, and is now in custody. He faces up to 40 years on the drugs charge.

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO