Large wildfire at the Tyler-Jasper County line

Polk County firefighters made progress to contain 350-acre forest fire
UPDATE: Officials made a lot of progress to contain the fire, said Texas A&M Forest Service. Firefighters will be back on Friday to keep a presence in the area. UPDATE: The fire has now grown to 350-acres, and officials are still battling it. Five structures were threatened by the blaze, but they were saved. No […]
1 woman dead, 3 injured after 3-vehicle wreck on Highway 96 near Village Creek
LUMBERTON, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a deadly, three-vehicle crash that took place early Saturday afternoon. The wreck happened on Highway 96, north of Lumberton near Village Creek bridge. Preliminary crash investigation indicates at around 12:45 p.m., a 2014 Kia Soul was traveling north...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE IN OAKHURST COMMUNITY
The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a location on Oak Hurst Creek Drive at the request of the Porter Fire Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. A suspicious package was found on a front porch of a home. The Bomb Unit of the Fire Marshal arrived but due to the makeup of the package, they were unable to determine the contents. Using specialized equipment they safely moved it to a location in Harris County where they were able to gain access to the contents. IT was found to be harmless. However, they did learn who placed the package and a warrant is being issued for his arrest.
kjas.com
Woodville driver involved in a Polk County crash
A Woodville woman was involved in a late Thursday afternoon crash in Polk County. It happened shortly after 4:00 on Highway 190 in the Indian Springs Community, about 10 miles east of Livingston. Polk County Today is reporting information from the Texas Department of Public Safety that says Angela Vanek,...
kjas.com
City of Jasper continues to replace sewer lines
The City of Jasper is continuing with it's current project to replace aging sewer lines within our town. Jasper Public Works Director Greg Kelly said the project includes replacing sewer lines, some of which were laid in the 1930's. According to Kelly, the lines some with diameters up to 36...
KFDM-TV
DPS investigating a fatal crash north of Lumberton near Village Creek
DPS Lt. Chuck Havard has confirmed to KFDM/Fox 4 that troopers are at the scene of a fatal crash north of Lumberton near Village Creek involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle. The crash happened around 1 p.m. Saturday. Stay with KFDM/Fox 4 for additional updates.
kjas.com
Orange County Constable tries to save a life
A former Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy who now serves as a Constable in the nearby Orange County is being praised for his efforts in trying to save a man. Ortego, who serves as constable of Precinct 4 and another officer were reportedly headed to Houston for training on Wednesday when they came up on a deadly crash that had just occurred on Interstate 10, west of Beaumont.
KLTV
Tyler County Jail cited for missing observation checks
WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has added the Tyler County Jail to its non-compliant list. The notice of non-compliance issued on July 19 lists one violation:. Staff failed to perform observation checks for several hours. These checks are meant to be performed no less than once every 60 minutes.
kjas.com
Tyler County & Hardin County Jails deemed non-compliant
The Texas Commission on Jail Standards is listing both the Tyler County Jail and the Hardin County Jail as being non-compliant. According to documents on the state agency’s website, the problem in the Tyler County Jail was jail staff not checking on inmates for several hours at a time. The documents stated that it is required for staff to perform routine checks at least once an hour, and to check on troubled inmates at least every 30 minutes.
kogt.com
Sheriff Busts Two More Game Rooms
On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed two separate game room compliance checks. The first was at The Getaway Game Room located at 2610 North Main Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas, The second was the Rose City Fuel Mart Game Room, which is at 23841 Interstate 10 in Rose City.
Orange Leader
Stolen skid steer located in Orange County originated from Jefferson County
A stolen digging, grading and leveling machine worth tens of thousands of dollars has been discovered, but authorities in Jefferson County and Orange County are working to make an arrest. Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division detectives went to 408 Waddell St. in Vidor July 29 after receiving information...
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July
Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
kjas.com
Local boy makes good...Gee is new Lufkin City Manager
The Lufkin City Council has selected Jasper native and high school graduate Kevin Gee as the next city manager. Gee is not new to city government or public works. He had been serving as the interim manager since February of this year. Prior to that, Gee served as director of public works.
Port Arthur News
Nederland Police, Sheriff’s Office investigating numerous vehicle burglaries
NEDERLAND — Vehicle burglars struck this past week in Nederland and just north of the city, breaking into vehicles that were unlocked and locked. From July 26 to Aug. 1, there were eight reported vehicle burglaries in Nederland, Chief Gary Porter said. The burglaries were in various areas of...
kjas.com
Arrest Reports 08/01/22 to 08/04/22
SPAUGH, ALYSSA LEANN 32 F W PINELAND, TX 75968 8/1/2022 5:51 PM. MTRP / BURGLARY OF COIN OPERATED/COLLECTION MACHINE. LANDERS, AUSTIN KYLE 25 M W BRYAN, TX 77808 8/1/2022 7:52 PM. JCSO 14364JD;CJ-2021-0023;JC35944. CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE. MTR / THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500. ~. TWINE, ANTHONY TYRONE 53 M...
fox4beaumont.com
Silver Alert: Search for missing Beaumont woman
BEAUMONT — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for an elderly woman that went missing Tuesday evening in Beaumont. Beaumont Police are looking for 84-year-old Barbara Martin. She was last seen Tuesday in the 2300 block of North 11th Street in Beaumont at about 6 p.m.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT JUST ISSUED
ISSUED: 5:17 PM AUG. 3, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern. Montgomery, southwestern San Jacinto and west central Liberty. Counties through 545 PM CDT…. At 516 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Splendora, or 8 miles west of...
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — Leading Orange lumber executive was world famous dog breeder
From the mid-1950s until the early 1970s, one of the last remaining mansions on Green Avenue in Orange was a popular Mexican restaurant. In front of the restaurant, where there had once been hitching posts for horses and buggies, was a post topped with a large Mexican sombrero with the “Little Mexico” logo emblazoned in neon. Most of the residents of Orange knew the restaurant had once been the home of Frederick Farwell.
Orange Leader
Orange County Sheriff’s Office announces raid, plan to close local game room “indefinitely”
VIDOR — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed a Game Room compliance check Wednesday at the Double Diamond Game Room. Once inside the location at 5320 N. Main in Vidor, law enforcement officials said they noticed the game room was out of compliance with several portions of the Orange County Gaming Regulations Ordinance, as well as violating state law.
KLTV
Trinity County Jail cited for overcrowding, meals
GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has added the Trinity County Jail to its non-compliant list. The notice of non-compliance lists two violations:. Jail was over capacity in multiple occupancy cells. Only two meals served in a 24-hour period. Sheriff Woody Wallace said it is time for a new...
