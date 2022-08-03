ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

ClutchPoints

Didi Gregorius shockingly released by Phillies after MLB trade deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies had a crucial decision on their hands after making some moves at the MLB trade deadline. With Jean Segura returning from the Injured List, the Phillies shockingly opted to cut ties with veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius, releasing him outright on Thursday, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic. The 32-year-old will become […] The post Didi Gregorius shockingly released by Phillies after MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Red Sox: Boston’s biggest MLB trade deadline surprise

Major League Baseball had one of the more interesting trade deadlines in recent memory. With less than 24 hours to go, there were not many major trades made. It was believed that many teams were waiting to see how the Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto situation was going to play out. He ended up being dealt to the San Diego Padres, alongside Josh Bell, making them World Series contenders. But everyone assumed that the Boston Red Sox would be sellers at the deadline.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Final MLB trade deadline grades for the Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals were involved in pretty much every rumor that came out during the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Whoever was rumored to be available, the Cardinals were rumored to be pursuing. It wasn’t totally surprising considering that the Cardinals are battling to earn a playoff spot, and needed some reinforcements in order to make it happen.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Axios

The man behind MLB's biggest deals

The biggest trade in MLB history had a familiar man behind the curtain: Scott Boras. State of play: Juan Soto's trade to the Padres came after the 23-year-old rejected the Nationals' 15-year, $440 million extension, which would have been a record. Boras believes (and many agree) that his client deserves...
SAN DIEGO, CA

