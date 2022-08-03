ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MN

CBS Minnesota

Why aren't manholes flush with the street?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Almost every day we hit a bump in the road, literally,Sometimes it's a pothole. Other times it's a manhole cover a few inches below the pavement.Bruce from Eden Prairie asked: Why aren't manholes flush with the street? Good Question. Heather Brown spoke with Kevin Danen, a sewer operations engineer with the city of Minneapolis.He says those 205-pound covers are where they are for two reasons: so traffic doesn't run over them, and so they can be easily accessed with equipment.         But there's also a third reason: homeowners are responsible for their sewer line to the...
CBS Minnesota

Officials believe Burnsville apartment fire that displaced 50 units was started intentionally

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- One person was transported to a hospital after a fire at an apartment complex in Burnsville on Saturday.The Burnsville Fire Department says crews responded to the Parkvue Flats on the 1500 block of Burnsville Parkway shortly before 9 a.m.Residents of the 100-unit building were evacuated and cared for on the scene. The building has five stories and does not have a fire sprinkler system, officials say. Roughly 50 units were displaced because of the fire. One person with minor injuries was taken to a hospital. Another person and one firefighter were evaluated at the scene but did not need further assistance.An initial investigation points to a fire that was started intentionally, city officials say. Police apprehended a man who is currently in custody. The investigation will continue.The American Red Cross opened a shelter for those displaced by the fire at Glendale United Methodist Church on 13550 Glendale Road in Savage.
KARE

'Brick Oven Bus' rolls out pizzas and performances

EAGAN, Minnesota — It's not every day you see a school bus with a brick chimney on top but there are three of them rolling around the Twin Cities. "We provide an experience. We just don't take money and put food out a window. That is the last thing we do," said Paris Rosen, founder of Brick Oven Bus.
ccxmedia.org

Robbinsdale’s Travail to Host Pop-Up Mexican Restaurant

A pop-up restaurant is coming to Robbinsdale’s popular Travail Kitchen and Amusements. Travail is planning a partnership with chef Gustavo Romero on a Mexican food establishment called Kua, which is temporarily moving to the basement of Travail. Kua previously had a location in Minneapolis. “The concept and the food...
ccxmedia.org

Opportunity Partners Offering Incentives to Fill Staffing Shortages

Nearly every day, Linda-Mary Bruns leads enrichment programs for people with disabilities at the Opportunity Partners campus in Minnetonka. Most of the time, those programs involve arts and crafts. It’s an activity that Bruns says is essential for the people utilizing those services. “I think it’s very vital for...
vinepair.com

The Best Places to Drink in the Twin Cities

For more of the best places to drink, check out our other City Guides. The Twin Cities drinks scene has always been cool — literally. The restaurant scenes of Minneapolis and St. Paul have developed in the past 10 years to be some of the most dynamic and diverse in the country. While some classics were built to last (hotdish, anyone?), the Twin Cities feature vibrant dining from the ultra-casual to the fantastical, including some stunning James Beard Award winners.
Bring Me The News

Revival to close its original Minneapolis restaurant

Revival, home to arguably the Twin Cities' best fried chicken, is closing its original location in Minneapolis. Owners Thomas Boemer and Nick Rancone made the announcement on Instagram thatt hey're closing down the 4257 Nicollet Avenue location where they made their debut to huge acclaim in 2015. But fried chicken...
MIX 108

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man drove twice the speed limit before crashing into car in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Charges say a 44-year-old man was driving at twice the speed limit in the moments before he hit another car in Plymouth, severely injuring a woman who later died from her injuries.Christoper Lee Keyes was charged in Hennepin County with one count of criminal vehicular homicide. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, if he is convicted.According to the charges, officers arrived at 38th Avenue and County Road 101 on May 6. There, they found Keyes sitting in the drivers' seat of his Lexus. Officers said he appeared dazed but not impaired.A Hyundai was pressed up...
CBS Minnesota

2 cows cause traffic hiccup on I-35 in the north metro

STACY, Minn. -- Two cows escaped from a north metro farm Tuesday and wandered onto Interstate 35. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says that the cows left their home in Stacy before wandering by a Kwik Trip gas station, through a trailer park and eventually onto the freeway. Deputies corralled the animals in the median near Wyoming with the help of the Minnesota State Patrol and Wyoming police. Video posted to social media showed the law enforcement officers herding the cows in the median as the animals tried to avoid  them. A professional wrangler was required to get the cows into trailers, the sheriff's office said. While traffic was affected in the area, there were no crashes involving the cows. 
