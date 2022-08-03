Councilman shares what to expect from I-CARE Community Summit

Read on www.wbbjtv.com
I-C.A.R.E. Better Community Summit held in Jackson in efforts to reduce violence
JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College hosted the first I-C.A.R.E. Better Community Summit on Saturday. The event was open to the public and featured workshops on gang violence, domestic violence, mental health and successful school strategies. City of Jackson Councilman Johnny Dodd says it was a great day for the...
Families gather for community giveaway at Muse Park
JACKSON, Tenn. — Families gathered at Muse Park in Jackson on Saturday morning for a giveaway hosted by Pressed Outreach Ministry. Around 40 pallets of items were distributed, including household items, food and school supplies. Co-founder of Pressed Outreach Fred Spight says along with the giveaway, there were also...
Black Tie & Blue Jeans returns to Carl Perkins Civic Center
JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual event presented by West Tennessee Healthcare returns to downtown Jackson to help save lives. Friends of Heart hosted the Black Tie & Blue Jeans fundraiser at the Carl Perkins Civic Center Saturday night. Guests were decked out in their best attire for the evening...
Church hosts Back to School giveaway in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Empowerment Community Church held a “Back to School” giveaway Saturday in downtown Jackson. Local students received backpacks stuffed full of supplies as they prepare for a new school year. Youth and Education Director Dr. Indya Daniels says it was a special day as the...
Jackson City Council approves funds for online platforms
JACKSON, Tenn. –According to information from the City of Jackson, on Tuesday, August 2, the Jackson City Council approved $195,000 in ARPA dollars, which will be used to fund two new online platforms aimed to support existing childcare providers. The first platform will allow parents to locate childcare centers...
Jackson Arts Council launches the Jackson Art Box
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Arts Council is announcing the launch of the Jackson Art Box project for the upcoming school year. The project will provide students in the Jackson-Madison County School System with boxes of free art supplies. A news release states they will be used by school counselors to help students process emotions through art.
Jackson-Madison County Birthday Bash gets closer and closer
JACKSON, Tenn. — The countdown to the Bicentennial Celebration is getting closer. The final First Friday event was held to wrap up the many celebrations put on within the past year. “We have truly celebrated this year-long bicentennial process. We’ve talked about all aspects of the community at each...
Cleanup Day to rid Jackson residents of unwanted items
JACKSON, Tenn. –If you have unwanted items in your home, such as mattresses or old furniture, an event by the City of Jackson’s Health and Sanitation Department may be exactly what you need. According to information from the City of Jackson, a community clean-up event will be held...
Grand opening held for Men of Hope
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit celebrated a new addition to the community. On Friday, the Christian-based nonprofit Hope Recovery Center celebrated the grand opening of their Men of Hope house. After opening the Women of Hope more than 12 years ago, Executive Director Marcie Hendricks says they’re excited...
radionwtn.com
Judge Snyder Looks Forward To Continuing To Serve County, Children
Paris, Tenn.–In a tough race, long-time Judge Vicki Snyder defeated challenger Chad Cox to retain her position as Henry County General Sessions/Juvenile Court Judge for another eight years. Judge Snyder received 2,675 votes, or 55.59 percent, while Cox received 2,136 votes or 44.39 percent. Snyder said last night at...
Mayor roundup: Recapping the winners in the August 4, 2022 election
JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday night was election night in West Tennessee, and WBBJ has gathered all of the winners. In Madison County, A.J. Massey won the county mayor race. “I’m starting to build a plan on how we can start to unite this county,” Massey said. “We had a lot of opportunities for some things that didn’t happen because we just had different ideas of where we wanted to be, so that’s my goal, is trying to get everybody rallied around some good ideas. Once again we have got to be on our toes, because somebody is going to lay claim to the next 10 years and I want it to be Madison County.”
Kids learn first aid, emergency skills at first annual 911 Camp
JACKSON, Tenn. — Kids in Jackson had the opportunity to pick up some critical life skills all while having a good time. Local organizations and first responders came together to host the first annual 911 Camp on Saturday at Union University. The day was packed full of programs where...
Jackson-Madison County Library offers Writer’s Club
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library has a club for writers. The library says the Writer’s Club offers members the chance to talk about writing, such as poetry, novels, short stories, memoirs, and more. You can sign up to stay up-to-date on the club here. The library’s...
Wiser elected as new Madison County sheriff
JACKSON, Tenn. — Former Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser was elected as Madison County’s newest sheriff Thursday evening, with over 7,000 votes. Wiser said after retiring from Jackson police chief, he still wanted to make a difference in his community. So he decided to run for the position of Madison County sheriff.
Whiteville parties for a good cause
WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — The Town of Whiteville spent their Friday evening in formal attire and partying with a purpose. Whiteville Mayor Gene Bowden and his wife are both celebrating birthdays this week and wanted to invite the whole town to their birthday bash. “This is a birthday bash, but...
radionwtn.com
Michael King Defeats Long-Time Carroll County Judge Larry Logan
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Long-time Carroll County General Sessions/Juvenile Court Judge Larry Logan was defeated at Thursday’s election by Huntingdon Attorney Michael King. King won the election handily, garnering 3,169 votes (68.05 percent) versus Logan’s 1,488 votes (31.95 percent). King said, “Thank you Carroll County for the opportunity to serve...
radionwtn.com
New County Mayor, Sheriff Re-elected In Benton County
Camden, Tenn.--Benton County voters elected a new County Mayor and re-elected its Sheriff. Mark Ward is the new County Mayor by a large margin, defeating current County Mayor Brett Lashlee as well as Challenger Randy Shannon, who had served as the Interim County Mayor while Lashlee was deployed overseas. Totals...
brownsvilleradio.com
August 4 Haywood County Primary and General Election
Mayor, sheriff reelected—new faces on the Haywood County Commission. Voter turn-out was historically low yesterday in the election that chose Haywood County’s leadership for the next four years. Voters in the Haywood County General and Primary Election reelected our mayor and sheriff —both for a second term — reelected all of those seeking new terms on the Haywood County Commission and chose a new Register of Deeds.
thunderboltradio.com
New Faces on the Obion County Commission and Union City Council
Obion County will see some new faces on the County Commission, with a new Councilman also elected for Union City. In County Commission races, District 1 will have a new representative with Kenny Mayo, who received 350 votes. Returning with Mayo will be Dale Frazier with 334 votes, and Ralph...
West Tennessee Healthcare welcomes in new surgeon
JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare has welcomed in a new surgeon. According to a news release, West Tennessee Healthcare now has Jordi Espel, M.D., a plastics and reconstructive surgeon. The release says that he come from Memphis, where he was also a reconstructive surgeon. The release says he...
