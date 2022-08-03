ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Report: Big Ten's Interest In 4 Notable Programs Decreasing

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on thespun.com

Comments / 2

Related
BlueDevilCountry

Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer

Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season

After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL
The Spun

Kirby Smart Has Blunt Comment About Facing Dan Lanning In Week 1

Anytime teams like Georgia and Oregon meet for a non-conference battle in Week 1 the storylines are endless. There's one storyline in particular fans and analysts are talking about. Dan Lanning was Georgia's defensive coordinator during its championship season. However, this offseason the 36-year-old left Athens for Eugene to become...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Cbs Sports#American Football#Usc#Pac 12#Cal#Notre Dame#The Fighting Irish
FanSided

Anonymous Big 12 coach puts Texas football in a bodybag

One anonymous Big 12 coach hit Texas football with a big Horns Down with this comment. Steve Sarkisian’s Texas football program may be turning heads on the recruiting trails of late, but the Longhorns do not have the respect of his Big 12 coaching brethren just yet. Several Big...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment

Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

2022 SEC Unit Rankings: The Top 5 offensive lines in the SEC

Even in an era of spread football, the best offenses usually still have a few bullies up front, and the SEC is ripe with 6-foot-5, 300+ pound maulers who open holes for tailbacks and create sound pockets for some of the best quarterbacks in the country. Here’s a look at...
NFL
On3.com

It's decision day for Oluwatosin Babalade

On the day that South Carolina holds its first football practice of preseason camp, the Gamecocks could get big news on the recruiting trail as well. Hyattsville (Md.) Dematha Catholic class of 2023 On3Consensus four-star offensive tackle Oluwatosin Babalade is set to reveal his college decision at 2 p.m. on Friday.
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

Four-star Jamie Kaiser sets commitment date, down to 3 schools

Class of 2023 four-star prospect Jamie Kaiser tells On3 he will announce his college decision on Sunday, August 7th. The 6-foot-5 small forward from Burke, Va., will decide between Indiana, Virginia, and Maryland. Each program has hosted him for an official visit. Kaiser also visited Wisconsin and Harvard officially and received additional offers from Oregon, Stanford, UCLA, Miami, Ohio State, Illinois, and several others.
BURKE, VA
The Spun

Alabama Coach Was Asked About His February Arrest

In the early morning hours of February 3, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested for DUI. Golding released a statement at the time of his arrest, but he discussed the matter more in-depth on Sunday at the Crimson Tide's training camp media day. “There are consequences for making bad...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star Oregon target RB Dylan Edwards announces commitment

The recruitment of Dylan Edwards has been a rollercoaster ride. Earlier this summer, the 4-star running back out of Kansas announced his decision to stay home and commit to the Kansas State Wildcats. About a month later, though, Edwards announced his de-commitment a couple of days after receiving an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Now, Edwards appears ready to make his decision, which we can assume will be final. Edwards announced on Saturday that he would be committing to Notre Dame and joining one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. It came down to three schools, and the Oregon...
MANHATTAN, KS
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
595K+
Followers
70K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy