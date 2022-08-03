Report: Big Ten's Interest In 4 Notable Programs Decreasing

Read on thespun.com
Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer
Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
Brian Kelly Getting Crushed For Latest Recruiting Loss
When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, he figured recruiting was about to get easier. Maybe it will one day. But for now, it's still an uphill battle to land top-tier recruits; even those in your own backyard. Earlier this week, Jaiden Ausberry - a four-star recruit from Baton...
Kirby Smart Has Blunt Comment About Facing Dan Lanning In Week 1
Anytime teams like Georgia and Oregon meet for a non-conference battle in Week 1 the storylines are endless. There's one storyline in particular fans and analysts are talking about. Dan Lanning was Georgia's defensive coordinator during its championship season. However, this offseason the 36-year-old left Athens for Eugene to become...
Notre Dame Back To No. 1 In The 2023 Recruiting Rankings
Landing linebacker Jaiden Ausberry puts Notre Dame back on top of the recruiting rankings
Former Husky Tight End Indicted on Murder Charge in Texas
The one-time UW starter played for all of Rick Neuheisel's four teams.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
3-Star Arizona State football player arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Texas | No longer on the roster
Jaydon Williams, a three-start linebacker no longer with the Arizona State football team was taken into custody by Arizona State police while attempting to board an airplane back to Texas. The warrant out for Williams was for an aggravated assault charge relating to a domestic violence incident. Williams allegedly assaulted...
College football games today: 2022 college football schedule
If you’re looking for information on all the college football games today, including where to watch them, TV schedule information,
Anonymous Big 12 coach puts Texas football in a bodybag
One anonymous Big 12 coach hit Texas football with a big Horns Down with this comment. Steve Sarkisian’s Texas football program may be turning heads on the recruiting trails of late, but the Longhorns do not have the respect of his Big 12 coaching brethren just yet. Several Big...
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment
Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
deseret.com
Who’s the college football team no one is talking about … but should be?
The past two years, BYU football has finished the season ranked in the top 20 of the final Associated Press rankings. During that stretch, the Cougars have gone 21-4. Now, BYU heads into 2022 leading the nation in returning production at 85%, according to ESPN’s Bill Connelly. Even with...
Florida Football Player Has A Blunt Message For The Georgia Bulldogs
The Florida-Georgia rivalry game is among the most storied in all of college football and Gators defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. is already letting his former team know he's coming. Quote tweeting a Georgia football post over the weekend, Cox warned: "Better get ready for me." Cox transferred from the...
6 College Football Teams Are Projected To Win Every Game
The 2022 college football season is only a couple of weeks away at this point. Week 1 can't get here soon enough. Will any teams go undefeated this fall? According to the latest betting odds, a couple of teams are projected to win every game this season. Six college football...
2022 SEC Unit Rankings: The Top 5 offensive lines in the SEC
Even in an era of spread football, the best offenses usually still have a few bullies up front, and the SEC is ripe with 6-foot-5, 300+ pound maulers who open holes for tailbacks and create sound pockets for some of the best quarterbacks in the country. Here’s a look at...
It's decision day for Oluwatosin Babalade
On the day that South Carolina holds its first football practice of preseason camp, the Gamecocks could get big news on the recruiting trail as well. Hyattsville (Md.) Dematha Catholic class of 2023 On3Consensus four-star offensive tackle Oluwatosin Babalade is set to reveal his college decision at 2 p.m. on Friday.
Cowboys' Latest Signing Placed On Physically Unable To Perform List
On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys officially signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. While the NFC East squad is no doubt excited to welcome the four-time Pro Bowler, they won't put him to work right away. Barr was placed on the PUP list after signing his deal, giving...
Four-star Jamie Kaiser sets commitment date, down to 3 schools
Class of 2023 four-star prospect Jamie Kaiser tells On3 he will announce his college decision on Sunday, August 7th. The 6-foot-5 small forward from Burke, Va., will decide between Indiana, Virginia, and Maryland. Each program has hosted him for an official visit. Kaiser also visited Wisconsin and Harvard officially and received additional offers from Oregon, Stanford, UCLA, Miami, Ohio State, Illinois, and several others.
Big Ten interest in additional Pac-12 schools has reportedly cooled off
Despite the belief that the Big Ten might have interest in other Pac-12 schools the conference's focus is elsewhere
Alabama Coach Was Asked About His February Arrest
In the early morning hours of February 3, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested for DUI. Golding released a statement at the time of his arrest, but he discussed the matter more in-depth on Sunday at the Crimson Tide's training camp media day. “There are consequences for making bad...
4-star Oregon target RB Dylan Edwards announces commitment
The recruitment of Dylan Edwards has been a rollercoaster ride. Earlier this summer, the 4-star running back out of Kansas announced his decision to stay home and commit to the Kansas State Wildcats. About a month later, though, Edwards announced his de-commitment a couple of days after receiving an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Now, Edwards appears ready to make his decision, which we can assume will be final. Edwards announced on Saturday that he would be committing to Notre Dame and joining one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. It came down to three schools, and the Oregon...
