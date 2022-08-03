2024 Offensive Lineman Jake Guarnera Enjoyed Meeting Justin Frye, Dylan Stewart to Visit for Michigan Game, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Will Attend Season Opener

Read on www.elevenwarriors.com
Ohio State Football: Five greatest receivers of all time
The Ohio State football program has a very rich history at a lot of positions. They are one of the most successful programs in the country and for good reason. They are able to land some of the best talents in the country over the course of their history because of that success.
Eleven Warriors
Christian Bentancur Views Ohio State As “One of the Top Schools in the Nation,” Two OSU Targets Commit Elsewhere, Edwin Spillman Will Attend Michigan Game
Earlier this summer, four-star Illinois tight end Christian Bentancur became the fourth tight end Ohio State offered in the 2024 class. Bentancur camped with Ohio State on June 15 and impressed tight ends coach Kevin Wilson enough to merit a Buckeyes offer after impressing Wilson with his footwork and agility in drills. The offer, which came from Ryan Day personally, left quite the impression on Betancur, who also visited OSU on April 8.
Devin Royal staying home, commits to Ohio State
The Pickerington Central small forward chose the Buckeyes over the likes of Michigan State and Alabama
Oregon Loss Still Fresh In Buckeyes' Mind With Notre Dame Lurking
Here's what Ryan Day had to say about his team's mentality with the Irish coming to Columbus Week 1.
Michigan grad Rich Eisen hilariously trolls Ohio State at NFL Hall of Fame
It’s a bold move to come to the state of Ohio and disrespect the hometown Ohio State Buckeyes, but that’s exactly what Michigan graduate Rich Eisen did at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Dinner on Friday night. During his opening speech at the NFL’s Hall of Fame...
Lakota West High School 4-star senior safety Ben Minich commits to Notre Dame football
One of the top high school football recruits in Greater Cincinnati has announced his next home. Lakota West senior Ben Minich announced his commitment to Notre Dame Friday evening on the 247Sports YouTube page. Greater Cincinnati high school football:Ready for some Cincinnati high school football? Here are the Enquirer's position...
Notre Dame freshman OL Joey Tanona medically retires
One of Notre Dame’s freshman offensive linemen has seen his playing career end before his first fall semester on campus. Guard Joey Tanona has medically retired and is no longer on the roster, head coach Marcus Freeman announced Friday following the first practice of preseason camp. Tanona suffered a...
CBS Sports’ 2022 worst-to-first preseason rankings for every Big Ten football team
There have been other preseason predictions for the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Big Ten conference. Just ahead of Big Ten Media Days, the 2022 preseason media poll courtesy of Cleveland.com was released. In the Big Ten East, Ohio State picked up all 36 first-place votes. Meanwhile, in the Big Ten West, Wisconsin garnered 31 first-place votes. The Iowa Hawkeyes picked up the next-most first-place votes in the West with three, and finished second in the preseason prediction. The Badgers earned 246 total points, while the Hawkeyes collected 198. There wasn’t quite the separation between No. 2 and No. 3 like fans saw...
High School Football 2022 preview: Ranking Ohio’s top linebackers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The high school football season kicks off Aug. 19. In preparation for Week 1 cleveland.com will look at national recruiting data, returning OHSAA All-Ohio awardees and use our own expertise to determine Ohio’s top players. We’ve already looked at the state’s top running backs, quarterbacks,...
WATCH: Loy, Trieu Discuss Ben Minich to Notre Dame
Notre Dame landed another class of 2023 target on Friday in West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West safety Ben Minich. He is a four-star per 247Sports and a three-star per the composite rankings. The Irish beat Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Stanford and others. So, how does Minich fit into Notre Dame's 2023...
Ohio State HC Ryan Day Discusses Start Of Fall Camp
“It’s the first step in a long, long journey.”
Scarlet Sunrise: Priority Buckeyes hoops target sets decision date
Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
Eleven Warriors
How Four Days at His High School’s Preseason Camp Led to Brock Glenn’s Ohio State Commitment
A week before he made his college decision, Brock Glenn needed to clear his head. The four-star quarterback from Tennessee had been torn between several suitors. One day, a certain college would be his frontrunner. The next, another would move into the pole position. It wasn’t until he arrived at...
Safety Ben Minich Commits To Notre Dame
Notre Dame has added another talented piece to its 2023 class by landing safety Ben Minich
‘We all know he can run’: Marcus Freeman puts Notre Dame football QB Tyler Buchner on notice
Notre Dame kicked off their August practice on Friday after a very successful recruiting cycle. For the 2022 Fighting Irish, all eyes are on the quarterback battle. Head coach Marcus Freeman took the podium following their practice, answering questions about various things. The topic of the quarterback battle between Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne arose. […] The post ‘We all know he can run’: Marcus Freeman puts Notre Dame football QB Tyler Buchner on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
