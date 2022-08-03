ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2024 Offensive Lineman Jake Guarnera Enjoyed Meeting Justin Frye, Dylan Stewart to Visit for Michigan Game, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Will Attend Season Opener

By Garrick Hodge
 2 days ago
Ohio State Football: Five greatest receivers of all time

The Ohio State football program has a very rich history at a lot of positions. They are one of the most successful programs in the country and for good reason. They are able to land some of the best talents in the country over the course of their history because of that success.
Christian Bentancur Views Ohio State As “One of the Top Schools in the Nation,” Two OSU Targets Commit Elsewhere, Edwin Spillman Will Attend Michigan Game

Earlier this summer, four-star Illinois tight end Christian Bentancur became the fourth tight end Ohio State offered in the 2024 class. Bentancur camped with Ohio State on June 15 and impressed tight ends coach Kevin Wilson enough to merit a Buckeyes offer after impressing Wilson with his footwork and agility in drills. The offer, which came from Ryan Day personally, left quite the impression on Betancur, who also visited OSU on April 8.
Notre Dame freshman OL Joey Tanona medically retires

One of Notre Dame’s freshman offensive linemen has seen his playing career end before his first fall semester on campus. Guard Joey Tanona has medically retired and is no longer on the roster, head coach Marcus Freeman announced Friday following the first practice of preseason camp. Tanona suffered a...
CBS Sports’ 2022 worst-to-first preseason rankings for every Big Ten football team

There have been other preseason predictions for the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Big Ten conference. Just ahead of Big Ten Media Days, the 2022 preseason media poll courtesy of Cleveland.com was released. In the Big Ten East, Ohio State picked up all 36 first-place votes. Meanwhile, in the Big Ten West, Wisconsin garnered 31 first-place votes. The Iowa Hawkeyes picked up the next-most first-place votes in the West with three, and finished second in the preseason prediction. The Badgers earned 246 total points, while the Hawkeyes collected 198. There wasn’t quite the separation between No. 2 and No. 3 like fans saw...
WATCH: Loy, Trieu Discuss Ben Minich to Notre Dame

Notre Dame landed another class of 2023 target on Friday in West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West safety Ben Minich. He is a four-star per 247Sports and a three-star per the composite rankings. The Irish beat Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Stanford and others. So, how does Minich fit into Notre Dame's 2023...
Scarlet Sunrise: Priority Buckeyes hoops target sets decision date

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
‘We all know he can run’: Marcus Freeman puts Notre Dame football QB Tyler Buchner on notice

Notre Dame kicked off their August practice on Friday after a very successful recruiting cycle. For the 2022 Fighting Irish, all eyes are on the quarterback battle. Head coach Marcus Freeman took the podium following their practice, answering questions about various things. The topic of the quarterback battle between Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne arose. […] The post ‘We all know he can run’: Marcus Freeman puts Notre Dame football QB Tyler Buchner on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
