Why Marquise Brown was arrested for 'criminal speeding': Cardinals WR charged after allegedly driving 126 mph

thecomeback.com
Former NFL player indicted on murder charge
Kevin Ware has been indicted on murder and tampering with evidence charges in the death of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomanski. Ware (seen at left above in an April 2021 mugshot), 41, is a former NFL tight end who played for Washington and San Francisco. Pomanski (seen at right above), his 29-year-old girlfriend, was last seen at a party at her home in the Houston suburb of Spring last April 25; remains were found in a Houston-area search last December, and identified as her remains this April. Now, Ware has been charged with murder and with tampering with evidence, with the latter charge being specifically about tampering with Pomanski’s corpse.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Two men arrested for capital murder in the slaying of former NFL football player Du’Vonta Lampkin
The family of Du’Vonta Lampkin may finally get some closure. Two people were arrested for the killing of former University of Oklahoma football standout Du’Vonta Lampkin. According to reports, Antwan Franklin, 22, and Erick Garcia, 24, were booked into the Dallas County jail on July 8, with bail set at $500,000 for Franklin and $750,000 for Garcia. Each faces a charge of capital murder in the death of 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin, and it is unclear whether they have attorneys.
Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting
America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
Texans Running Back Arrested on Rape Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was charged with burglary and intent to rape, according to records filed with the Harris County District Clerk’s office. The complaint, filed Friday, involves a woman identified by the Houston Chronicle as Anderson’s “on-again-off-again girlfriend.”. Anderson, 24, was arrested, according to...
Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition
A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
College football player killed in drive-by shooting
The college football world is in mourning after Davenport University player EyQuan Cobb was shot and killed in Detroit, the school announced. The player died just days before his 22nd birthday. "The loss of a student-athlete is always impactful, but the loss of EyQuan Cobb to a tragic and ...
BREAKING: Felony Charges Filed Against Current NBA Star
On July 19, Miles Bridges has officially been charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney for several felonies. Bridges has spent his entire career with the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets lost in the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks this year.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
3-Star Arizona State football player arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Texas | No longer on the roster
Jaydon Williams, a three-start linebacker no longer with the Arizona State football team was taken into custody by Arizona State police while attempting to board an airplane back to Texas. The warrant out for Williams was for an aggravated assault charge relating to a domestic violence incident. Williams allegedly assaulted...
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
Cowboys Ex Prospect Darius Anderson Arrested on ‘Intent to Rape’ Charge
Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain arrested again
Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain was arrested over the weekend, the Moulton (Ala.) Police Department said. McClain was cited with drugs and weapons charges, having marijuana and a gun in the car. At first, police stopped McClain for speeding, but after officers smelled marijuana coming ...
NBC Sports
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert arrested on marijuana charge in Texas
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Cardinals newly acquired WR Marquise Brown arrested for criminal speeding in Arizona
Just how fast is Marquise Brown? Well, he is fast both on and off the field. The recently acquired wide receiver was arrested in Arizona this morning and charged with criminal speedy. This happened around 7:05 am, according to Adam Schefter. Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. heading southbound on...
thecomeback.com
Arizona Cardinals make decision on RB coach following disturbing battery charges
Some disturbing reports emerged on Friday regarding Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon, who was involved in a domestic battery case back in May. The details of the case are quite graphic and horrific, with Saxon being charged with a Level 6 Felony of allegedly assaulting a woman in front of a child younger than 16-years-old in an incident that started at an Indianapolis area Costco and then continued at the home of the woman.
CBS Sports
Cause of death for ex-Broncos star Demaryius Thomas released by medical examiner in Georgia
The December death of former Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas was caused by complications related to a seizure disorder, according to the final report from the Fulton County (Ga.) Medical Examiner's Office. The report, which was obtained by 9news.com in Denver, noted that Thomas had stage II CTE when he died,...
Burglary Charges Dropped Against Texans RB Darius Anderson
The 24-year-old was arrested on July 15 and faced a felony charge of burglary of a habitation.
Arizona Cardinals Place Coach On Administrative Leave
The Arizona Cardinals are placing an assistant coach on administrative leave. The NFC West franchise is placing running backs coach James Saxon on administrative leave. Saxon, 56, has been charged with domestic battery. "The Cardinals have put RB coach James Saxon on administrative leave, the team said in a statement....
Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury Sends Message to CB Marco Wilson
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was candid when talking about Marco Wilson's potential role in 2022.
Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot: A closer look at No. 4 Chandler (Arizona)
Chandler (Ariz.), which starts the preseason ranked No. 4 in the SBLive Sports/Sports IIIustrated Power 25, seeks a return to the state championship game.
NBC Sports
Kliff Kingsbury on Hollywood Brown arrest: He knows he needs to be better than that
Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury addressed wide receiver Marquise Brown‘s Wednesday morning arrest for criminal speeding at a press conference on Thursday. Police say Brown was going 126 miles per hour on Arizona State Route 101 when he was pulled over. He was booked into Maricopa County jail after the arrest, but has been released and was at the team’s facility on Thursday.
