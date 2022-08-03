Erie City Council Approves $100,000 in Home Improvement Grants

Read on www.erienewsnow.com
rick carp
3d ago
I agree there a lot of homes that need fixed it is definitely not enuff and I'm also am east side home owner
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
New Ownership, Same Mission at Erie County Farms
Erie County Farms on Broad Street may be under new ownership, but their mission to keep prices low remains the same. "Our main focus is affordability because it shouldn't be wealthy people that can afford quality food, so however we can get the food here to make it cheap enough for them, that's our focus.", said Jarrod Grover, one of the event organizers of Saturday's Meet and Greet.
Line painting coming to City of Erie and Warren County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is warning drivers of upcoming line painting throughout the City of Erie and in Warren County. Nighttime line painting in the City of Erie will begin at 7 p.m. and end by 7 a.m. during the week of Aug. 8. A separate PennDOT paint crew will paint […]
erienewsnow.com
Thunder in the City Continues in Meadville
In Meadville on Saturday, it was day two of "Thunder in the City." The event featured lots of classic cars, trucks and jeeps and there was non stop entertainment with bands playing all day. The 13th annual "Thunder in the City" brought hundreds of people to Diamond park and Chestnut...
Legal issues continue for former ESD superintendent
The legal issues continue for former Erie School District Superintendent James Barker. According to recent court documents, Barker was arrested earlier this year and charged with a DUI along with careless driving. Barker was also arrested back in 2020 in Florida for stalking a former girlfriend. His arraignment has been scheduled for August 29 at […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
erienewsnow.com
Old Union City Dinor Demolished Under New Beautification Project
In Union City, a long-time landmark is coming down today. The Old Union City Dinor, and an adjacent building have been flagged for demolition, under their new gateway beautification project. The dinor, an old railroad dining car, was originally built in 1926. The Corner Dinor was a robust business for...
Lake City facility getting low-interest state loan to expand, create jobs
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie County business is one of eight Pennsylvania businesses that will receive a low-interest loan from the commonwealth through a program intended to spur business growth. Equipment Reuse International LLC of Lake City has been approved for a 15-year $199,999 loan at a 2.5% reset interest rate to assist with improvements and […]
Erie medical marijuana grower, processor announces layoffs
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Aug. 5, 55 people were laid off at an Erie medical marijuana grower/processor facility. Calypso Enterprises, at 910 Downing Ave., confirmed the layoffs (effective immediately) through an email. The company cited “a number of precipitating events requiring the reductions.” “Although of no comfort, the lives today are impacted through no fault of […]
PSP reports recent liquor control efforts
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement has released a new report of its recent activity. In total, the bureau received 55 complaints. It conducted age compliance checks at five locations, issued 10 violation letters, 33 warning letters and made one criminal arrest, according to the report published on Aug. 3. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Executive Named to 3 Committees
The National Association of Counties (NACo) has picked Erie County Executive Brenton Davis to sit on three committees, according to a news release. Davis has been named vice chair of the International Economic Development Task Force, as well as vice chair of the Community, Economic and Workforce Development Steering Committee.
Pa. Auditor General makes stop in Erie
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania’s Auditor General was in town Thursday to teach children the importance of money. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor visited the Eastside YMCA in Erie and read to the young students. DeFoor said it’s never too early to talk to them about finances and understanding money. The earlier they start learning about money, it […]
Speculation about U.S. Brig Niagara comes to a close
After alleged speculation that the U.S. Brig Niagara might be turned into a museum, the Niagara League has responded. According to the Director of External Affairs for the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission: “There is no proposal to pull the Flagship Niagara out of the water. Anyone saying otherwise has not been paying attention,” Howard […]
explore venango
ExploreVenango Reporter Denied Access to Mastriano Event
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano (R) made an appearance at what staffers called a private event in Venango County on Thursday night. (Doug Mastriano speaks during an event in Clarion in 2020. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) The rally, billed as the “Venango...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s when Erie County students head back to school
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Believe it or not, the first day of school is on the calendar this month for most local school districts. Erie students will start the earliest, and Girard students will begin the latest. In Erie Public Schools, the first day will be Monday, Aug. 29. Millcreek Township School District, Iroquois School District, Harbor […]
erienewsnow.com
CDC: Crawford County Returns to Medium Community Level of COVID-19; Erie, Warren Remain at Low Level
Crawford County has moved from the low to medium community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Erie and Warren Counties remain at the low community level. At this level, the CDC suggests you:. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if...
Titusville Herald
State election hopefuls hold pro-choice rally in Meadville’s Diamond Park
MEADVILLE — For only a couple days notice, Nerissa Galt, who is the Democratic nominee running for election to the State House in the Sixth District, was happy with the “medium turnout” for the pro-choice rally she organized — what was called by one speaker on the bullhorn a “small local act of solidarity.”
Second Harvest Food Bank helping families deal with inflation
The Second Harvest Food Bank is working to help more people who are struggling to pay for bills and groceries. New guidelines by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture have increased funding for those in need of food assistance. Under the previous guidelines, a one-person household could make nearly $20,000 annually or less to qualify. Starting […]
explore venango
Diocese of Erie Announces New Assistant Superintendent of Schools
ERIE, Pa. – Laura Blake, former president of Venango Catholic Schools in Oil City, has been named assistant superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Erie. She will replace Dr. Sam Signorino, who is retiring at the end of the summer after nine years of service to the diocese.
erienewsnow.com
State Game Lands 109 Shooting Range to Close for Improvements
The Pennsylvania Game Commission will close the shooting range on State Game Lands 109 for maintenance starting Monday, Aug. 8. It is located off Sampson Road in Greene Township, Erie County. Improvements and upgrades will be completed during the closure. A reopening date has not yet been determined.
Titusville Herald
Spartansburg sets stage for fair’s 100th anniversary
Last week, I mentioned the new stage at the Spartansburg Community Fair. I should give you a bit of recent history. In 2019, the Spartansburg Community Fair board of directors began exploring the possibility of constructing a new stage pavilion for the 100th anniversary of the fair. The fair began in 1921, but thanks to the 2020 COVID shut-down, the 100th anniversary was put off to this year. The directors thought it might be possible to do the building of the new stage sooner but the cost of building materials skyrocketed.
erienewsnow.com
Preliminary Cost Estimate for Fred Biletnikoff Field Is Nearly Four-Million Dollars
The preliminary numbers are in for field improvements at Fred Biletnikoff Field. The current estimate is $3,874,000. Some of the improvements include, a new track and high jump surface. Bleachers, scoreboard/sound system, concrete walks, stadium lights, press box concessions and restrooms are also on the list of improvements. Erie School...
Comments / 3