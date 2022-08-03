ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Humphries Reacts to 3-Year Contract Extension: 'It's Amazing'

By Ryan Sanudo
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YxNQk_0h3jzRAL00

Left tackle D.J. Humphries had plenty to say after locking in with the Arizona Cardinals for four more seasons.

A day after signing a three-year extension with the Arizona Cardinals, left tackle D.J. Humphries was giddy as ever.

"It was huge," Humphries said after Wednesday's practice. "Just to be with the group of guys (here) that (have never) gotten another extension. I don't even know how many there are besides Larry Fitzgerald that I can think of from the top of my head. So it's amazing."

Humphries agreed to a contract with the Cardinals that will take him through the 2025 season. The deal is worth $66.8 million with $34 million guaranteed and $21 million going to the franchise left tackle in 2022.

The Florida product was set to be a free agent after the 2022 season. He practiced for the first time on Wednesday after dealing with a supposed stomach bug. The 28-year-old was asked if he was “holding in” until he got his new deal.

“My stomach was hurting," Humphries replied. "I don’t want to talk much about injuries or illness, but that wasn’t the case.”

He's now earned his third contract as he signed a three-year extension worth $43.7 million in February, 2020.

It was also revealed that Humphries negotiated on his behalf during contract talks with owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Steve Keim.

“It was tough. I probably wouldn’t do it again,” Humphries said. “It was definitely fun and it was something I definitely wanted to do. I want to be a businessman, so being able to do one of the biggest deals on my own for the first time was huge for me. A big shoutout to Bidwill, to Steve and (head coach) Kliff (Kingsbury) for letting me handle it and not trying to take advantage of me.”

The 2015 first-round pick is entering his eighth season with the Cardinals and is coming off a Pro Bowl appearance in 2021. He's shown durability, starting 75 games since 2016 and even having a 47-game consecutive start streak snapped in 2021 due to testing positive for COVID-19 prior to Week 17.

Kingsbury is happy to see Humphries sticking around in Arizona.

“I’m just glad to have him,” Kingsbury said. “He brings a lot of juice, a lot of leadership to our team and our offense. He loves to play the game, so you could feel it out there with the offense. I’m a really big fan of D.J.  . . He’s become a real integral part of what we’re trying to do here.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Tucson, AZ
Football
State
Arizona State
Glendale, AZ
Football
The Associated Press

Twins' Kirilloff to have season-ending wrist surgery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins outfielder Alex Kirilloff will undergo season-ending surgery on his right wrist, the team announced Sunday. Kirilloff, a 2016 first-round draft pick, will travel with Minnesota on its road trip to Los Angeles and undergo ulnar shortening surgery on Tuesday. “Any time you’re talking about shaving a bone down or shortening a bone, I mean that’s a substantial procedure,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “But we’re hopeful that by getting it down now gives us a chance to use the offseason to get right, to start swinging the bat again, to feel good, and to start getting ready for next year.” It’s the second time in Kirilloff’s short career in the majors that he’s had a season end early because of a wrist injury. A procedure last July on the same wrist ended his rookie season. He landed on the injured list twice this season, in April and June, because of issues with the wrist.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bidwill
Person
Larry Fitzgerald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy