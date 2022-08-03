Task force busts catalytic converter theft ring with $12M in stolen goods, and guns

Read on www.fox7austin.com
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houston
A suspect was shot after leading police on a chase from Hitchcock, Texas in Galveston County to the 500 Block of N Shepherd in Houston. The chase started just after 1 a.m. and ended just before 2 a.m. on August 7, 2022. The suspect was shot after hitting an approaching officer with his vehicle.
Click2Houston.com
Hitchcock PD officer struck by suspect’s vehicle, shoots suspect after lengthy cross-county chase, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect was shot by a Hitchcock police officer after a lengthy chase from Galveston County to Houston’s Heights area early Sunday, authorities said. Hitchcock PD Police Chief Wilmon Smith said an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger Hemi for reckless driving at Highway 6 near FM 2004 at around 1 a.m.
News Channel 25
Houston teens charged in capital murder: Police
HOUSTON — Police reported two teenagers are charged with capital murder after shooting two male adults early on Monday at a convenience store on10658 Monroe Road in Houston. The Houston Police Department said Evan Scott Redmond, 18, and Camren Keith Johnson, 19, arrived around 1:35 a.m. in a black Nissan Altima where a white Mercedes Benz with the two male victims inside was parked in the store's lot. Police said Redmond exited the black car and entered the Benz, where surveillance video showed at least one was fired.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SPLENDORA RECOVERS STOLEN CITY EQUIPMENT
On Wednesday night someone went into the Splendora Water Department facility on I-69 between East River and FM 2090 and stole a Bobcat track hoe and trailer. SplendoraPolice started an investigation. Friday night Splendora and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office located the stolen equipment in Porter at a residence. The property owner had just bought it from an individual from Pasadena. To prove what he was telling police he let them video his security cameras on his property. The cameras caught the entire transaction. A warrant is going to be issued for the individual who sold it to him.
Click2Houston.com
‘An ongoing issue’: Catalytic converter thieves target vehicles parked at Bush Airport lot, police say
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating after reports of several catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked at a Bush Intercontinental Airport parking lot. Jolie Fletcher told KPRC she parked her Toyota Land Cruiser at the Ecopark lot on JFK Boulevard for about two weeks while she was...
Texas Couple Files Federal Lawsuit Against Rosenberg Police Department
A Texas couple has filed a federal lawsuit against the police department in Rosenberg after being pulled over at gunpoint on Nov. 6, 2020, according to VICE News. Fifty-seven-year-old Regina Armstead and Michael Lewis, 67, were held at gunpoint by the police after being pulled over by three police vehicles. The police were responding to a call about Black teenagers waving guns at another group of kids. The teenagers were driving a white vehicle with black rims and tinted windows. The couple was driving a white Dodge Charger with silver hubcaps.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in front of boss’ home while picking up money in east Harris Co., HCSO says; 2 masked suspects wanted
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was reportedly shot multiple times in east Harris County while picking up money from his boss Saturday evening. According to deputies, the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Victoria Street near Frankie just before 7 p.m. Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s...
Click2Houston.com
2 arrested after deputies find 134 pounds of meth, marijuana and weapons in north Houston
HOUSTON – Two people have been arrested and charged after a large drug and gun bust in north Houston, according to Harris County Precinct 2. On Tuesday, deputies said they recovered a little more than 134 pounds of methamphetamine, a little under three pounds of marijuana, one semi-automatic shotgun, and three handguns.
News Channel 25
Texas officials seize various kinds of narcotics, weapons discovered at home
HOUSTON — Officials in Fort Bend county seized various drugs and weapons on July 25 at a residence, resulting in arrests. Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force arrested Terrance Kenyatta Potlow and Aliyah Desiree Romero on multiple charges relating to narcotics and weapons recovered at the 7800 block of Heather Harvest Way in Richmond.
Man smashes woman's windshield with a dumbbell during suspected case of road rage
HOUSTON — Houston police are still investigating an apparent case of road rage that happened near Tidwell and the Hardy Toll Road on Sunday. A driver, who asked us not to use her name or show her face, says she was stopped at the intersection of Irvington and Tidwell near Sam Houston High School when she was rear-ended by a fast-moving vehicle.
Click2Houston.com
6 arrested, home condemned by fire marshal after drug bust in west Houston, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Six people were arrested during a search warrant of a home in west Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO Captain D. Wine said the suspects were arrested after deputies found heroin and meth inside the home located on Loch Marie Lane in the Gencairn subdivision.
Click2Houston.com
Woman randomly shot by suspect at SW Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – A woman was randomly shot in the shoulder by a suspect who was reportedly shooting another man at an apartment complex in southwest Houston early Saturday, police said. According to Houston Police Lt. R. Willkens, the shooting was reported in the 10600 block of Beechnut Street at...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE IN OAKHURST COMMUNITY
The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a location on Oak Hurst Creek Drive at the request of the Porter Fire Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. A suspicious package was found on a front porch of a home. The Bomb Unit of the Fire Marshal arrived but due to the makeup of the package, they were unable to determine the contents. Using specialized equipment they safely moved it to a location in Harris County where they were able to gain access to the contents. IT was found to be harmless. However, they did learn who placed the package and a warrant is being issued for his arrest.
Black couple suing Houston-area police department for excessive force, illegal search and seizure
Attorneys for Regina Armstead and Michael Lewis allege that Rosenberg PD officers used excessive force while illegally detaining them in 2020.
Click2Houston.com
Woman grabbed, forced into residence by 1 of 3 chase suspects who led officers on pursuit in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Three arrests have been made after police say the suspects led them on a chase that ended in a crash involving a patrol vehicle. After the crash, one of the suspects grabbed a woman and forced his way into her residence to hide in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.
komando.com
License plate scanners are coming to more cities – Here’s what info they can collect in the wrong hands
When police take cover on city roads checking for speedsters, they often have technology that instantly reads back a vehicle’s license plate. Through this, they can get detailed information on the driver and check for warrants. Tap or click here for how digital license plates are packed with many tracking sensors.
Click2Houston.com
Road rage suspect arrested after pointing gun at driver on Sam Houston Toll, constable says
HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested and charged after a road rage incident, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. Tayshee Jackson, 22, has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Aug. 4, deputies responded to a road rage incident in the...
Man in critical condition after being shot while picking up money from employer's home, HCSO says
A witness at the scene told HCSO that the 30-year-old victim was waiting outside for his boss before the shooting happened.
springhappenings.com
Three Suspects In Custody After Evading in Car From Constables
Harris County Precinct 4 Constables have three suspects in custody after evading from police in a vehicle. The incident is happening near Treaschwig Road and Cypresswood Drive. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle but fled, leading deputies on a short pursuit. The suspects bailed on foot and attempted to run,...
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houston
