ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Sports Betting Line

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Milwaukee -255 at PITTSBURGH +210
LA Dodgers -205 at SAN FRANCISCO +172
at SAN DIEGO -310 Colorado +250
at PHILADELPHIA -225 Washington +188
at N.Y METS -132 Atlanta +112
at ST. LOUIS -148 Chicago Cubs +126
American League
at LA ANGELS -126 Oakland +108
Houston -188 at CLEVELAND +158
Tampa Bay -176 at DETROIT +148
Toronto -132 at MINNESOTA +112
Chicago White Sox -132 at TEXAS +112
Boston -136 at KANSAS CITY +116

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Series Preview

The Yankees, predictably, are not playing at a 120-win pace anymore. As a result, they can no longer say they have the best record in baseball: At 70-33, that honor belongs to the Los Angeles Dodgers. That doesn’t mean the 70-36 Yanks are suddenly a bad ballclub, even after going 18-18 in their last 36 games. They remain an elite squad, and will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals for a three-game set starting tonight at Busch Stadium.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn offers legacy CB Colton Hood

Auburn is continuing to expand its recruiting board as more targets announce their commitments to schools. On Friday the Tigers extended a scholarship offer to three-star cornerback Colton Hood and he has quite the connection to Auburn. His father; Bengie, his uncle; Roderick, his brother; Ben and his cousin; D’Antoine...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#San Francisco#La Dodgers#San Diego#Chicago White Sox#N Y Mets#American League#Kansas City 116 For
CBS Sports

Mets vs. Braves odds, prediction, line: 2022 MLB picks, Saturday, August 6 best bets from proven model

Citi Field showcases a pair of pivotal matchups on Saturday. The New York Mets host the Atlanta Braves for a doubleheader with the opener taking place in the early afternoon. The Braves and Mets are in the midst of a five-game weekend series that could have a considerable impact on the NL East race. New York is 67-39 this season, and Atlanta is 64-43. Jake Odorizzi (4-3, 3.75 ERA), a trade deadline acquisition from the Astros, is set to make his debut as starting pitcher for the Braves. Lefty David Peterson (5-2, 3.54 ERA) is starting for New York.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Red Sox reveal Eric Hosmer's new jersey number ahead of debut

The Boston Red Sox have activated Eric Hosmer to the major league roster ahead of his debut Thursday night, and they've also given him a new jersey number. The Red Sox revealed that Hosmer will wear No. 35. He'll be the 31st player in Red Sox history to wear the number. The most recent players to use it are Matt Andriese (2021), Josh Osich (2020) and Steven Wright (2013-2019).
BOSTON, MA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
37K+
Followers
79K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy