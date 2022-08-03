McAllen warns of telephone scams

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – The City of McAllen is warning residents about a telephone scam circulating the area.

Through a false caller ID, the scam caller is attempting to represent themselves as the City of McAllen.

The caller then tells the person in Spanish that the resident is delinquent on their electricity bill and to avoid disconnection they must press #1 to pay or #2 if the bill has already been paid. If the person presses #2 then they appear to be transferred to an offshore number.

The city is reminding residents that they do not provide electricity service.

If you receive such a call, you are asked to report the number at this government website: https://www.usa.gov/stop-scams-frauds

