Ontario County Hosting Free Rabies Clinic
Next week will see a free rabies clinic offered by Ontario County Public Health. Vaccines will be available for dogs, cats, and ferrets. Dogs must be leashed while cats and ferrets will need to be put in pet carriers. The clinic will run from 9:00a-12:00p on August 13 at the...
Ground Breaks on Ithaca Construction Project
A 75-million dollar public housing rehabilitation and construction project in Ithaca has begun. Governor Hochul announced the project will update two outdated Housing Authority properties to restore 36 apartments and replace another property with a 118 unit building. “My administration is steadfast in our commitment to preserving and creating affordable...
Penn Yan Hospital Receives Positive Mammography Quality Standards Act Inspection
Penn Yan’s Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital’s Mammography department recently underwent an FDA Mammography Quality Standards Act (MQSA) inspection. This act established national quality standards for mammography. Under MQSA, each facility providing mammography services will be inspected at least annually for the following:. Equipment performance. Quality Assurance (QA)...
State Adds Nurses to Bolster Healthcare Workforce
Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced nearly 1,000 new future nurses as part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen and bolster New York State’s health care workforce. Applicants were announced as winners of the “Nurses for Our Future” Scholarship Program – an initiative designed to recruit and retrain nursing and healthcare professionals to serve as New York State Registered Nurses, which are in high demand. Winners will receive tuition to earn an Associate Degree in Nursing or Bachelor of Science in Nursing at a two-year or four-year SUNY or CUNY college or university. During her State of the State address, Governor Hochul set a goal to grow the State’s health care workforce by 20 percent over the next five years. There are currently more than 9,300 openings for Registered Nurses in New York State.
Upset Over Building Demolitions – Halftown Opponents Hold Demonstration
They kept their distance, but they let patrons of the Lakeside Trading Store in Seneca Falls know that “Clint Halftown has to go!”. That was the chant for almost three hours Friday night as about 30 opponents of Clint Halftown stood across East Bayard Street and taunted Cayuga Nation Police Officers and Lakeside Trading customers.
Gillibrand Urges Biden to Invoke Defense Production Act to Increase Monkey Pox Vaccine
With over 1 in 4 US Monkey Pox cases occurring in New York State, US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is calling on the president to invoke the Defense Production Act to increase access to vaccines. By invoking the act, President Biden would be able to prioritize production of the Monkey Pox...
More New York Families Are Eligible for Childcare Assistance Program Funding
The new month brought with it changes to the state’s Childcare Assistance program. Julie Champion with Child and Family Resources of the Finger Lakes explains why more families are now eligible to apply for the program which provides funding for childcare. Prior to this change, the poverty level for...
YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County Names New CEO
The YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County has named Christie Thornton as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1st. Selected by the Y’s Board of Directors following a nationwide search, Thornton will succeed Frank Towner, who retired from the Y in January. During the search process, the organization was led by Interim CEO and Associate Executive Director Teresa Morehouse.
Cayuga Nation Demolishes Three Uninhabitable Structures
The following is a news release issued by the Cayuga Nation to Finger Lakes News Radio/Finger Lakes Daily News.com regarding the demolition of three structures Wednesday. “The Cayuga Nation on Wednesday carried out the demolition of three dilapidated and vacant structures on two separate properties owned by the Cayuga Nation. The Nation took action to remove safe havens long used by criminals, including convicted felon Marcus Redye. Both demolitions were conducted under the supervision of Cayuga Nation Police and pursuant to demolition orders. The two properties, 4 Briarwood Circle in Seneca Falls and 2906 County Road 124 in the Town of Varick, attracted various forms of criminal activity and posed significant safety hazards to the community at large. Recently, local governments received multiple complaints about the actions conducted by this group of criminals from concerned residents. In the absence of action by local authorities to address criminals in the community, the Nation took action to protect its properties and the community at large.
Narcan Training Courses Coming to Auburn & Moravia
Two Narcan training events are scheduled for August in Cayuga County. The Cayuga County Mental Health Opioid Overdose Prevention Program will be offering a training course from 10:00a-4:00p, Friday at the Modern Market in Moravia. On August 20th, the course will be offered at the Genesee Street Dunkin’ Donuts, also...
Cayuga Nation Details Evidence of Criminal Activity At Demolished Varick Property
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (August 4, 2022) – During the demolition of a vacant property located at 2906 County Road 124 in the Town of Varick, New York, officers from the Cayuga Nation Police Department (CNPD) seized a variety of evidence indicating that a mail-order marijuana sales operation was being conducted by Wanda John and others out of the property. Evidence seized included suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, and business records. Also seized were two weapons, including a loaded shotgun that had a chambered round upon recovery.
NY Launches New App Features to Improve Fishing Experience
Whether you’re a life long resident or experiencing the Empire State’s waters for the first time, New York is looking to make it easier to fish. The state has launched the new Tackle Box feature for smartphones through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s HuntFishNY app. Tackle Box will allow users to search through the state’s waterways for regulations, boating and fishing access, fish stocking, and more. This feature will also help users identify any fish they may catch.
DiNapoli Releases Report on Waterloo Finances
Waterloo’s Board and Supervisor did not effectively manage the town’s financial operations – that’s from State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli who released the findings of an audit of the town which ran from January 2018 to November 2021. The report also alleges that they did not take...
Ithaca Housing Authority Awarded $58 Million
$682 million in bonds and subsidies have been awarded by the State to create or preserve more than 1,600 affordable, sustainable, and supportive homes across the state. The developments will leverage an additional $218 million in private funding to create an overall investment of nearly $901 million to further local economic development efforts, reduce homelessness, and advance New York’s commitment to expanding safe, secure, and healthy housing opportunities for individuals and families.
Tensions Rise As Factions Clash Over Cayuga Nation Demolition
The tensions between the Clint Halftown-led faction of the Cayuga Indian Nation and those who oppose him escalated again this week with the demolition of three buildings on County Road 124 in the town of Varick and on Briarwood Circle in Seneca Falls. Both properties are owned by the Nation. Chief Sam George of the Bear Clan said he felt the same way watching bulldozers knock over those structures Tuesday night as he did in 2020 when a dozen buildings were demolished.
SF Town Board Votes In Favor Of New Landfill Agreement
The Seneca Falls Town board this week approved a motion to begin to negotiate a new Community Host Agreement with the Seneca Meadows Landfill contingent on the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s approval of the landfill expansion extending the landfill’s operating permit until 2040. The Finger Lakes Times...
Ithaca Fire Chief Announces Retirement
After nearly 40 years of service, Ithaca Fire Chief Thomas Parsons has announced he will retire later this month. Parsons has served as Fire Chief for the past ten years. According to a release from the city, Chief Parsons guided the Fire Department through numerous opportunities and challenges that come with being home to Cornell University and Ithaca College; tourist attractions, which include special events, gorges, and other natural features; increased populations and substantial development in both the city and town of Ithaca. Chief Parsons’s primary focus has always been on fire prevention and public safety, and our community is a safer place for it.
Mario Fratto Holding Over 2 Weeks of Town Halls Ahead of GOP Primary
One person hoping to be the Republican party’s choice to represent New York’s 24th Congressional District has announced a series of town halls throughout the Finger Lakes. Mario Fratto will hold 15 town halls starting Monday, leading up to the Republican primary on August 23rd where he faces off against Claudia Tenney.
Red Jacket Schools Seek Feedback on School Resource Officer Program
The Manchester-Shortsville school district is currently evaluating the School Resource Officer agreement it has with Ontario County and is inviting you to share your feedback if you live within the district. Regulations of the SRO program require the school district to develop a written contract that defines the relationship between...
