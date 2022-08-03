Read on www.myhighplains.com
Related
Is There A Mormon Temple In Amarillo? No, But There’s Options.
The question came up recently in a conversation of whether or not there's a Mormon temple in Amarillo. After doing some digging, we had a couple of answers. No, there's no temple. But if you're looking for a place to worship as part of the Latter Day Saints, there's still options.
‘Walker’ prequel set to film in New Mexico, Jared Padalecki to be part of the new series
The New Mexico Film Office announced Monday that the first season of "Walker: Independence," a prequel to the CW series “Walker” filmed in Austin, began principal photography July in and around Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Amarillo woman named to state commission
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that Abbott has appointed an Amarillo woman to serve on the OneStar National Service Commission. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Verlene Dickson, the director of the Veteran Resource Center, a division of Family Support Services, was appointed to the […]
Myhighplains.com
Pondaseta Brewing Co. Donates Thousands to Cancer Survivors
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Drinking good beer, and giving back to the people in our community who are battling cancer. Pondaseta Brewing Co. has a number of different beers they release each year, one special one is the Park Road 5 beer that’s released in the spring. That’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo to join other Texas cities in streaming lawsuit
DALLAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo, along with 24 other cities across the state of Texas, are expected to sue three major streaming entertainment platforms, alleging the platforms have failed to pay municipal franchise fees as far back as 2007. According to a news release from the city of Nacogdoches, Amarillo, as well […]
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo, 24 other cities suing Disney, Hulu, Netflix for millions in unpaid fees
DALLAS COUNTY — A lawsuit filed Thursday by Amarillo and 24 other Texas cities claims that Disney, Hulu and Netflix have for years stiffed the cities out of dollars the streaming giants are required to pay under state law — and now cities are coming to collect. Austin,...
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
Myhighplains.com
Northside Toy Drive Toasting 10 Years of Giving Back
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Can you believe that it’s been 10 years since the Northside Toy Drive started?. It’s an amazing organization that is making Christmas morning special for so many kids who might not receive a gift due to a number of reasons. The organization is...
RELATED PEOPLE
Myhighplains.com
OMG!!! Someone Adopt Panda from AAM&W
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another great pet that is in need of a good home. Remember that Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee of our Pet of the Week. Carpet Tech also wants to remind people that they have...
St Paul UMC presents their annual ‘Watermelon Festival’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wednesday, officials from the St Paul UMC invite the community to their third annual “Watermelon Festival.” The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on August 28 located at, 4317 I 40 W Amarillo TX. According to St. Paul officials, the festival will include; free cotton candy, face […]
KFDA
GOOD NEWS: Local project helps refugees in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A language barrier can make adjusting to life in a new place very difficult, but a local project is breaking down those barriers. Refugee Language Project is finding some new and exciting ways to help local refugees transition into society. Imagine being dropped in a place...
Get Your Summer Fun While You Can. It Ends In Amarillo Soon.
Yesterday, the announcement was made that Parks and Rec would be closing the pools for the season. Southeast and southwest pools close on August 7th for the season. Thompson Park's pool is open on the weekends through the end of the month. That's not all that's getting wrapped up for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDA
Golden Spread Farmers Market hosts grand opening tomorrow
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Golden Spread Farmers Market is hosting a grand opening tomorrow for the season. The market will have fresh produce, baked goods with sugar and gluten free options and more. It is held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until sold out at 3701...
More rain to come today for some
Some are back to 100° today. There is a low rain chance. -- Rich Segal
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
For the latest on criminal justice news, sign up to receive our weekly law and order newsletter. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers...
Clear the Shelters: Amarillo SPCA
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This August, the Amarillo SPCA is taking part in NBC’s initiative to clear the shelters. Debra Hall, the facility manager for the Amarillo SPCA, said their mission is to get as many animals adopted and into good homes as possible, while also rescuing animals in need. Each summer, shelters in Amarillo […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Big Meteor Shower Coming. The Best Place To Watch In Amarillo?
I think at this point it's pretty well documented how much I enjoy these space events that have been happening lately. We've had quite a few of them over the last year, and some that we will probably never see again in our lifetime. Well, guess what? We've got another...
Indicted APD officer Justin Berry appointed to Texas Commission on Law Enforcement
Governor Greg Abbott appointed Justin Berry to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) for a term set to expire August 30, 2027. Abbott also appointed Martina Lemond Dixon to a term set to expire in 2023.
These 3 Texas Cities Ranked Some Of The Most Educated In The US
The Austin area has become a buzzing hub where young professionals, huge companies like Google, and celebrities have increasingly relocated over the past decade. The state capital, as well as two of its surrounding suburbs, Round Rock and Georgetown, ranked No. 10 in a study by WalletHub published on July 18 to find the United States' most and least educated cities in 2022.
Two of the Most Notorious Killers in Amarillo History Shared a Jail Cell
My grandma used to always tell me, You'd be surprised by what people forget. I was reminded of this recently when I came across something in an old newspaper article that made my jaw drop. Amarillo has had its fair share of notable crimes that have gone down in the...
Comments / 0