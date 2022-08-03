ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo woman named to state commission

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that Abbott has appointed an Amarillo woman to serve on the OneStar National Service Commission. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Verlene Dickson, the director of the Veteran Resource Center, a division of Family Support Services, was appointed to the […]
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Pondaseta Brewing Co. Donates Thousands to Cancer Survivors

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Drinking good beer, and giving back to the people in our community who are battling cancer. Pondaseta Brewing Co. has a number of different beers they release each year, one special one is the Park Road 5 beer that’s released in the spring. That’s...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
London, TX
State
Texas State
Amarillo, TX
Entertainment
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Brownfield, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Myhighplains.com

Northside Toy Drive Toasting 10 Years of Giving Back

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Can you believe that it’s been 10 years since the Northside Toy Drive started?. It’s an amazing organization that is making Christmas morning special for so many kids who might not receive a gift due to a number of reasons. The organization is...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Martin Murphey
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Jerry Jeff Walker
Myhighplains.com

OMG!!! Someone Adopt Panda from AAM&W

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another great pet that is in need of a good home. Remember that Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee of our Pet of the Week. Carpet Tech also wants to remind people that they have...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

GOOD NEWS: Local project helps refugees in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A language barrier can make adjusting to life in a new place very difficult, but a local project is breaking down those barriers. Refugee Language Project is finding some new and exciting ways to help local refugees transition into society. Imagine being dropped in a place...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Get Your Summer Fun While You Can. It Ends In Amarillo Soon.

Yesterday, the announcement was made that Parks and Rec would be closing the pools for the season. Southeast and southwest pools close on August 7th for the season. Thompson Park's pool is open on the weekends through the end of the month. That's not all that's getting wrapped up for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armadillo#Texas Tech University#The Lost Gonzo Band#Oklahoma Nunn#South Plains College#The University Of Texas#Starlight Ranch
KFDA

Golden Spread Farmers Market hosts grand opening tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Golden Spread Farmers Market is hosting a grand opening tomorrow for the season. The market will have fresh produce, baked goods with sugar and gluten free options and more. It is held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until sold out at 3701...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clear the Shelters: Amarillo SPCA

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This August, the Amarillo SPCA is taking part in NBC’s initiative to clear the shelters. Debra Hall, the facility manager for the Amarillo SPCA, said their mission is to get as many animals adopted and into good homes as possible, while also rescuing animals in need. Each summer, shelters in Amarillo […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Narcity USA

These 3 Texas Cities Ranked Some Of The Most Educated In The US

The Austin area has become a buzzing hub where young professionals, huge companies like Google, and celebrities have increasingly relocated over the past decade. The state capital, as well as two of its surrounding suburbs, Round Rock and Georgetown, ranked No. 10 in a study by WalletHub published on July 18 to find the United States' most and least educated cities in 2022.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy