Siskiyou County, CA

New evacuation warning issued in Siskiyou County due to fire activity

By Ashley Gardner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
krcrtv.com

FIRE UPDATES: Latest on McKinney, Yeti Complex Fire

CALIFORNIA — On Saturday, crews working the McKinney Fire saw a jump in containment from 10% to 30%. The fire has burned over 60,000 acres near Klamath River in Siskiyou County. KRCR's Sam Chimenti spoke with a CAL Fire P.I.O. on Saturday morning, to learn what exactly caused the...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

New evacuation warnings near Happy Camp

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued five additional evacuation warnings. The zones are all located east of Happy Camp, and they include:. If you live in any of these zones, you don’t have to leave your homes just yet. With an evacuation warning, you should make a plan, pack up and be ready to leave if your zone is moved to an evacuation order.
HAPPY CAMP, CA
krcrtv.com

McKinney Fire containment grows, fire activity on Yeti Fire increases

YREKA, Calif — Containment on the McKinney Fire increased overnight to 30% and the fire has burned 60,044 acres. According to the United States Forest Service(USFS), minimal forward fire progression is expected as the McKinney Fire continues to show patterns of backing alignment. More containment line has been secured around the fire's perimeter as firefighters continue to make headway. Crews tied in their fireline with adjacent crews along the eastern portion of the fire from the south fork of Humbug Creek to Dunn's Gulch, bringing containment to 30% across the fire.
YREKA, CA
KDRV

Evacuation downgrades in Fort Jones

FORT JONES, Calif. – Some residents will now be able to return home. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is decreasing four zones to an evacuation warning. The zones that have changed are located west of Fort Jones, and it includes SIS-2004-A, SIS-1233-A, SIS-2001-A, and SIS-1316-A. While residents are able to return, police say that you should still be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.
FORT JONES, CA
KDRV

New mandatory evacuation order in Happy Camp

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued two new evacuation orders. The areas impacted are zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. Those are part of the following areas:. SIS-1111. NORTH OF Gordons Ferry Road, Highway 96. SOUTH OF Forest Route 19n01. EAST OF Forest Route 19n01,...
HAPPY CAMP, CA
actionnewsnow.com

87 homes destroyed by McKinney Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Officials say 87 homes have been destroyed by the McKinney Fire as the initial damage assessment is more than 50% completed. Siskiyou County OES says of 274 buildings that have been inspected, 87 homes were destroyed and a total of 132 buildings have been destroyed. It...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KDRV

Evacuation changes for Siskiyou county fires

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Another zone has been placed under an evacuation warning by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office because of the Yeti and Alex Fire Complex. Police say residents in the SIS-1111 should get ready to leave immediately if the fire activity increases. Zones in Yreka and...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kptv.com

Police bust illegal marijuana operation in Jackson County

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team busted a black market marijuana grow, seizing 438 cannabis plants and about 1000 lbs of processed weed. The cannabis was destroyed on site. JCSO detained and interviewed four people before releasing them. Investigators...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
FOX40

A collapsed bridge near McKinney Fire injures private contractor

SISYIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A private contractor working the McKinney fire was injured while driving across a bridge, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on Wednesday when a bridge along Humbug Road, within the evacuation zone, gave way and debris fell around the contractors vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mud flows prompt evacuation warnings in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY - Mudflows near the Lava Fire burn scar in Siskiyou County have prompted evacuation warnings. Rain storms Tuesday evening caused mud and water to rush down the hill just north of Whitney Creek. The fast moving-water was filled with trees and other debris. Highway 97 was closed Tuesday...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Inside look at firefighters on the McKinney Fire front line

SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Stephen Richardson is in charge of a crew from the McCloud Fire Department and has been working on the McKinney Fire for days. He said they are now working on a dozer line closest to the fire. “We lost some handline,” Stephen said. “[We'll] go...
YREKA, CA
jacksoncountyor.org

JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON

Task Force Busts Black-Market Marijuana Grow; Seizes 438 Plants, 2 Firearms, 1k Lbs. Processed... JCSO Public Relations Officer Friday, August 5, 2022.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

