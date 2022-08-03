New evacuation warning issued in Siskiyou County due to fire activity

Read on krcrtv.com
Related
krcrtv.com
FIRE UPDATES: Latest on McKinney, Yeti Complex Fire
CALIFORNIA — On Saturday, crews working the McKinney Fire saw a jump in containment from 10% to 30%. The fire has burned over 60,000 acres near Klamath River in Siskiyou County. KRCR's Sam Chimenti spoke with a CAL Fire P.I.O. on Saturday morning, to learn what exactly caused the...
KDRV
New evacuation warnings near Happy Camp
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued five additional evacuation warnings. The zones are all located east of Happy Camp, and they include:. If you live in any of these zones, you don’t have to leave your homes just yet. With an evacuation warning, you should make a plan, pack up and be ready to leave if your zone is moved to an evacuation order.
happycampnews.com
Thank you for Firefighters on the McKinney Fire, Yeti Complex and other local Fires!
Things are really busy around Happy Camp these days! Warnings were given for Happy Camp Friday to be prepared in case evacuation of the town is necessary. Fires begun this week have already claimed four lives, and we want all our Klamath Neighbors and all the Firefighters and other workers SAFE!!
krcrtv.com
New evacuation orders and warning near Happy Camp due to Yeti Complex
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. — An evacuation order has been issued for areas east of Happy Camp in zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. The area was placed under a warning yesterday but today residents are being told to leave due to increased fire activity. An evacuation warning has been issued for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
McKinney Fire containment grows, fire activity on Yeti Fire increases
YREKA, Calif — Containment on the McKinney Fire increased overnight to 30% and the fire has burned 60,044 acres. According to the United States Forest Service(USFS), minimal forward fire progression is expected as the McKinney Fire continues to show patterns of backing alignment. More containment line has been secured around the fire's perimeter as firefighters continue to make headway. Crews tied in their fireline with adjacent crews along the eastern portion of the fire from the south fork of Humbug Creek to Dunn's Gulch, bringing containment to 30% across the fire.
KDRV
Evacuation downgrades in Fort Jones
FORT JONES, Calif. – Some residents will now be able to return home. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is decreasing four zones to an evacuation warning. The zones that have changed are located west of Fort Jones, and it includes SIS-2004-A, SIS-1233-A, SIS-2001-A, and SIS-1316-A. While residents are able to return, police say that you should still be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.
KDRV
New mandatory evacuation order in Happy Camp
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued two new evacuation orders. The areas impacted are zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. Those are part of the following areas:. SIS-1111. NORTH OF Gordons Ferry Road, Highway 96. SOUTH OF Forest Route 19n01. EAST OF Forest Route 19n01,...
KTVL
Klamath National Forest shuts down McKinney/Yeti fire area, $5-10k fine for illegal entry
SISKIYOU COUNTY — The Klamath National Forest has shut down the ranger districts where the McKinney and Yeti fires are burning, warning anyone who disobeys this order that they will be facing a fine and/or jail time. The fine can be as much as $5,000 for an individual and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
87 homes destroyed by McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Officials say 87 homes have been destroyed by the McKinney Fire as the initial damage assessment is more than 50% completed. Siskiyou County OES says of 274 buildings that have been inspected, 87 homes were destroyed and a total of 132 buildings have been destroyed. It...
activenorcal.com
Insane Video Shows Cars Washing Away in Flash Flood in McKinney Fire Burn Scar
After the McKinney Fire grew to more than 55,000 acres in just a couple of days in Siskiyou County, rains helped firefighters get the flames under control. But when the rain began to fall much harder than expected, flash flooding began in the region and the videos show how intense things got.
krcrtv.com
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Alex fire in Siskiyou County 85% contained, Yeti fire still spreading
SISKIYOU COUNTY — Updated on August 6 at 7:15 pm:. Watch the Saturday evening community meeting on the Yeti Fire and Alex Fire in Siskiyou County below as we learn more live. From the U.S. Forest Service - Klamath National Forest:. The Yeti Fire continued to slowly make its...
actionnewsnow.com
Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office issues evacuation warning due to flooding
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A flash flood evacuation warning has been issued for parts of Siskiyou County, Siskiyou Sheriff's Office said. The evacuation warning was issued at 6:59 p.m. to residents in the southwest portion of Mount Shasta Vista and Juniper Valley. Areas SIS-5120 and SIS-5224 are under a flash...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDRV
McKinney fire slows down while Yeti fire gets more violent in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. - Fire behavior on the McKinney fire has moderated and containment has increased to 10%, but the Yeti fire is becoming more active. High temperatures and lower humidity led to more active fire behavior on Wednesday from that fire. Overnight, the Yeti fire held well along the Highway 96 corridor.
KDRV
Evacuation changes for Siskiyou county fires
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Another zone has been placed under an evacuation warning by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office because of the Yeti and Alex Fire Complex. Police say residents in the SIS-1111 should get ready to leave immediately if the fire activity increases. Zones in Yreka and...
kptv.com
Police bust illegal marijuana operation in Jackson County
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team busted a black market marijuana grow, seizing 438 cannabis plants and about 1000 lbs of processed weed. The cannabis was destroyed on site. JCSO detained and interviewed four people before releasing them. Investigators...
A collapsed bridge near McKinney Fire injures private contractor
SISYIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A private contractor working the McKinney fire was injured while driving across a bridge, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on Wednesday when a bridge along Humbug Road, within the evacuation zone, gave way and debris fell around the contractors vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
actionnewsnow.com
Mud flows prompt evacuation warnings in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY - Mudflows near the Lava Fire burn scar in Siskiyou County have prompted evacuation warnings. Rain storms Tuesday evening caused mud and water to rush down the hill just north of Whitney Creek. The fast moving-water was filled with trees and other debris. Highway 97 was closed Tuesday...
krcrtv.com
Inside look at firefighters on the McKinney Fire front line
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Stephen Richardson is in charge of a crew from the McCloud Fire Department and has been working on the McKinney Fire for days. He said they are now working on a dozer line closest to the fire. “We lost some handline,” Stephen said. “[We'll] go...
Firefighters contain part of California's biggest active blaze for first time
Firefighters have contained part of California’s largest active wildfire for the first time, all while the blaze’s growth has slowed in recent days.
jacksoncountyor.org
JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
Task Force Busts Black-Market Marijuana Grow; Seizes 438 Plants, 2 Firearms, 1k Lbs. Processed... JCSO Public Relations Officer Friday, August 5, 2022.
Comments / 0