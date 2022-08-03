ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Myhighplains.com

OMG!!! Someone Adopt Panda from AAM&W

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another great pet that is in need of a good home. Remember that Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee of our Pet of the Week. Carpet Tech also wants to remind people that they have...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Pondaseta Brewing Co. Donates Thousands to Cancer Survivors

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Drinking good beer, and giving back to the people in our community who are battling cancer. Pondaseta Brewing Co. has a number of different beers they release each year, one special one is the Park Road 5 beer that’s released in the spring. That’s...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Northside Toy Drive Toasting 10 Years of Giving Back

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Can you believe that it’s been 10 years since the Northside Toy Drive started?. It’s an amazing organization that is making Christmas morning special for so many kids who might not receive a gift due to a number of reasons. The organization is...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Author, Healer, Expression Guide: Kristin Birdwell Discusses New Book

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kristin Birdwell is a Texas author, a “lifelong student and nature lover who loves adventure but is also forever in search of the perfect hammock”. Birdwell has launched her memoir ‘Sex, Drugs, & Soul’ which describes Birdwell’s “unhealed wounds, a thirst for unavailable...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clear the Shelters: Amarillo SPCA

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This August, the Amarillo SPCA is taking part in NBC’s initiative to clear the shelters. Debra Hall, the facility manager for the Amarillo SPCA, said their mission is to get as many animals adopted and into good homes as possible, while also rescuing animals in need. Each summer, shelters in Amarillo […]
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

A New Chapter: Eric Gomez Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — From coach, to educator, and now taking on a new High School in the Canyon Independent School District, this week Eric Gomez joined Jason Boyett on the Hey Amarillo podcast. You can listen to that here. A conversation with Eric Gomez, principal of the new...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Love Your Teeth? Prove It With Studio 4 Viewer Special Deal

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Your smile is worth a thousand words, and you deserve to have it say you Love Your Teeth®. As the popular saying goes, “smile and the world smiles with you”. You may not have “perfect” teeth, but your smile still has the power to light up a room. We started this brand with one mission in mind: to give you the confidence to let your REAL smile shine. Love Your Teeth® is the Pro-Renewal Whitening System™ designed to overcome the toughest whitening challenges in minutes and is clinically tested to whiten your teeth up to 2 shades in 10 minutes and 7 shades in just 7 days.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Borger School Bus Drivers Walk Off The Job

The start of school all over the Texas Panhandle is in less than 2 weeks. What happens when kids don't have transportation to get to school? Most take the bus, so what happens when there's no one to drive the bus?. It looks like the Borger Independent School District is...
BORGER, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Fairly Gives Updates on Lawsuit

This week, local businessman Alex Fairly has given two updates on his ongoing lawsuit against the City of Amarillo regarding funding for improvements to the Civic Center. His first update, which was posted in the form of a written statement on social media on Tuesday evening, Fairly said that his legal team was “encouraged by Judge Sowder’s decision” regarding his denial of the city’s motion to require Fairly post a $6 million security against suit bond. As we reported earlier this week, the motion was made by the city on July 15th with arguments being made by both sides during a hearing on July 21st.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Amarillo Area CASA set to host an open house

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wednesday, officials from Amarillo Area CASA (AAC) welcomes the community to an open house event from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on August 9 located, at 112 W. 8th Ave. According to an AAC press release, the community is invited to tour the office, meet...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Missing elderly person located

Update 9 p.m. According to a message from the Amarillo Police Department, the missing elderly man has returned home and is safe. Original AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department asked the community for help in searching for a missing 88-year-old man, last seen early Wednesday morning. According to the police department, the man […]
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Borger Tournament Helping Cornhole Champion Reach New Goal

AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Sandvick Architects chosen to renovate Herring Hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Herring Hotel Project website, Sandvick Architects have been chosen to renovate and restore the Herring Hotel in downtown Amarillo. Project Details According to the website, The Herring Hotel will be renovated and restored over a three-year period. In conjunction with support from the city of Amarillo, Sandvick Architects will […]
AMARILLO, TX

