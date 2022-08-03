Read on www.myhighplains.com
Related
Myhighplains.com
OMG!!! Someone Adopt Panda from AAM&W
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another great pet that is in need of a good home. Remember that Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee of our Pet of the Week. Carpet Tech also wants to remind people that they have...
Myhighplains.com
Pondaseta Brewing Co. Donates Thousands to Cancer Survivors
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Drinking good beer, and giving back to the people in our community who are battling cancer. Pondaseta Brewing Co. has a number of different beers they release each year, one special one is the Park Road 5 beer that’s released in the spring. That’s...
Myhighplains.com
Northside Toy Drive Toasting 10 Years of Giving Back
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Can you believe that it’s been 10 years since the Northside Toy Drive started?. It’s an amazing organization that is making Christmas morning special for so many kids who might not receive a gift due to a number of reasons. The organization is...
Myhighplains.com
Author, Healer, Expression Guide: Kristin Birdwell Discusses New Book
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kristin Birdwell is a Texas author, a “lifelong student and nature lover who loves adventure but is also forever in search of the perfect hammock”. Birdwell has launched her memoir ‘Sex, Drugs, & Soul’ which describes Birdwell’s “unhealed wounds, a thirst for unavailable...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clear the Shelters: Amarillo SPCA
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This August, the Amarillo SPCA is taking part in NBC’s initiative to clear the shelters. Debra Hall, the facility manager for the Amarillo SPCA, said their mission is to get as many animals adopted and into good homes as possible, while also rescuing animals in need. Each summer, shelters in Amarillo […]
Myhighplains.com
A New Chapter: Eric Gomez Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — From coach, to educator, and now taking on a new High School in the Canyon Independent School District, this week Eric Gomez joined Jason Boyett on the Hey Amarillo podcast. You can listen to that here. A conversation with Eric Gomez, principal of the new...
Myhighplains.com
Love Your Teeth? Prove It With Studio 4 Viewer Special Deal
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Your smile is worth a thousand words, and you deserve to have it say you Love Your Teeth®. As the popular saying goes, “smile and the world smiles with you”. You may not have “perfect” teeth, but your smile still has the power to light up a room. We started this brand with one mission in mind: to give you the confidence to let your REAL smile shine. Love Your Teeth® is the Pro-Renewal Whitening System™ designed to overcome the toughest whitening challenges in minutes and is clinically tested to whiten your teeth up to 2 shades in 10 minutes and 7 shades in just 7 days.
Borger School Bus Drivers Walk Off The Job
The start of school all over the Texas Panhandle is in less than 2 weeks. What happens when kids don't have transportation to get to school? Most take the bus, so what happens when there's no one to drive the bus?. It looks like the Borger Independent School District is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
Is College A Thing Of The Past? Amarillo College & WTAMU Struggling.
I remember back when I was in high school, I was SO excited that it was almost over. That's right, senior year hit and I was all about that last year of school. However, I kept hearing that I wasn't done just yet. You got it. College was right around...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Fairly Gives Updates on Lawsuit
This week, local businessman Alex Fairly has given two updates on his ongoing lawsuit against the City of Amarillo regarding funding for improvements to the Civic Center. His first update, which was posted in the form of a written statement on social media on Tuesday evening, Fairly said that his legal team was “encouraged by Judge Sowder’s decision” regarding his denial of the city’s motion to require Fairly post a $6 million security against suit bond. As we reported earlier this week, the motion was made by the city on July 15th with arguments being made by both sides during a hearing on July 21st.
Myhighplains.com
Amarillo Area CASA set to host an open house
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wednesday, officials from Amarillo Area CASA (AAC) welcomes the community to an open house event from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on August 9 located, at 112 W. 8th Ave. According to an AAC press release, the community is invited to tour the office, meet...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing elderly person located
Update 9 p.m. According to a message from the Amarillo Police Department, the missing elderly man has returned home and is safe. Original AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department asked the community for help in searching for a missing 88-year-old man, last seen early Wednesday morning. According to the police department, the man […]
Two of the Most Notorious Killers in Amarillo History Shared a Jail Cell
My grandma used to always tell me, You'd be surprised by what people forget. I was reminded of this recently when I came across something in an old newspaper article that made my jaw drop. Amarillo has had its fair share of notable crimes that have gone down in the...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo, 24 other cities suing Disney, Hulu, Netflix for millions in unpaid fees
DALLAS COUNTY — A lawsuit filed Thursday by Amarillo and 24 other Texas cities claims that Disney, Hulu and Netflix have for years stiffed the cities out of dollars the streaming giants are required to pay under state law — and now cities are coming to collect. Austin,...
TxDOT, Andrea’s Project dedicate US 87 memorial sign
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Amarillo District announced that it, along with Andrea’s Project, will host a memorial sign dedication on Thursday at 2 p.m. in honor of Carol Marquez. According to TxDOT, the Canyon Police Department reported that Marquez died in May 2021 after her vehicle was struck by a […]
Big Meteor Shower Coming. The Best Place To Watch In Amarillo?
I think at this point it's pretty well documented how much I enjoy these space events that have been happening lately. We've had quite a few of them over the last year, and some that we will probably never see again in our lifetime. Well, guess what? We've got another...
Myhighplains.com
Borger Tournament Helping Cornhole Champion Reach New Goal
Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
Sandvick Architects chosen to renovate Herring Hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Herring Hotel Project website, Sandvick Architects have been chosen to renovate and restore the Herring Hotel in downtown Amarillo. Project Details According to the website, The Herring Hotel will be renovated and restored over a three-year period. In conjunction with support from the city of Amarillo, Sandvick Architects will […]
Amarillo Police Department marks anniversary of Officer Scherlen’s death
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department took to social media on Thursday to remember Officer Justin Scherlen, who died on Aug. 4 in 2016 from complications caused by injuries sustained in a 2015 crash involving his patrol car. As described by the department, Scherlen’s patrol car was struck head-on by another vehicle near […]
Comments / 0