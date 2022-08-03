Startling Creatures That Swim Under You In Lake Erie

Read on wibx950.com
Rare and freakish 8-foot-long sea creature caught on video
Nautilus Live, the same folks behind the video captured of a shape-shifting jellyfish in 2019, has released a new video. In the new video, the team converses over footage of a rare, 8-foot-long sea creature known as a Solumbellula Sea Pen. Sightings of this oceanic creature are so rare that this is the first time it has been spotted in the Pacific Ocean.
The Day a Fearsome Shark Ran Amok an Inland Creek in New Jersey
During the summer months, sharks are in the news. Reports of shark sightings and shark encounters run rampant. However, most of these occur in the ocean, and very rarely do we hear of shark attacks that occur in creeks. But it happened in 1916 when a fearsome shark, reported as 7 feet long and weighing 230 pounds, managed to terrorize the inhabitants of a tiny inland town located in New Jersey.
Florida graduate student reveals wild shark discovery
The year is 2022, and we're still surprised by what we find on the bottom of the ocean. What happened: Devanshi Kasana, a graduate student from Florida International University's Predator Ecology and Conservation Lab, was recently working with fishermen to catch and tag tiger sharks off the coast of Belize.The team fished all night, and by dawn the weather started to deteriorate. Storms gathered. They checked their lines again. One had something on it, but the experienced fishermen knew immediately it wasn't a tiger shark. Too sluggish.When the creature surfaced, it looked old — ancient, even. Blunt snout. Small pale...
Scientists Say The Loch Ness Monster Is Real Because They Found A Couple Of New Fossils
Scientists in Britain think that the Loch Ness monster was definitely a thing and not just a "thing." These fossils are bones and teeth that they say belonged to three-meter long adults and a baby's arm bone (estimated to be 1.5 meters long). They say this this shows signs that creatures lived in freshwater, alongside others animals like crocs, turtles, fish and the Spinosaurus.
Enormous Alligator Terrorizes North Carolina Family: 'Like Lake Placid'
Carol Woollery and her daughter pulled out of their driveway and were met with an alligator turning to face them with its mouth open.
Man Reels in Two Enormous and Carnivorous Fishes from Lake Lillinonah, Connecticut
Two enormous tiger muskies, a species of carnivorous fish, were caught by a Connecticut fisherman in the state's Lake Lillinonah, shocking social media users. In the state's Lake Lillinonah, a Connecticut angler stunned online users by reeling in two enormous tiger muskies, a species of carnivorous fish. The two fish,...
Fisherman Catches 16-Foot Oarfish Long Thought to be a Mythical Fish, Residents Fear of Impending Earthquake
Oarfish are known for their elongated and large body, rarely seen in the world's oceans. It is for this reason that some communities thought they are sea creatures from myths and legends. This is the case for the city of Arica, Chile, after a group of fishermen returned with a...
How a mollusk found in the Florida Keys can put you in jail
Florida's marine life attracts people from all over the world—but what happens if someone gets too comfortable with the state's natural wonders?. Florida has strictly enforced laws in place to protect wildlife. Last week, for instance, a tourist visiting from Houston was accused of taking eight queen conch from their habitats in the Florida Keys. He was arrested and taken to jail.
Meet Freya, the 1,300-pound walrus capturing hearts, sinking boats and irking mariners
A more than 1,300-pound walrus in northern Europe has taken up summer sunbathing on boats and some of them – well, are just too small for the big gal. Nicknamed Freya, the young female walrus is causing cute, clumsy chaos in countries including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden, locals report.
WATCH: Shark Week Special Shows Sharks Walking on Land, Filmed for the First Time
Sharks are evolving to walk on land, and Shark Week is bringing the proof as it’s filmed for the first time in history. “Scientists determined that walking sharks only evolved around 9 million years ago, making them the ‘youngest’ sharks on our planet,” offers conservationist and biologist Forrest Galante ahead of Shark Week. “They’ve evolved to withstand hypoxic environments with low oxygen levels like the tide pools they often find themselves trapped in by increasing blood supply to their brain and shutting down non-essential brain functions.”
Wisconsin Family Rescues Black Bear Swimming in Lake With Head Stuck in Plastic Jar: VIDEO
“Swim happy,” the Wisconsin couple cheered from their boat as they freed a black bear cub from the confines of a plastic jar. Last Sunday, Tricia Hurt, her husband Brian, and their son Brady took their boat out onto Marsh-Miller Lake near Cedar Bay Resort. That’s where they found a baby black bear swimming with its head trapped in a plastic cheese ball container. Despite its dire situation, the bear could still swim fairly well and could see out of the bottom of the jar.
Woman Goes Viral Fishing From A Boat With Massive Bear
It’s no secret that bears like to fish. A group of 17 brown bears was recently captured on a livestream video at Katmai National Park. The bears can be seen snatching salmon with their paws and jaws, which is the typical way that most bears catch fish. But then...
'Walking sharks' caught on video, astound scientists
On the remote Southern coast of Papua New Guinea, scientists encountered something amazing: a walking shark.
This Ohio Forest Contains a Glow in the Dark Fungus
Ohio is filled with seemingly magical places. From the caves at Hocking Hills to the Glacial Grooves in Kelleys Island, there is so much natural beauty to explore within this state.
Fishermen Save A Drowning Deer Six Miles Off The Shore
Rob Kurdy and his friends were out fishing in Long Island Sound when they spotted something six miles off shore. There, in the water, was a buck, swimming in circles. The animal was shivering and barely staying afloat so they decided to save him. They used some rope to attach him to the boat and tow him back to land. When they reached the shore, Kurdy jumped into the water with a life jacket and pulled the deer the rest of the way himself!
The Reef: Stalked review – water-phobic kayaker battles shark chomping
Director Andrew Traucki’s sequel to his own 2010 feature The Reef features a whole new cast of Australian characters battling a hefty shark near the Great Barrier Reef, but it’s essentially the same idea. Only this time round, the nearly entirely female cast features two sisters and two of their friends on a kayaking excursion that goes wrong but not through any fault of their own. Indeed, in a break with the traditional blame-the-humans strategy of these sort of when-animals-attack stories, the landlubbers aren’t being punished by the universe for hubris, or a failure to heed the warnings or some such.
15 Predatory and Aggressive Aquarium Fish That Eat Other Fish
Eric is an aquarium enthusiast with over two decades of experience caring for a wide array of tropical fish. Your aquarium setup went flawlessly. You chose the perfect spot in your home, the decorations looked fantastic, and you stocked it with a bunch of gorgeous freshwater fish. Beaming with pride, you rested your head on your pillow that night and counted guppies until you drifted blissfully into a sweet sleep.
The world’s weirdest fish and where to find them
All fish look a little strange. With scales, fins, and gills, these creatures are built to navigate a weird, watery world. As a result, fish can sport some odd features. But what are some of the most peculiar fish the world has to offer? And where can you find them? Dive into this list of four of the world’s weirdest fish to learn more. List The world's weirdest fish and where to find them Tassled scorpionfishWatch out for the tassled scorpionfish's venomous spines. Like many colorful, eye-catching creatures in the world, the tassled scorpionfish has a flamboyant appearance that communicates its danger to...
