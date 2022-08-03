ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Where on the MS Coast did a rare bacteria cause melioidosis? Health officials won’t say.

By Gautama Mehta
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CZSm4_0h3jxecU00

The first U.S. cases of a rare bacteria that causes an often deadly disease were reported on the Mississippi Coast — but health officials won’t say where.

The two melioidosis patients , both men, lived 10 miles away from each other. One was infected in 2020 and the other in 2022, and both had severe reactions to the disease, including pneumonia and sepsis.

Both men recovered after treatment with antibiotics.

But neither the CDC nor the Mississippi Department of Health would confirm the exact city or county of the cases, which is been a frequent question from Sun Herald readers.

Julia Petras, the CDC epidemic service intelligence officer who led the investigation in Mississippi, told the Sun Herald in an interview that the infections occurred in “a coastal county.” She described the area as “more rural than urban” and added, “There’s a lot of riverways that run through there.”

Asked for the precise location of the infections, Liz Sharlot, communications director for the health department, wrote in an email, “The bacteria were isolated in samples taken from the MS Gulf Coast. It is possible that the bacteria are present in the soil of the lower three Coastal counties, and it is extremely important for residents at higher risk take appropriate precautions, regardless of where they reside on the MS Gulf Coast.”

Amanda MacGurn, a spokeswoman for the CDC’s Division of High-Consequence Pathogens and Pathology, told the Sun Herald in an email, “the Mississippi Department of Health requested that we not disclose the exact location for reasons relating to the privacy of the patients, and CDC defers to the states’ preferences on these matters.”

Sharlot said in an email that the location may be included in a report yet to be published by the CDC.

“The Mississippi State Department of Health does not have the final report produced by the CDC,” Sharlot told the Sun Herald.

“I assume the locations would be mentioned in the report however, I am unsure [if] even when the report is released, that information would be available. HIPAA protects the identity of affected individuals so I would think private addresses would be redacted,” Sharlot wrote, referring by an acronym to the federal law protecting patient privacy.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
Daily Mail

Biden likely has highly contagious BA.5 strain of COVID but his symptoms including cough and sore throat are improving, White House doctor says

President Joe Biden likely has a highly contagious strain of COVID-19, but his moderate symptoms are improving, the White House doctor said in an update on Saturday. The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the Omicron strain that emerged late last year, and is now believed to be responsible for the vast majority of new coronavirus cases in the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Cdc#Melioidosis#Health Information#The Sun Herald#The Health Department#The Ms Gulf Coast#Coastal#Ema
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Department of Health
AboutLawsuits.com

CDC Warns New Bacteria May Cause Deadly Infections in U.S.

Federal health officials are warning about a potentially deadly bacteria, which is typically common in tropical and sub-tropical areas, which has now been identified in soil and water along the southern coast of the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement on July...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fox News

Biden COVID-19 symptoms now include sore throat, body aches: doctor

President Biden has developed body aches and a sore throat but is tolerating the Paxlovid treatment for COVID-19 well, his doctor said Saturday. Dr. Kevin C. O'Connor, physician to the president, said preliminary sequencing indicated Biden has contracted the BA5 variant, the most common coronavirus variant in the U.S. right now.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Difficulty swallowing linked to chronic opioid use

Chronic use of opioid painkillers like hydrocodone and oxycodone significantly increases the risk of dysphagia, difficulty swallowing, according to researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. While opioid use was not associated with rare swallowing disorders such as achalasia, patients on opioids had a significantly higher burden of symptoms than non-users,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newsweek

Dad Loses Part of His Intestines to 'Rare' Infection After Eating Oysters

A father from Kentucky underwent nine surgeries after falling severely ill from eating oysters while on a family trip to Boston. Chris Thurman developed a bacterial infection, assumed by doctors to be from consuming seafood carrying the bacteria. After falling ill, doctors were forced to remove part of his intestines and place him on a ventilator.
BOSTON, MA
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
3K+
Followers
156
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy