Amarillo, TX

Myhighplains.com

Author, Healer, Expression Guide: Kristin Birdwell Discusses New Book

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kristin Birdwell is a Texas author, a “lifelong student and nature lover who loves adventure but is also forever in search of the perfect hammock”. Birdwell has launched her memoir ‘Sex, Drugs, & Soul’ which describes Birdwell’s “unhealed wounds, a thirst for unavailable...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

OMG!!! Someone Adopt Panda from AAM&W

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another great pet that is in need of a good home. Remember that Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee of our Pet of the Week. Carpet Tech also wants to remind people that they have...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Pondaseta Brewing Co. Donates Thousands to Cancer Survivors

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Drinking good beer, and giving back to the people in our community who are battling cancer. Pondaseta Brewing Co. has a number of different beers they release each year, one special one is the Park Road 5 beer that’s released in the spring. That’s...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Northside Toy Drive Toasting 10 Years of Giving Back

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Can you believe that it’s been 10 years since the Northside Toy Drive started?. It’s an amazing organization that is making Christmas morning special for so many kids who might not receive a gift due to a number of reasons. The organization is...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clear the Shelters: Amarillo SPCA

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This August, the Amarillo SPCA is taking part in NBC’s initiative to clear the shelters. Debra Hall, the facility manager for the Amarillo SPCA, said their mission is to get as many animals adopted and into good homes as possible, while also rescuing animals in need. Each summer, shelters in Amarillo […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Rainbow Room announces its annual ‘Back to School Supply Drive’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wedenesday, officials from The Amarillo Rainbow Room (ARR) announced its annual “Back to School Supply Drive” aiming to help children and families involved in foster care. According to an ARR press release, the dropoff location for donations is Texas DFPS, located at 3521 SW 15th Avenue, Amarillo, TX. The last day to […]
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Borger Tournament Helping Cornhole Champion Reach New Goal

AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Golden Spread Farmers Market hosts grand opening tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Golden Spread Farmers Market is hosting a grand opening tomorrow for the season. The market will have fresh produce, baked goods with sugar and gluten free options and more. It is held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until sold out at 3701...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

A New Chapter: Eric Gomez Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — From coach, to educator, and now taking on a new High School in the Canyon Independent School District, this week Eric Gomez joined Jason Boyett on the Hey Amarillo podcast. You can listen to that here. A conversation with Eric Gomez, principal of the new...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Parenting Tips: How the World Impacts Children

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mental health issues were already top of mind for decades, and the pandemic just made those issues worse. Experts have found an increase in diagnoses of ADHD, Depression, and an increase in suicide rates among 10-14 year olds. Some symptoms can be a coping mechanism...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Panhandle Plains Historical Museum offering some free admission

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Plains Historical Museum is offering some free admission. This program applies to anyone who uses a Bank of America or Merrill Credit or Debit card. It’s a part of Bank of America’s “Museum On Us” program where over 225 museums across the country participate...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Sandvick Architects chosen to renovate Herring Hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Herring Hotel Project website, Sandvick Architects have been chosen to renovate and restore the Herring Hotel in downtown Amarillo. Project Details According to the website, The Herring Hotel will be renovated and restored over a three-year period. In conjunction with support from the city of Amarillo, Sandvick Architects will […]
AMARILLO, TX

