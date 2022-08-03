Read on www.myhighplains.com
Author, Healer, Expression Guide: Kristin Birdwell Discusses New Book
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kristin Birdwell is a Texas author, a “lifelong student and nature lover who loves adventure but is also forever in search of the perfect hammock”. Birdwell has launched her memoir ‘Sex, Drugs, & Soul’ which describes Birdwell’s “unhealed wounds, a thirst for unavailable...
Get Your Summer Fun While You Can. It Ends In Amarillo Soon.
Yesterday, the announcement was made that Parks and Rec would be closing the pools for the season. Southeast and southwest pools close on August 7th for the season. Thompson Park's pool is open on the weekends through the end of the month. That's not all that's getting wrapped up for...
OMG!!! Someone Adopt Panda from AAM&W
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another great pet that is in need of a good home. Remember that Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee of our Pet of the Week. Carpet Tech also wants to remind people that they have...
Pondaseta Brewing Co. Donates Thousands to Cancer Survivors
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Drinking good beer, and giving back to the people in our community who are battling cancer. Pondaseta Brewing Co. has a number of different beers they release each year, one special one is the Park Road 5 beer that’s released in the spring. That’s...
Northside Toy Drive Toasting 10 Years of Giving Back
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Can you believe that it’s been 10 years since the Northside Toy Drive started?. It’s an amazing organization that is making Christmas morning special for so many kids who might not receive a gift due to a number of reasons. The organization is...
Big Meteor Shower Coming. The Best Place To Watch In Amarillo?
I think at this point it's pretty well documented how much I enjoy these space events that have been happening lately. We've had quite a few of them over the last year, and some that we will probably never see again in our lifetime. Well, guess what? We've got another...
Clear the Shelters: Amarillo SPCA
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This August, the Amarillo SPCA is taking part in NBC’s initiative to clear the shelters. Debra Hall, the facility manager for the Amarillo SPCA, said their mission is to get as many animals adopted and into good homes as possible, while also rescuing animals in need. Each summer, shelters in Amarillo […]
Amarillo, 24 other cities suing Disney, Hulu, Netflix for millions in unpaid fees
DALLAS COUNTY — A lawsuit filed Thursday by Amarillo and 24 other Texas cities claims that Disney, Hulu and Netflix have for years stiffed the cities out of dollars the streaming giants are required to pay under state law — and now cities are coming to collect. Austin,...
Amarillo Rainbow Room announces its annual ‘Back to School Supply Drive’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wedenesday, officials from The Amarillo Rainbow Room (ARR) announced its annual “Back to School Supply Drive” aiming to help children and families involved in foster care. According to an ARR press release, the dropoff location for donations is Texas DFPS, located at 3521 SW 15th Avenue, Amarillo, TX. The last day to […]
Borger Tournament Helping Cornhole Champion Reach New Goal
Golden Spread Farmers Market hosts grand opening tomorrow
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Golden Spread Farmers Market is hosting a grand opening tomorrow for the season. The market will have fresh produce, baked goods with sugar and gluten free options and more. It is held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until sold out at 3701...
A New Chapter: Eric Gomez Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — From coach, to educator, and now taking on a new High School in the Canyon Independent School District, this week Eric Gomez joined Jason Boyett on the Hey Amarillo podcast. You can listen to that here. A conversation with Eric Gomez, principal of the new...
First-ever Iron Horse Shoot Out expected to raise $50K for 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The first-ever Iron Horse Shoot Out is expected to raise $50,000 for the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. The three-day "motorcycle rodeo" is being held through Saturday at the Amarillo Civic Center. Officers and civilians from nine states and 26 cities in Texas are...
How to Confuse Out of Towners: Amarillo’s Quirky Things
Amarillo is a unique town. We are smack dab in the middle of I-40 and we are in the top of Texas, so we have things very unique to our map dot. We have some very strange things happening in Amarillo, things that make other people go hmm. Here are...
Parenting Tips: How the World Impacts Children
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mental health issues were already top of mind for decades, and the pandemic just made those issues worse. Experts have found an increase in diagnoses of ADHD, Depression, and an increase in suicide rates among 10-14 year olds. Some symptoms can be a coping mechanism...
Panhandle Plains Historical Museum offering some free admission
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Plains Historical Museum is offering some free admission. This program applies to anyone who uses a Bank of America or Merrill Credit or Debit card. It’s a part of Bank of America’s “Museum On Us” program where over 225 museums across the country participate...
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
Amarillo ISD hosts Stuff the Bus, provides school supplies to kids
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District (ISD) announced a “Stuff the Bus” with school supplies event, which is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Walmart Supercenters on Coulter, Grand, Georgia, and Tascosa Road will be accepting donated school supplies for students as the 2022-2023 school year is right […]
Sandvick Architects chosen to renovate Herring Hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Herring Hotel Project website, Sandvick Architects have been chosen to renovate and restore the Herring Hotel in downtown Amarillo. Project Details According to the website, The Herring Hotel will be renovated and restored over a three-year period. In conjunction with support from the city of Amarillo, Sandvick Architects will […]
German Shepherd Reuniting with Family 5-Years After Being Stolen
Every day on social media you read where a family has lost their beloved pet or had it stolen. Sometimes they are reunited and sometimes the outcome breaks your heart. However, one of the best things we can do as pet owners is to have our animals chipped. That chip helps them find their way home when they get lost.
