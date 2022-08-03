'WE'VE BUILT THE FOUNDATION' | Grand Rapids hopes biodigester is just the beginning

Read on www.wzzm13.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tornadopix.com
Rising rents in western Michigan are driving families out of their homes
Since 2019, the cost of renting locally has increased by 16 percent in Kent County, 19 percent in Muskegon County, and 12 percent in Ottawa County. Michigan, USA – The cost of rent continues to increase across the country. Reports say rent is up more than 10 percent from last year, and community leaders say more and more western Michigan families are priced out of homes.
WILX-TV
Divers take rare look inside Lake Michigan shipwreck
MUSKEGON, Mich. (WILX) - There are more than 6,000 shipwrecks in the Great Lakes, some dating back hundreds of years. The SS John V. Moran, a wooden steamship built in Bay City, sank Feb. 9, 1899 in Lake Michigan. She was traveling to Milwaukee from Muskegon when winter storms sealed her fate.
WOOD
The Great Dewey Hill Fire of 2005
Saturday is the 17th anniversary of the Great Dewey Hill Fire in Grand Haven. Check out video of the fire here. One of the highlights of the annual Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven is the evening fireworks show. In the past, the fireworks used to be launched from a barge in the river. In recent decades, the fireworks have been shot into the air from Dewey Hill, the home of the famous Musical Fountain.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Hancock’s chicken brings Nashville heat to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Hancock is serving up authentic Nashville-style hot chicken recipes right here in West Michigan. Located in a renovated service station on the corner of Wealthy Street and Fuller Avenue, Hancock is locally known for its delicious chicken recipes, classic Southern side dishes and refreshing slushy alcoholic drinks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harbor Humane to rehabilitate portion of beagles freed from breeding facility in Virginia
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Harbor Humane Society in Ottawa County will be helping some of the beagles rescued from a breeding and research facility in Virginia. It’s a story that made national headlines about 4,000 dogs saved from a facility where numerous animal welfare violations were found. Now,...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
WZZM 13
Muskegon litter clean up group tackles trash problems across the county
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — In the heat of the day, it felt like it was 90 degrees at the corner of Broadway Avenue and Hoyt Street. The mostly clear skies offered little reprieve from the bright sun. It was oppressively hot. And yet, eight volunteers took to the streets undeterred by the conditions.
It’s Rent Pay Day! Grand Rapids is 6th Most Competitive Rent Market in the Country
Moving to Grand Rapids felt like I was on a track tournament to finding the perfect apartment. I felt like I was racing against every single person in Grand Rapids. Thankfully, I found a fantastic space that is close to work. On average, a single apartment has as many as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
My Grand Rapids Water Tastes and Smells Funny. Should I be Worried?
I thought it was just me and my taste buds and nose, but others are talking about it too. Grand Rapids drinking water is tasting and smelling a bit funny. Why do you think? Is it safe to drink? Should we start buying bottled water? Should we run for the hills?
WOOD
Consumers Energy providing Otsego and surrounding communities with free ice cream as crews continue restoration efforts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Friday afternoon, Consumers Energy will provide free ice cream to residents of Otsego and surrounding communities that were affected by Wednesday’s severe thunderstorms. Customers are invited to stop by Dairy Freeze on M-89 in Otsego for a free medium ice cream cone or scoop compliments of Consumers Energy.
Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means
Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
The Hispanic Festival is back in Grand Rapids this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids tradition of more than 40 years is back downtown this weekend. The Hispanic Festival kicks off Friday evening at 5 p.m. in Calder Plaza and will have music, food, vendors and Hispanic culture all weekend long. Entry into the festival is completely...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marquette to Muskegon: Cruise ships bring big tourism dollars to the Great Lakes
The Pearl Mist cut through the smooth water of Muskegon Lake on a cloudy early June morning. Six decks lined with dozens of private balconies towered over Heritage Landing as about 200 people walked down a ramp ready to explore the small lakeshore town that’s bursting with local art, breweries and cultural landmarks.
'It's the hunt': Longtime Michigan metal detector discusses the draw
When you go to Pere Marquette Park Beach in Muskegon, you might find a man named Dan Betz scouring the sand for buried treasures. Turns out, he's been doing that since 1973, almost 50 years!
Did A Grand Rapids Dispensary Troll The Chief Of Police?
The internet is a wonderful place where answers are just a few clicks away. It's also a place where you can troll people like the Grand Rapids Chief of Police. While scrolling through Twitter I saw a tweet that caught my eye. It was from Grand Rapids Chief of Police Eric Winstrom. He noticed that his 420th follow on Twitter was Pharmhouse Wellness which had him wondering if it was an accident or done on purpose.
Grand Rapids’ $85 million biodigester expected to cut costs, raise revenue
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – After almost five years since breaking ground on the project, Grand Rapids’ $85 million biodigester is mostly up and running. So far, only one of the biodigester’s three tanks is operational, breaking down organic waste like feces and turning it into renewable natural gas. City officials expect the remaining two tanks to be operational soon.
Grandville couple becomes latest victims of surging car thefts
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — It’s a hot topic on social media, the sheer number of cars stolen from West Michigan communities overnight. 13 ON YOUR SIDE has been reporting on all of the Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen from the Grand Rapids area in recent months. And now it...
Fox17
Holland man wins $50K in LMCU's 2022 Home Makeover Giveaway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) has announced this year’s winner in their $50,000 Home Makeover Giveaway!. Nate from Holland was randomly selected as the lucky winner out of 1.2 million entrants, according to LMCU. “This means so much to me and my family,” says...
Harmful blue-green algae bloom confirmed in Allegan County's Swan Lake
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Swan Lake in Allegan County has been confirmed to contain a harmful bloom of blue-green algae, according to the Allegan County Health Department. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) tested samples of the algae bloom collected in late July, which came back positive for the presence of algal toxin microcystin.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Benchmark Litigation recognizes two Grand Rapids attorneys
Two local litigation attorneys were included in a worldwide law firm rankings’ 2022 notable law partners list. Charissa Huang and Ryne Takacs, attorneys at Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, were named to Benchmark Litigation’s 2022 40 & Under list. This list recognizes the most notable law partners under...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0