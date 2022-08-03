ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

'WE'VE BUILT THE FOUNDATION' | Grand Rapids hopes biodigester is just the beginning

 3 days ago
tornadopix.com

Rising rents in western Michigan are driving families out of their homes

Since 2019, the cost of renting locally has increased by 16 percent in Kent County, 19 percent in Muskegon County, and 12 percent in Ottawa County. Michigan, USA – The cost of rent continues to increase across the country. Reports say rent is up more than 10 percent from last year, and community leaders say more and more western Michigan families are priced out of homes.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Divers take rare look inside Lake Michigan shipwreck

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WILX) - There are more than 6,000 shipwrecks in the Great Lakes, some dating back hundreds of years. The SS John V. Moran, a wooden steamship built in Bay City, sank Feb. 9, 1899 in Lake Michigan. She was traveling to Milwaukee from Muskegon when winter storms sealed her fate.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

The Great Dewey Hill Fire of 2005

Saturday is the 17th anniversary of the Great Dewey Hill Fire in Grand Haven. Check out video of the fire here. One of the highlights of the annual Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven is the evening fireworks show. In the past, the fireworks used to be launched from a barge in the river. In recent decades, the fireworks have been shot into the air from Dewey Hill, the home of the famous Musical Fountain.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
97.9 WGRD

Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means

Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Did A Grand Rapids Dispensary Troll The Chief Of Police?

The internet is a wonderful place where answers are just a few clicks away. It's also a place where you can troll people like the Grand Rapids Chief of Police. While scrolling through Twitter I saw a tweet that caught my eye. It was from Grand Rapids Chief of Police Eric Winstrom. He noticed that his 420th follow on Twitter was Pharmhouse Wellness which had him wondering if it was an accident or done on purpose.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids’ $85 million biodigester expected to cut costs, raise revenue

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – After almost five years since breaking ground on the project, Grand Rapids’ $85 million biodigester is mostly up and running. So far, only one of the biodigester’s three tanks is operational, breaking down organic waste like feces and turning it into renewable natural gas. City officials expect the remaining two tanks to be operational soon.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Holland man wins $50K in LMCU's 2022 Home Makeover Giveaway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) has announced this year’s winner in their $50,000 Home Makeover Giveaway!. Nate from Holland was randomly selected as the lucky winner out of 1.2 million entrants, according to LMCU. “This means so much to me and my family,” says...
HOLLAND, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Benchmark Litigation recognizes two Grand Rapids attorneys

Two local litigation attorneys were included in a worldwide law firm rankings’ 2022 notable law partners list. Charissa Huang and Ryne Takacs, attorneys at Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, were named to Benchmark Litigation’s 2022 40 & Under list. This list recognizes the most notable law partners under...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
