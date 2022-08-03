NOPD officer booked on DWI charges after crashing police unit in Warehouse District

Read on www.cenlanow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
cenlanow.com
Driver wanted, Slidell officer injured after high speed ATV chase
SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A Slidell officer was injured and the believed suspect is on the run after a high-speed chase that started as an attempted traffic stop. The Slidell Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the person responsible. At about 5:30...
cenlanow.com
New Orleans man sentenced to 55 years in prison for committing multiple crimes in Slidell
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On August 4, District Attorney Warren Montgomery reported that a New Orleans man pleaded guilty to multiple charges that happened in Slidell. According to court documents, 32-year-old Aaron Wells was sentenced to 55 years in prison for carjacking, armed robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm. The crimes were committed in December 2021.
cenlanow.com
Washington Parish business clocked for making underage sale for the second time in 3 months
VARNADO, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that several local businesses were revisited after being cited for selling alcohol to juveniles in May. In late July, the Sheriff’s Office once again conducted a JUDE operation by using an undercover juvenile to attempt to buy alcohol at 23 businesses. In the second operation, police reported that only one parish business sold alcohol to a juvenile on July 29.
cenlanow.com
LDWF: Louisiana man found with meth, undersized shark and more
OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cenlanow.com
Captain Lena Kaman becomes first female commanding officer of Belle Chasse Naval Base
BELLE CHASSE, La. (WGNO) — On Friday morning, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (NAS JRB) New Orleans held a change of command ceremony. Unlike every other change of command ceremony at NAS JRB, this one was special, as Captain Lena Kaman became the first female commanding officer at the installation.
cenlanow.com
Inside the New Orleans church preparing for the pope
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A New Orleans church just became a member of an exclusive Catholic club. It’s a big, beautiful church. And it’s a big, beautiful deal says WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood. It’s St. Stephen Catholic Church on Napoleon Avenue.
cenlanow.com
What’s cookin’? The 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off kicks off Friday
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On the weekend of August 5, a new king and queen will be crowned for the 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off. The 2022 Queen of Louisiana Seafood Chef Amanda Cusey, will face off at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall J, for the title of “King or Queen of American Seafood,” once again.
Comments / 0