NOPD officer booked on DWI charges after crashing police unit in Warehouse District

VARNADO, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that several local businesses were revisited after being cited for selling alcohol to juveniles in May. In late July, the Sheriff’s Office once again conducted a JUDE operation by using an undercover juvenile to attempt to buy alcohol at 23 businesses. In the second operation, police reported that only one parish business sold alcohol to a juvenile on July 29.

