ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Woman stops deputies from mistakenly evicting her from home over Ring camera

By CNN Newsource
WKRC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Caught on camera: Deputies cut shark free from crab trap

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - Florida sheriff's deputies risked their own safety on Friday to help preserve sea life in Tampa Bay. They freed a six-foot shark that had gotten caught in a crab trap. A civilian flagged down the marine patrol officers to report the issue. Video posted...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WKRC

Police arrest 'old man bandit,' suspect with 45-year history of bank robberies

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WKRC) - Police arrested a man they dubbed the “old man bandit” who they believe is responsible for a series of bank robberies in Maryland. Officials say Steven Gregory Gass, 67, has a 45-year history of robbing banks. Gass has been charged with several robberies and is accused of attempting to rob a Truist Bank on June 18 and a Wells Fargo on July 14.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Land O' Lakes, FL
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
Land O' Lakes, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRC

Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for GoFundMe scheme

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A New Jersey man who was part of a scheme to defraud GoFundMe donors was sentenced to five years in prison Friday. Mark D'Amico, 43, along with his girlfriend Katelyn McClure, took more than $400,000 from a fake cause they created. The scheme involved...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Newsource Bay News

Comments / 0

Community Policy