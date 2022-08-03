Woman stops deputies from mistakenly evicting her from home over Ring camera

Read on local12.com
Related
WKRC
Caught on camera: Deputies cut shark free from crab trap
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - Florida sheriff's deputies risked their own safety on Friday to help preserve sea life in Tampa Bay. They freed a six-foot shark that had gotten caught in a crab trap. A civilian flagged down the marine patrol officers to report the issue. Video posted...
WKRC
Man receives life sentence for 'brutal and senseless killing' of girlfriend's baby
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WKRC) - A Pennsylvania man is in prison for life after the horrific murder of his girlfriend's 16-month-old daughter. 23-year-old Drue Burd was sentenced Friday to life without possibility to parole for the 2018 killing. It was May 20 when police received a call about an unconscious...
WKRC
Police arrest 'old man bandit,' suspect with 45-year history of bank robberies
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WKRC) - Police arrested a man they dubbed the “old man bandit” who they believe is responsible for a series of bank robberies in Maryland. Officials say Steven Gregory Gass, 67, has a 45-year history of robbing banks. Gass has been charged with several robberies and is accused of attempting to rob a Truist Bank on June 18 and a Wells Fargo on July 14.
WKRC
1 injured after shooting in Deerfield Township store parking lot; arrest made
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in a store parking lot in Deerfield Township on Saturday, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 9:30 p.m. deputies were called to a disorderly/intoxicated subject with a weapon in the parking lot of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for GoFundMe scheme
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A New Jersey man who was part of a scheme to defraud GoFundMe donors was sentenced to five years in prison Friday. Mark D'Amico, 43, along with his girlfriend Katelyn McClure, took more than $400,000 from a fake cause they created. The scheme involved...
WKRC
Passenger describes scene as Amtrak train carrying 142 people collides with truck in Md.
BRUNSWICK, Md. (WJLA) — An Amtrak train traveling from Washington to Chicago collided with a flatbed truck in Maryland Wednesday. The crash took place around 5:20 p.m. when the truck, which was obstructing the track, according to Amtrak, came into contact with the train in Brunswick, Md. There have been no reported injuries to the 142 passengers or crew onboard.
WKRC
Covington FD members return from helping with flood rescue efforts in Eastern Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Members of the Covington Fire Department are back home after spending nearly a week in Eastern Kentucky helping with flood rescue efforts. Covington Battalion Chief Chris Alsip showed Local 12 the boat and some of the equipment his team of 19 took down to Jackson, one of the areas hit hard by the floods.
WKRC
Dayton, Ky. residents band together to send aid to Kentuckians impacted by flooding
DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Eastern Kentucky residents are badly in need of food and fresh water after the state was inundated by large-scale flooding. Now, the residents of Dayton, Kentucky, despite being miles away, are stepping up to do their part to help their neighbors. Manhattan Harbor, where the drinks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Kentucky Gov. Beshear provides update on flooding victims and rescue efforts
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on flooding Thursday as the eastern part of the Commonwealth deals with the aftermath. Randall Roberson and his family were able to escape the flood, but came back home to no home at all. "All my tools, side-by-side, it's...
Comments / 0