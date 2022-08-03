9 things to do this weekend to kickoff August in DC, Virginia and Maryland | Aug. 5-7

Read on www.wusa9.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
WTOP
Many Maryland counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
Though daily cases of COVID-19 were fairly constant in the D.C. area earlier in the summer, some counties are beginning to see their community levels of the infection rise. Community levels are a metric used by the Centers for Disease Control based on new cases of COVID-19, hospital admissions and hospital beds used. Being aware of community levels helps residents know when it is time to take measures to protect themselves and help prevent further spread of the virus.
The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia
(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
Eater
Where to Eat and Drink in Middleburg, Virginia
Roughly 40 miles outside of the Beltway lies a Loudoun County oasis full of scenic wineries, boutiques, charming restaurants, and a thriving equestrian community. For those itching to plan a day trip or weekend getaway, historic Middleburg, Virginia is an ideal option. Drive a bit further out to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains to find RdV Vineyards, a limited producer of award-winning reds that top D.C. restaurants fight over each year.
WMUR.com
29-year-old man identified as third Washington D.C. lightning strike victim
One of the three people who died in a Washington, D.C., lighting strike this week has been identified by family as Northern California native Brooks Lambertson. The 29-year-old from Folsom, California, died from his injuries on Friday afternoon, a day after the lightning struck several people at Lafayette Park, which sits directly across the street from the White House, Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said in a news conference Thursday evening. Couple James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, both of Janesville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday. Two other people were injured.
popville.com
Whitlow’s: “Get Ready Washington, DC”
Undated photo of 11th and E Street, NW via Whitlow’s. Any guesses as to what neighborhood? Thanks to all who sent word about the Whitlow’s announcement:. ARLNow reported: “Whitlow’s opened in 1946 as a greasy spoon eatery and bar in D.C. before closing in 1989 and relocating to Clarendon six years later. Opening in 1995, it remained a neighborhood mainstay for just over two and a half decades.”
The wealthiest person in Virginia lives in The Plains
elegant senior woman(Yakobchuk Olena/Adobe Stock Images) The richest woman in Virginia comes from a household name you've seen on the shelves of your favorites stores. That's right, she's an heiress to the Mars, Inc. candy fortune.
vivatysons.com
August Fun: Fairs, Festivals & More!
August is here, the kids are getting ready to go back to school, and the end of summer is just around the corner! But there’s still time to squeeze in some summertime fun. The month of August is full of events like agricultural fairs, festivals, outdoor movies, live music, and more. Here’s our list of what’s happening in our area and little bit beyond!
CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
northernvirginiamag.com
The Largest County Fair in Virginia Features an Open Rodeo for Amateurs
The Prince William County Fair gives amateur bull riders a shot at stardom. As the largest county fair in the state of Virginia, the Prince William County Fair will have an abundance of attractions, from a tractor pull to a petting zoo to a demolition derby. But one event stands out as the quintessential fair experience: bull riding.
Storms in NE DC damage homes, businesses
WASHINGTON — Another day, another severe storm damages parts of the D.C. region. On Friday, strong storms battered parts of Northeast D.C. and Prince George’s County. Along the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, rainwater clogged an underpass, stalling cars in the process. The pet hotel, District...
Inside Nova
For sale: The cheapest condo in Northern Virginia
How many Arlington consos for sale under $500,000, under $400,000, under $300,000? BTW, so called Missing Middle housing is supposedly for households with incomes of $108,000 / year or $9,000 / month.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland ranks 6th amongst states where homes take the longest to sell
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland is among the top 10 states where homes take the longest to sell, according to an online study. The study by online bank Tangerine.ca analyzed data from Zillow, including the average ‘days to pending’ and ‘days to close’ numbers over the past four years to see where homes take longest to sell on average.
3 great pizza places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
kiiky.com
15 Best Trade Schools in Maryland in 2022 | Best US Trade School
Do you want to learn a skill? Or maybe a craft? Do you want to work with your hands and have fun while you are at it? You should then consider the best trade schools in Maryland. There are many options available for you in these Maryland trade schools. We...
Turning right on red soon could be illegal in DC
It’s something most drivers are used to: being able to turn right at most intersections, even if the light is red. But by 2025, the decades-old practice that was legalized in response to an oil crisis, could be banned in the District.
ABC27 reporter announces he’s leaving station for post in D.C.
ABC27 announced on their Facebook page they are bidding farewell to reporter Daniel Hamburg today. “We wish him the best of luck in his [future] endeavors,” the post reads in part. On his own Facebook page, Hamburg announced he is leaving the central Pa. station to take a job...
ghostsofdc.org
Photos of 1940s D.C. Streetcar Life
What was it like riding the streetcars of Washington on the 1940s? Take a look at this series of great old photos. With all the buzz about whether the H Street streetcar will happen or not, we thought it would be a great idea to share some images of what streetcar living was like back in the middle of the 20th century. It’s been over 50 years since D.C. has had operating streetcars, but it’s within the realm of possibility that we might see them again soon. Maybe.
WTOP
First-hand history: Civil War soldiers’ graffiti uncovered in a Fairfax house
The picture of life during the Civil War continues to develop at a house in Fairfax, Virginia. Between March 1862 and June 1863, hundreds of Union soldiers left their enduring marks in charcoal, graphite or crayon on the walls of the attic and first and second floors of Historic Blenheim, a brick 1859 farmhouse and 12-acre estate on what is now Old Lee Highway.
WTOP
Northern Va.’s MightyMeals wants to serve its healthy meals up and down the coast
Northern Virginia healthy meal food delivery company MightyMeals has purchased a much larger commercial production facility with intentions to grow its healthy meal delivery business to markets from Florida to Maine. MightyMeals, which was founded by two fitness professionals and a chef in 2015, has grown considerably since launching with...
