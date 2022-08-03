ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

9 things to do this weekend to kickoff August in DC, Virginia and Maryland | Aug. 5-7

WUSA
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wusa9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Many Maryland counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

Though daily cases of COVID-19 were fairly constant in the D.C. area earlier in the summer, some counties are beginning to see their community levels of the infection rise. Community levels are a metric used by the Centers for Disease Control based on new cases of COVID-19, hospital admissions and hospital beds used. Being aware of community levels helps residents know when it is time to take measures to protect themselves and help prevent further spread of the virus.
MARYLAND STATE
Channelocity

The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia

(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
VIRGINIA STATE
Eater

Where to Eat and Drink in Middleburg, Virginia

Roughly 40 miles outside of the Beltway lies a Loudoun County oasis full of scenic wineries, boutiques, charming restaurants, and a thriving equestrian community. For those itching to plan a day trip or weekend getaway, historic Middleburg, Virginia is an ideal option. Drive a bit further out to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains to find RdV Vineyards, a limited producer of award-winning reds that top D.C. restaurants fight over each year.
MIDDLEBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
City
Columbia, VA
City
Laurel, VA
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Government
City
Washington, DC
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Annapolis, MD
City
Laurel, MD
State
Virginia State
City
Manassas, VA
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, MD
WMUR.com

29-year-old man identified as third Washington D.C. lightning strike victim

One of the three people who died in a Washington, D.C., lighting strike this week has been identified by family as Northern California native Brooks Lambertson. The 29-year-old from Folsom, California, died from his injuries on Friday afternoon, a day after the lightning struck several people at Lafayette Park, which sits directly across the street from the White House, Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said in a news conference Thursday evening. Couple James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, both of Janesville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday. Two other people were injured.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Whitlow’s: “Get Ready Washington, DC”

Undated photo of 11th and E Street, NW via Whitlow’s. Any guesses as to what neighborhood? Thanks to all who sent word about the Whitlow’s announcement:. ARLNow reported: “Whitlow’s opened in 1946 as a greasy spoon eatery and bar in D.C. before closing in 1989 and relocating to Clarendon six years later. Opening in 1995, it remained a neighborhood mainstay for just over two and a half decades.”
WASHINGTON, DC
vivatysons.com

August Fun: Fairs, Festivals & More!

August is here, the kids are getting ready to go back to school, and the end of summer is just around the corner! But there’s still time to squeeze in some summertime fun. The month of August is full of events like agricultural fairs, festivals, outdoor movies, live music, and more. Here’s our list of what’s happening in our area and little bit beyond!
GAITHERSBURG, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Christian Heurich
WUSA9

Storms in NE DC damage homes, businesses

WASHINGTON — Another day, another severe storm damages parts of the D.C. region. On Friday, strong storms battered parts of Northeast D.C. and Prince George’s County. Along the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, rainwater clogged an underpass, stalling cars in the process. The pet hotel, District...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Volunteers#Citi#Playhouse
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland ranks 6th amongst states where homes take the longest to sell

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland is among the top 10 states where homes take the longest to sell, according to an online study. The study by online bank Tangerine.ca analyzed data from Zillow, including the average ‘days to pending’ and ‘days to close’ numbers over the past four years to see where homes take longest to sell on average.
MARYLAND STATE
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
ghostsofdc.org

Photos of 1940s D.C. Streetcar Life

What was it like riding the streetcars of Washington on the 1940s? Take a look at this series of great old photos. With all the buzz about whether the H Street streetcar will happen or not, we thought it would be a great idea to share some images of what streetcar living was like back in the middle of the 20th century. It’s been over 50 years since D.C. has had operating streetcars, but it’s within the realm of possibility that we might see them again soon. Maybe.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

First-hand history: Civil War soldiers’ graffiti uncovered in a Fairfax house

The picture of life during the Civil War continues to develop at a house in Fairfax, Virginia. Between March 1862 and June 1863, hundreds of Union soldiers left their enduring marks in charcoal, graphite or crayon on the walls of the attic and first and second floors of Historic Blenheim, a brick 1859 farmhouse and 12-acre estate on what is now Old Lee Highway.
FAIRFAX, VA
WTOP

Northern Va.’s MightyMeals wants to serve its healthy meals up and down the coast

Northern Virginia healthy meal food delivery company MightyMeals has purchased a much larger commercial production facility with intentions to grow its healthy meal delivery business to markets from Florida to Maine. MightyMeals, which was founded by two fitness professionals and a chef in 2015, has grown considerably since launching with...
BURKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy