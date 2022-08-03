ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

PASC curator holds fundraiser to research rare disease

By Sophia Jozwiak
wdet.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wdet.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MetroTimes

Detroit Psychedelic Conference returns to expand your consciousness

Ayana Iyi believes that natural psychedelics like psilocybin and ayahuasca can bring people all over the world together to live harmoniously. Iyi is an organizer and founder of the Detroit Psychedelic Conference, which will take place Aug. 19-21 at Marygrove College. The weekend is packed with national and international speakers on how entheogenic plants treat anxiety, PTSD, and a variety of other conditions.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Black-operated marina welcomes Detroiters to the water

The City of Detroit sits on a major waterway connected to a whole other country. Not just that, but the water connects the city to other port cities like Cleveland and Buffalo. Native Detroiter and operator of Riverside Marina Jason McGuire believes the boating culture can grow and thrive, especially...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Brightmoor Music Series celebrates community

The Brightmoor community in the city of Detroit has had its battles. From blight to vacant property, the area needed a lift. The Brightmoor Music Series aims to do just that. Michael Williams is the park manager for the Williams Park Alliance. He spoke with CultureShift’s Tia Graham about this summer’s series and the community’s transformation.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Health
Wayne County, MI
Society
Detroit, MI
Society
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Society
County
Wayne County, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Natural Hair Guru Gwen Jimmere Opens Good Hair Bar in Livonia

Gwen Jimmere, founder and chief innovation officer at Good Hair Bar. A Black woman’s hair is their crown and glory. When Black women were enslaved, many times they were made to cover up their hair with scarves to attempt to diminish their beauty. Over time, Black people embraced their hair and ornately displayed their afros during the Black is Beautiful movement of the ‘60s and ‘70s in connection with Black pride.
LIVONIA, MI
WHIO Dayton

Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
wibailoutpeople.org

Detroit’s Prison Population Will Soon Be Stuck Living Next to a Toxic Site

Https://truthout.org/articles/detroits-prison-population-will-soon-be-stuck-living-next-to-a-toxic-site/. “It felt all too real,” Siwatu-Salama Ra said from her home in Detroit, Michigan. Her lifelong struggles against two injustices plaguing her community — pollution and incarceration — had become fused in a surreal way. Three years ago, Ra, a world-renowned environmental justice organizer, lay shackled...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Art on an island, jazz on the water, and gigantic sunflowers

It may be August, but there’s plenty of summer left and a lot of events taking place for just about everyone. Let’s start with the Monroe County Fair. This is happening now through Saturday. The fair feature a full Midway with rides and food, live entertainment, kids activities and a Monster Truck show on Friday.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curator#Art Gallery#Disease#Art World#Charity#Cultureshift#Florence#Wdet
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Summer isn’t over yet with plenty of festivals to take the family to this weekend. Monroe County Fair (Monroe County Fairgrounds), through Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.: The annual fair is one of Michigan’s oldest but it’s still shining as bright as ever. This year’s theme is “Diamonds are Fair-ever” as it celebrates its 75th year. On Friday, catch all the rip-roaring action at the monster truck show. On Saturday, the legendary band Tesla will be rocking out the fair for its finale. General admission for the fair is $7 for adults and $4 for children 6-12. Separate tickets required for big shows. Full schedule and more info here.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Detroit’s The Whitney launches limited-time seafood boil

The Whitney restaurant in Detroit is joining the trendy seafood boil craze this summer. For a limited time, the upscale restaurant is offering what it calls the Canfield Seafood Boil. The item costs $49.95 and includes crab legs, jumbo shrimp, mussels, and littleneck clams. It also comes with Yukon Gold...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Priced out of Detroit? Consider the newly trendy haven of...Wyandotte

Make all the Downriver jokes you want. The Free Press has investigated, and declares at least one community there both hot (in terms of development) and cool (at least, as measured by cocktail bars and trendy restaurants). Let's have a drumroll for Wyandotte. JC Reindel reports:. Wyandotte's downtown, just off...
WYANDOTTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Charities
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Where to find the best bagels in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list for best bagels in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top bagel spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Detroit Bagel Factory (Livonia)
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

The fusion of flavors at this Afro-Caribbean restaurant will have you saying “yum”

Bold flavors from Africa and the Caribbean with stewed meats so tender they fall off the bone, those are the landmarks of Godwin Ihentuge’s Yum Village. “It was very important to me to build a community of yum,” says Ihentuge. “Being an Igbo man, American in decent, [I chose] a “village,” and “yum” because of what I was trying to create. "
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 food trucks in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the best food trucks in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 Food Trucks in Metro Detroit:. 1. Rise &...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022: What Thaneder’s victory means for Black representation in Congress in Detroit

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The City of Detroit will likely not have a Black member of the U.S. House for the first time in nearly 70 years. State Rep. Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District Democratic primary Tuesday, topping a field of nine candidates. The 13th includes the Grosse Pointes, the eastern part of Detroit and several Downriver suburbs. The last time Detroit was without a Black representative in Congress was in 1955. That’s when Charles Diggs Jr. took office. He was joined in Congress in 1965 by John Conyers, who retained his congressional seat for more than 50 years. Results from Tuesday’s election show Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeating State Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson. Detroit’s population is about 80% Black. All of the other candidates in the primary were Black. Thanedar will take on Republican Martell Bivings in the November general election.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Dearborn Homecoming Festival Kicks Off This Weekend

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — After a two-year break, Dearborn’s 41st Homecoming Festival is back this weekend. This year’s festival, which will be at The Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, will include a carnival, musical performances, fireworks, a beer tent and a variety of vendors. The festival is will be from noon until 11 p.m., Aug. 5-7. Admission is $1, and carnival rides and bounce house are an additional fee. Click here for more information. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DEARBORN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy