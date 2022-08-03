ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Revolve Is Latest Retailer Hit by Inflation, Despite Increased Sales

By Kellie Ell
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SREts_0h3jwoyt00

Click here to read the full article.

Revolve is feeling the sting of higher prices.

The Los Angeles-based fashion platform revealed quarterly earnings Wednesday after the market closed, improving on revenues, but falling short on bottom-line profits as the e-tailer continues to navigate macro headwinds, such as supply chain bottlenecks, rising operating costs and continued lockdowns in China. Shares of Revolve Group fell more than 14 percent in after-hours trading, as a result.

More from WWD

But Revolve cofounder and co-chief executive officer Mike Karanikolas insisted the company had a strong quarter, “highlighted by record net sales that increased 27 percent year-over-year; gross margin expansion to record levels for a second quarter, and continued strong growth in active customers. We delivered these results despite macroeconomic conditions that became more challenging as the quarter progressed, creating cost pressures that impacted profitability and also contributed to a moderating year-over-year growth trend in net sales in June that has continued into the third quarter.”

Cofounder and co-CEO Michael Mente added: “Over our nearly 20 years of operating history, we believe we have demonstrated a unique track record for outperforming the competition in times of disruption and volatility and we have complete confidence in our team’s ability to continue to execute through even the most challenging circumstances. I’m excited about our future and believe that our strong team, data-centric culture, entrepreneurial spirit, operational excellence and strong connection with the next-generation consumer position us to gain further market share in the months and years ahead.”

Revenues for the three-month period ending June 30 grew 27 percent during the quarter to more than $290 million, up from nearly $229 million a year ago. By segment, Revolve net sales increased to roughly 30 percent to $245 million year-over-year, while revenues of Fwrd, the e-tailer’s luxury segment, rose 14 percent year-over-year to more than $45 million. Domestically, net sales were up 30 percent in the quarter, while international net sales grew 14 percent year-over-year.

Still, net income fell roughly 48 percent, from $31.5 million in 2021’s second quarter to $16.2 million in the most recent quarter.

Rising fuel prices — up four times, year-over-year — caused the largest dent in the firm’s balance sheet. In addition, last quarter’s added marketing spend for the return of Revolve Festival, as well as an increased-return rates (higher than pre-pandemic levels) thanks to the addition of the Revolve Canadian business, also cut into profits.

“Yet it’s a tradeoff we’ll make all day long,” Karanikolas told analysts on Wednesday afternoon’s conference call.

Revolve is now expecting the fourth quarter to be the most challenging with continued inflationary pressures and decreased consumer spending.

“The Revolve brand is about consumers living their best lives and certainly consumers aren’t feeling that way right now,” Karanikolas said. Although he added that the current “softness of the consumer doesn’t change our 2023 outlook.”

Mente pointed to an increase in active customers, the launch of Revolve’s resale program and going-out categories, such as dresses and other occasionwear, as growth drivers.

“She’s traveling, going to weddings and living her life again,” Mente said on the call.

Revolve was cofounded by Mente and Karanikolas in 2003 and later went public in June 2019 . Today, the company sells more than 1,000 brands, including its own, on the platform. Fwrd, which launched in late 2019, named Kendall Jenner its creative director in 2021.

The company ended the quarter with nearly $238 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt.

Shares of Revolve Group, which closed up 6.51 percent to $30.94 apiece, are down nearly 57 percent, year-over-year.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

The 20 Best Camisoles to Wear for Every Season and Occasion

Click here to read the full article. The hot days and nights of summer may leave you wanting to wear the least amount of clothes you can manage. But there’s one piece that’s a necessity in your closet this time of year: The camisole. This humble, strappy top is versatile and also happens to be easy to pack away in a suitcase (which is always a plus when vacations are looming). But, while you may have heard the term before, what you may not know is how many iterations exist. What is a Camisole? Some may attribute camisoles to sleepwear or lingerie-inspired...
APPAREL
WWD

Suspects Still Being Sought in Mall of America Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Police are still seeking two suspects involved in Thursday’s shooting in a Nike store at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. No injuries have been reported.More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts During a media briefing Thursday night, Bloomington Police Department Chief Booker Hodges called on the suspects to “Please turn yourself in. But should you choose not to, our officers, our partners, our detectives will not stop until we lock you up.” Video footage indicated an altercation between...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
WWD

Walmart Lays Off 200 Employees

Click here to read the full article. Walmart is making waves in the corporate world in perhaps what is the latest sign of conflicting macroeconomic forces.  The mass-channel merchant plans to lay off roughly 200 people among its corporate workforce, according to sources familiar with the situation. More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StorePhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future,” Jimmy Carter, a Walmart spokesperson, confirmed with WWD. “At the same...
RETAIL
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Jenner
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Net Sales#Retailer#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Business Personal Finance#Revolve Group
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
China
GOBankingRates

Costco Is Raising Prices On These 7 Items This Month

Bulk goods paradise Costco has always been the place to get a bargain $4.99 rotisserie chicken for Monday night dinner and an oversized bottle of vodka for $20 for the weekend — but shoppers beware, some prices are going up this month. Discover: Costco Isn’t Raising the $1.50 Price...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Mashed

Dollar Tree Has Deals On Name-Brand Frozen Foods — But There's A Catch

From bagged chips and canned goods to seasonal decor and cleaning products, Dollar Tree has a huge variety of merchandise for sale. Everyone loves a good bargain, and that's the idea the company was founded on in 1986 when it priced every item at $1 (via Dollar Tree). However, that lasted about three decades when the company announced in a November 2021 press release that they would raise the base price to $1.25 for many items.
FOOD & DRINKS
WWD

WWD

35K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy