Man accused of killing officer indicted on 8 charges

13 WHAM
Man sentenced for 2020 homicide in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced for fatally shooting another man two years ago. Jamil Knox was sentenced to 20 years to life in the New York State Department of Corrections, after being convicted of manslaughter for the shooting death of Alondo Lathrop Jr. on Wabash Street Aug. 4, 2020.
WKRC
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter for child's 2020 death
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Silverton man is charged in the accidental shooting of an 8-year-old boy in Hawaiian Terrace two years ago. Dwight Smith faces involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and gun charges. Chance Gilbert was found dead on May 17, 2020. Investigators later determined children were playing at a...
DA: 3 face drug charges, 1 Rochester woman sentenced
Diaz and Acosta face between five and 40 years in prison, as well as a maximum fine of $5 million.
‘Nanny’ arrested after stealing pills, valuables from home: CMPD
Sarah Seltzer, 33, is facing multiple charges, which include breaking and entering, felony larceny, and misdemeanor larceny, among others.
WLWT 5
Feds: Cincinnati man hid in box to evade arrest for having guns while on probation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Cincinnati man will spend five years in federal prison for having several guns while on probation for a pharmacy burglary in Pennsylvania. William J. Dishman, 40, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 60 months total in prison for possessing multiple firearms as a convicted felon and violating his supervised release.
Fox 19
Investigation continues into ‘targeted’ slaying of young Hamilton woman
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Nearly a year after a high-school student was slain in a shooting Hamilton police described as “targeted,” still no arrests have been made. Mikina Riley, an 18-year-old student at Miami School, died last August in an early morning triple shooting on South 2nd Street. The gunfire rang out as the three were on a house porch.
Murder charges for suspect who killed Rochester man outside Lyell Ave. bar
Investigators believe Scott ran after Taylor, caught up to him, and fatally shot him in the chest.
2nd person sentenced to prison for deadly Trotwood shooting
DAYTON — A Yorkville man will spend more than a decade in prison for his part in the 2020 shooting death of a Trotwood man. William Denny, 37, was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday. He was convicted on counts of involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and having weapons while under disability in connection to the killing of David Robinson, 41.
Fox 19
Man indicted on involuntary manslaughter charge in fatal shooting of 8-year-old: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 27-year-old man was indicted Thursday in connection with the accidental shooting of an 8-year-old boy in 2020. Dwight Smith is charged with involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability, court documents say. Cincinnati police found the body of Chance Gilbert inside an...
Fugitive wanted for murder arrested in Dayton
During the morning hours of August 4, Lowe was located at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Wilmington Avenue. He was then taken into custody.
Police looking for suspect in killing of 4 in Ohio
OHIO (WTRF) — Police have sent a BOLO to all area law enforcement for this person possibly connected to the shooting in Butler Township near Dayton, Ohio. Mother, daughter killed in reported Butler Township shooting Steven Alexander Marlow 5’11’’ 160lbs Brown hair, blue eyes DOB 9/5/82 – age 39 Vehicle: 2007 Ford Edge White License […]
Ohio man who hid in box from US marshals gets multiple years in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Cincinnati man who hid in a wooden box to evade law enforcement was sentenced to prison Thursday for illegally owning firearms. A federal judge sentenced William J. Dishman, 40, to five years in prison for possessing multiple firearms as a convicted felon and violating his supervised release, according to U.S. […]
WLWT 5
Father of patient charged for threatening to shoot Cincinnati Children's security officers
CINCINNATI — The father of a Cincinnati Children's Hospital patient has been charged with aggravated menacing. He's accused of threatening to shoot security officers at the Liberty Township Campus. Now, from jail, comes a teary apology. "I apologize for my mouth. For me running it. I'll do anything to...
Dayton man accused of critically injuring man with baseball bat facing charges
DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing criminal charges after being accused of attacking another man with a baseball bat. Steven Garcia, 33, was charged with two counts of felonious assault Tuesday, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. He was arrested Monday by detectives. Garcia has been accused of...
WLWT 5
2 arrested after assaulting, shooting woman in face during break-in
CINCINNATI — Two people have been arrested in connection to the assault and shooting of a woman inside her home on Delhi Avenue. According to court documents, Andre Green, 28, and Johann Hart, 18, are both facing felonious assault charges after a woman was shot in the face after being assaulted in her home.
Fox 19
Second man gets life in prison in murder-for-hire plot to kill best friend
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - The second man charged with murder in connection with the death of a New Richmond man has been sentenced to life in prison. Christian Beasley, of Cincinnati, received the life in prison sentence Friday for the murder of 23-year-old Robert “Bobby” Farrell, Jr. in July of 2021, according to Clermont County court records.
Fox 19
Video: 84-year-old woman robbed outside Middletown Big Lots
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Video captured the moments an 84-year-old woman was robbed in a Big Lots parking lot, and police are asking for help to track down the suspect. The video shows the woman walking out of the Roosevelt Boulevard store and to her car on July 20. Sitting...
Getaway driver sentenced after Trotwood homicide
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A second man has been sentenced after a Trotwood man was shot and killed in March 2020. According to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney‘s Office, 37-year-old William Denney was sentenced to 12 years in prison on August 5, 2022. Earlier, co-defendant Dustin Hatfield was sentenced to a range of 24 years […]
Cincinnati man sentenced for trying to traffic 16-year-old girl
A Cincinnati man was sentenced to more than 8 years in prison and 84 months of supervised release after federal agents discovered he was attempting to pimp out underaged girls.
Fox 19
Arlington Heights woman attacked in her own home, neighbors on alert
READING, Ohio (WXIX) - An Arlington Heights woman was attacked at knifepoint in the broad daylight inside her own home, according to police. It happened on Blanche Avenue around noon on Tuesday. The victim, a 39-year-old woman, fought off the attackers and suffered minor cuts to her hands and arms, police say.
