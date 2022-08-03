Man accused of killing officer indicted on 8 charges

DAYTON — A Yorkville man will spend more than a decade in prison for his part in the 2020 shooting death of a Trotwood man. William Denny, 37, was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday. He was convicted on counts of involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and having weapons while under disability in connection to the killing of David Robinson, 41.

TROTWOOD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO