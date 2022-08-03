ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Man accused of killing officer indicted on 8 charges

By CHASE HOULE
WKRC
 2 days ago
13 WHAM

Man sentenced for 2020 homicide in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced for fatally shooting another man two years ago. Jamil Knox was sentenced to 20 years to life in the New York State Department of Corrections, after being convicted of manslaughter for the shooting death of Alondo Lathrop Jr. on Wabash Street Aug. 4, 2020.
ROCHESTER, NY
WKRC

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter for child's 2020 death

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Silverton man is charged in the accidental shooting of an 8-year-old boy in Hawaiian Terrace two years ago. Dwight Smith faces involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and gun charges. Chance Gilbert was found dead on May 17, 2020. Investigators later determined children were playing at a...
SILVERTON, OH
Fox 19

Investigation continues into ‘targeted’ slaying of young Hamilton woman

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Nearly a year after a high-school student was slain in a shooting Hamilton police described as “targeted,” still no arrests have been made. Mikina Riley, an 18-year-old student at Miami School, died last August in an early morning triple shooting on South 2nd Street. The gunfire rang out as the three were on a house porch.
HAMILTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

2nd person sentenced to prison for deadly Trotwood shooting

DAYTON — A Yorkville man will spend more than a decade in prison for his part in the 2020 shooting death of a Trotwood man. William Denny, 37, was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday. He was convicted on counts of involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and having weapons while under disability in connection to the killing of David Robinson, 41.
TROTWOOD, OH
WTRF- 7News

Police looking for suspect in killing of 4 in Ohio

OHIO (WTRF) — Police have sent a BOLO to all area law enforcement for this person possibly connected to the shooting in Butler Township near Dayton, Ohio. Mother, daughter killed in reported Butler Township shooting Steven Alexander Marlow 5’11’’ 160lbs Brown hair, blue eyes DOB 9/5/82 – age 39 Vehicle: 2007 Ford Edge White License […]
DAYTON, OH
Public Safety
WLWT 5

2 arrested after assaulting, shooting woman in face during break-in

CINCINNATI — Two people have been arrested in connection to the assault and shooting of a woman inside her home on Delhi Avenue. According to court documents, Andre Green, 28, and Johann Hart, 18, are both facing felonious assault charges after a woman was shot in the face after being assaulted in her home.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Second man gets life in prison in murder-for-hire plot to kill best friend

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - The second man charged with murder in connection with the death of a New Richmond man has been sentenced to life in prison. Christian Beasley, of Cincinnati, received the life in prison sentence Friday for the murder of 23-year-old Robert “Bobby” Farrell, Jr. in July of 2021, according to Clermont County court records.
NEW RICHMOND, OH
Fox 19

Video: 84-year-old woman robbed outside Middletown Big Lots

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Video captured the moments an 84-year-old woman was robbed in a Big Lots parking lot, and police are asking for help to track down the suspect. The video shows the woman walking out of the Roosevelt Boulevard store and to her car on July 20. Sitting...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

Getaway driver sentenced after Trotwood homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A second man has been sentenced after a Trotwood man was shot and killed in March 2020. According to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney‘s Office, 37-year-old William Denney was sentenced to 12 years in prison on August 5, 2022.  Earlier, co-defendant Dustin Hatfield was sentenced to a range of 24 years […]
TROTWOOD, OH
Fox 19

Arlington Heights woman attacked in her own home, neighbors on alert

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - An Arlington Heights woman was attacked at knifepoint in the broad daylight inside her own home, according to police. It happened on Blanche Avenue around noon on Tuesday. The victim, a 39-year-old woman, fought off the attackers and suffered minor cuts to her hands and arms, police say.
READING, OH

