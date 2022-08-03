Tony Gilroy Says ‘Andor’s’ Second Season Will Take Place Over Four Years [TCA]

Read on theplaylist.net
‘The Sandman’ Review: Highly Anticipated Netflix Adaptation of Neil Gaiman Classic Lacks Depth
Finally, right? It took forever for Neil Gaiman’s beloved and bestselling comic book “The Sandman” to get adapted. For years, it looked like there would be a feature film based on the DC Comics smash hit. Way back in 2013, it was announced that David S. Goyer would adapt the series into a feature film to star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who would also produce. That project fell apart over the years, but Goyer remained attached, aligning with Gaiman and Allan Heinberg (“Wonder Woman”) on what is now a Netflix original series, premiering its 10-episode first season today, August 5.
Giancarlo Esposito Reveals He’s Met With Marvel & Is Keen To Play The X-Men’s Professor X
Despite naming the next two “Avengers” installments at San Diego Comic-Con last month, fans are still waiting for Marvel Studios’ to unveil their plans for the upcoming “X-Men” reboot. There have been plenty of fan-casting choices online acolytes have made over the years —Taron Egerton as Wolverine is a constant on— and one of those names seems to have come on Marvel’s radar in a serious way.
‘Batgirl’ Directors Get Supportive Messages From Marvel’s Kevin Feige, James Gunn & Edgar Wright
Earlier this week, Warner Bros. Discovery made a drastic decision: axing a nearly completed “Batgirl” movie, shocking many fans and non-fans alike with the news that a $90 million-budgeted superhero pic would never see the light of day. Yep, you won’t see it on streaming or theatrically, ever, unless it somehow leaks, which is unprecedented. The decision really erupted on the internet, shocking and puzzling many people, including the “Batgirl” directors themselves, who were blindsided by it all.
Industry Creators on Jesse Bloom and Harper's Relationship: 'They're Two Junkies Constantly Feeding Each Other'
Click here to read the full article. Does Harper Stern have what it takes to secure Jesse “Mr. COVID” Bloom’s business for Pierpoint? That’s the big question as Industry Season 2 continues barreling ahead. With the hedge fund manager having turned millions into billions during the pandemic, both Eric and Harper know that pulling in someone of that caliber could bank tens of millions for the firm. But is getting Bloom on board too much of a longshot for the young gunslinger? In last week’s premiere (read a recap here; Episode 2 airs Monday at 9/8c on HBO), Harper made some inroads...
Christopher McQuarrie Downplays Report Of Tom Cruise Exiting After ‘Mission: Impossible 8’
There have been suggestions that Tom Cruise‘s time playing super-spy Ethan Hunt in the “Mission: Impossible” films could be coming to end with “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2,” which is currently filming in the United Kingdom and expected to shoot elsewhere in the world. Variety previously reported the film would become a “send-off” for Hunt. “The plan is for the seventh and eighth films to serve as a sendoff for Cruise’s Ethan Hunt character — a “culmination” of the entire series, as one insider described it,” the report claimed.
‘Abbott Elementary’ Takes Program Of The Year At The 2022 TCA Awards
Due to a short-sighted concern over COVID numbers in Los Angeles, the 2022 TCA Awards did not happen in person, as originally planned. Instead, the winners were announced, once again, vritually. The good news is that ABC’s freshman breakout “Abbott Elementary” dominated the proceedings. READ MORE: Yep,...
