Gen Con descends on downtown Indy; leaders speak out against abortion bill

Eli Lilly condemns new Indiana abortion ban, looks to expand outside the state
INDIANAPOLIS — One of Indiana's largest employers has condemned the state's new ban on abortions and warned that, because of this new law, it will seek to expand elsewhere. Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co., which employs 10,400 people at its headquarters in Indianapolis, said it's reassessing its presence in Indiana as a direct result of the state passing a bill that bans nearly all abortions.
cbs4indy.com
Elected officials, advocacy groups react to passage of Indiana abortion bill
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Senate voted to pass Senate Bill 1, a statewide abortion ban with limited exceptions, late Friday night. Many lawmakers, elected officials and advocacy groups responded on both sides. Below are all of the responses sent to our newsroom:. Indiana Democratic Party. “The Indiana Republican...
WIBC.com
More than 500 Businesses Sign Letter Opposing Abortion Restrictions in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of businesses are standing up for abortion rights in Indiana. “We fully support reproductive rights. It’s a woman’s choice what to do with her body,” the co-owner of Amelia’s, Charlie McIntosh, said. The Indianapolis bakery, Amelia’s, is one of more than...
95.3 MNC
Gen Con threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over abortion ban bill
One of the state’s largest conventions is threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over the abortion ban bill. The president of Gen Con says the convention supports a woman’s right to choose and that what’s happening at the Statehouse could threaten Gen Con’s relationship with Indiana.
14news.com
Indiana house passes abortion ban
Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve cleaning up damage after storms. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky. President of Evansville South Baseball League arrested following popcorn incident. Updated: 4 hours ago. President of Evansville...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana Senate, Governor approve abortion ban bill
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Senate approved a proposed abortion ban bill Friday afternoon after it passed through the House with several amendments earlier in the day. Soon after, Governor Eric Holcomb signed the bill into law effective Sept. 15. Senate Bill 1 on abortion passed in a 62...
WISH-TV
Indiana State Fair announces top 10 and 2022 winner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thirty-nine high schools bands competed Friday to be in the Sweet 16 competition at the Indiana State Fair. According to a news release, judges crowned Kokomo High School “Indiana’s Best Band”, and took home the first-place trophy. “This year marks the 75th Indiana...
WNDU
Holcomb: House advances SB 2, automatic taxpayer refund
Indianapolis, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Governor Holcomb issued a statement as the House advanced SB 2. SB 2 includes returning up to, “1 billion dollars back to Hoosier taxpayers in the form of an automatic taxpayer refund.”
95.3 MNC
$200 tax rebate for Hoosiers signed into law by Governor Holcomb
Legislators finalized a bill to support prenatal programs, pay down pension debt, and send you a check and, hours later, Governor Holcomb signed the bill into law. Bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a plan to send Hoosiers a $200 tax rebate as a buffer against inflation. The checks are a little smaller than the 225 dollars Governor Holcomb originally proposed, but legislators made more people eligible by expanding the rebate to people who don’t file income taxes.
Indiana lawmakers settle on $200 taxpayer refund
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for Hoosiers. It looks like they’ll have to settle for $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief […]
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
indyschild.com
Top 7 Things to do this Weekend around Indianapolis | Aug. 5-7
July 29 – Aug. 21 | Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating the Hoosier spirit and agricultural heritage. These 18 days bring all communities together to celebrate all things Indiana and promote it to hundreds of thousands of people across the state, and beyond. Related Article: How to Save Money at the Indiana State Fair – 5 Ways to Save Big.
Heartbreak after abortion: Indiana women reflect on emotions after procedure
INDIANAPOLIS — Every year, thousands of Hoosiers choose to have an abortion. Individual circumstance differs, as well as each person’s response to that choice. For some, the choice to have an abortion leads to regret. "When I first walked out of the abortion clinic… I had such an...
WIBC.com
Legislators Reach $200 Rebate Deal; Vote Expected Friday
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators appear to have a deal to send you a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down slightly from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. That encompasses somewhere between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers, who would have to file a return next year and claim the rebate as a credit.
This City in Indiana Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, has released their Coolest Small Cities in the United States list for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on quality of life, affordability, and urban amenities.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana lawmakers appear to strike deal on inflation relief package
Hoosier taxpayers are set to receive $200 checks after state lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on an inflation relief package. The House and Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed more money. Senate Republicans didn’t want direct payments to Hoosiers at all. The compromise, said Rep. Tim Brown, is the...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana steps up as Kentucky battles heavy rain and floods
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been a little more than a week since Indiana Task Force 1 was deployed to Kentucky. Crews left Indiana on July 28 to help with search and rescue efforts in the state after heavy rain and devastating floods. Right now, there’s no set return date...
kiiky.com
15 Highest-Paid state employee in Indiana |2022
It is no secret that football and basketball coaches in public colleges command big wages. However, other government workers get paid almost as much. It’s so high that the highest-paid state employees in Indiana are almost multi-millionaires. GOBankingRates examined data from USA Today’s 2018 NCAA salary reports. Even OpenTheBooks.com,...
WANE-TV
Indiana GOP lawmakers settle on $200 for tax rebate payments
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus under an apparent deal reached among Republican legislators. Those payments will be less than the $225 refunds that were originally proposed by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb but the deal...
Indiana Republicans still split on tax rebate proposal
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican lawmakers remained far from agreement Wednesday on whether to go along with the governor’s proposal to give each taxpayer a $225 rebate from the state’s surging budget surplus. The Republican-dominated House and Senate have advanced vastly different plans during the special legislative session for using $1 billion or more of the state’s record $6.1 billion in cash reserves, with the Senate version nixing the refund payments in favor of paying down future teacher pension obligations. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has described the payments as inflation relief, but GOP Senate leaders have raised concerns about further fueling inflation with the rebate and worries about inflation pushing up the cost of planned state construction projects. Republican Rep. Sharon Negele of Attica, the House plan’s sponsor, said Wednesday she believed residents prefer a direct rebate and was hopeful of reaching a compromise in the coming days.
