ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Police vehicle stolen from inside Lubbock repair shop

By KCBD Staff
KCBD
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kcbd.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Police responded to shooting, 42nd and Ave A

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shooting near East 42nd Street and Avenue A. Police said one person was shot and was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries. “The original call for service was received at 2:39...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured after a motorcycle crash. The crash occurred on the westbound access road of N Loop 289 and Avenue P. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the call around 3:45 p.m. Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

East Lubbock shooting leaves 1 seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shooting in East Lubbock on Aug 7. One person was left with serious injuries after being shot, according to police. The person was transported to UMC to treat their injuries. The shooting occurred near E 42nd Street and...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Lubbock Police#University#Lpd Chevy Caprice#Kcbd
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Man Broke In, Assaulted Woman and Fell Asleep in her Bed?

A Lubbock man was indicted on Tuesday, August 2nd after he was accused of breaking into a woman's home, assaulting her, taking off his clothes and falling asleep in her bed. KAMC News reports that back on May 13th, Lubbock Police arrived at a home Lubbock home to find 35-year-old Henrry Padilla without a shirt or pants asleep in a bed with an open beer bottle close by.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCBD

Trial for accused killer of Zoe Campos to start in 10 days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man who confessed to killing 18-year-old Zoe Campos is headed to trial, and his confession will be admissible in court. On Thursday, 140th District Court Judge Douglas Freitag denied all motions filed by the attorneys for 29-year-old Carlos Rodriquez and set a trial date for August 15, 2022. Rodriquez confessed to killing Campos back in 2013.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

No, Lubbock Police Aren’t Calling To Arrest You Because You Have Warrants

Like clockwork, the scammers are at it again in the Hub City. This time, they've actually gone so far as to spoof (impersonate) an actual Lubbock County Sheriff's Department phone number. According to a statement from the Sheriff's office, the call starts out with the scammer saying that there is a warrant out for your arrest, and saying that the matter can be resolved by payment over the phone. The scammer is usually quite persistent which results in their target giving up some kind of information to make it "go away", when in reality there is no warrant.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Drunk driver receives probated sentence, 120 days in jail after manslaughter conviction

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Maxwell Ezell was handed a 10-year probated sentence and 120 days of jail time for a manslaughter conviction in the death of Tanya Jones in 2017. In the early morning hours of March 12, 2017, in the 6200 block of 19th Street, a Camaro driven by Maxwell Ezell struck the back of a Mazda being driven by Tanya Jones at an extremely high rate of speed before rear-ending another vehicle stopped at the northbound stop sign of 1900 Kewanee. Jones was taken to University Medical Center, where she died.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: Lubbock teen missing since mid-July

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A Lubbock teen has been missing since July 15. Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Summer Colvin. She is one of 32 children that were reported missing in Texas in July. More information here: Authorities searching for Lubbock teen missing since mid-July. A Lubbock...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Zoe Campos murder confession will not get thrown out, judge rules

LUBBOCK, Texas— A judge will not throw out the confession of Carlos Rodriquez in the murder of 18-year-old Zoe Campos, according to the Lubbock County District Attorney. The defense team for Rodriquez attempted to get his confession thrown out in a Lubbock courtroom on Thursday. Rodriquez admitted in November...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy