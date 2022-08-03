ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Barber National Institute unveils rainbow fitness trail

By Brian Wilk
 2 days ago

The Barber National Institute celebrated a new addition Wednesday that will help its students learn in a fun environment.

On August 3, the Barber National Institute held a ribbon cutting for its new rainbow fitness trail.

The fitness trail features activity stops and many brightly colored pictures. The activities were developed to promote exercise, following directions and social interactions.

It will be used by students with intellectual and physical disabilities and behavioral health challenges.

“It’s very focused on their strengths as well as their challenges, so this will enable the children to work on their motor skills, their fine motor skills, their gross motor skills, and have an opportunity to be outdoors,” said Dr. Maureen Barber-Carey, Executive Vice President of the Barber National Institute.

This is phase one of their sensory playground, which is being built thanks to a grant from Erie Insurance.

