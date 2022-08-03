Community, advocates call for action on affordable housing

Read on local12.com
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel Maven
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
wvxu.org
Cincinnati could change its policy about city employees using slurs. You can weigh in Monday
Cincinnati officials are considering changes to the policy covering city employee use of discriminatory slurs. A public meeting Monday night aims to get public input on those potential changes. In the last week, Cincinnati Police said an officer was suspended after twice using racist language on the phone. The week...
Hamilton County makes $10 million investment in affordable housing
A 2021 study that found 60,000 unused affordable home units need renovation caught the attention of county commissioners who plan to spend $10 million to bring those units to families who need them.
WLWT 5
New community fridge provides 24/7 access to free food for Northside residents
CINCINNATI — There’s a new community-led project in Northside with one goal and that's "neighbors helping neighbors." The Open Fridge is sponsored by Third Way Peace Fellowship. The group describes itself as an inclusive community of active peacemakers exploring spirituality and the practice of nonviolence through grassroots mutual...
WKRC
School district can't enforce Culture of Kindness resolution as students prepare to return
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Forest Hills School Board voted 3-2 to adopt a “resolution to create a culture of kindness and equal opportunity for all students and staff” at its June 22 meeting. It was a heated board meeting the night it was adopted. Part of...
WKRC
Residents urged to kill invasive spotted lanternflies swarming neighborhood
NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood. Thousands of spotted lanternflies have taken over a building in North Bergen. "I don't know where they came, are they leaving? I mean...
WKRC
Local Civil Rights pioneer in need of help after roof of former school building damaged
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A Roselawn woman who spent her life helping others is now in need of help herself. The school building she owns is under horrible disrepair and is crushing her financially. The 88-year-old wants to save a building and the legacy it holds. The building in question...
WLWT 5
City leaders meet with local teens formerly known as 'Cincy water boys' to discuss future business plans
CINCINNATI — You may remember the body cam footage released by Cincinnati police that involved several teens selling water, the police then taking them into custody. The video gained a lot of views on social media. Since that arrest, community activists approached the group to come up with a...
City orders Hyde Park condo tower to fix the leaks
City inspectors ordered extensive repairs to a Hyde Park condo tower, more than a year after one of its residents warned Madison House could fall 'just like Surfside.'
spectrumnews1.com
Rents costs rise amid economic challenges like inflation
Around the nation, rent prices continue to rise amid a flurry of other economic challenges, including soaring inflation rates. The challenges affect Ohioans as well, particularly those in Cincinnati, who have seen a sharp incline recently in asking rent price. Jon Leckie, a researcher at rent.com, joined Spectrum News to...
WLWT 5
Woodward High School to hold school supply drive for those in need
CINCINNATI — On Saturday, Woodward High School will be hosting a school supply drive to help students in need. The drive will be held at the high school from noon to 4 p.m. Donated school supplies will go to children experiencing homelessness and in CPS. The high school is...
WKRC
Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ryan Kiefer, a 22-year veteran of the mortgage business and the branch manager for PrimeLending in Greater Cincinnati, discusses the impact this will have over today's housing market. Tune in every Wednesday at 4 p.m. on Local 12 WKRC-TV as Kiefer features insight on the current housing...
Hundreds of volunteers to give Lincoln Heights a community makeover
There are 500 volunteers expected to take part in the day-long event, which will focus on six different areas throughout Lincoln Heights.
WKRC
Local family asking for community support for 8th-grader in need of heart transplant
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - A local family is asking for prayers and support to help a young boy in need of a heart transplant. You can attend a special event to help save his life. His name is Brayden Otten, and he's in the eighth grade in Wyoming. Brayden was...
WLWT 5
Ohio's latest sales tax holiday could help back-to-school shoppers stymied by inflation
CINCINNATI — When you're a second grader, like Sydney Essert, getting new stuff for a new school year can feel overwhelming in all the right ways. "My favorite school supplies is (sic) probably markers," Sydney Essert said, her voice rising with excitement. "You get so many colors to pick from!"
WKRC
Cincinnati Reds and partners give local village top-to-bottom makeover
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds and partners took over Lincoln Heights for the annual community makeover project. The project is as much about beautification as it is strengthening the historic village. “I am so excited for the Village of Lincoln Heights,” said Lincoln Heights Mayor Ruby Kinsey-Mumphrey....
spectrumnews1.com
Gotta get your goetta at Glier's Goettafest
NEWPORT, Ky. — It’s become a yearly tradition in the northern Kentucky and Cincinnati area — Glier’s Goettafest. “People be like what is go-etta? What is getta? What is that? What is this? What is gooda? But it is pronounced getta,” said Katherine Teague. Teague...
cincinnatirefined.com
Everything Cincy: Weekend To-Do's
Our friends at Everything Cincy are sharing their top picks for events going on this weekend. Check out their site and sign up for their newsletter to learn about more events and savings in Greater Cincinnati. Frisch's Roller Rink - Court Street Plaza. Friday, August 5 - Sunday, August 7.
WIS-TV
Chick-fil-A employee works six days a week at age 99
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Carol Miller, a 99-year-old Chick-fil-A employee in Cincinnati, works six days a week and shows no signs of slowing down. Miller, or “Miss Carol” as everyone calls her, started working at the restaurant about five years ago, according to WXIX. “I love working...
WKRC
New COVID-19 variant being tracked by CDC
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new variant of concern is now being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The hashtag #COVIDIsOver has been trending for weeks, but the hospitalization and death rates share a very different story. The hospitalization rates have remained steady with this recent surge --...
WKRC
Cincy's Hottest Real Estate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 8446 US Route 42 | Waynesville, OH 45068. Waynesville Schools, 3800 sq. ft., 4-bed home, finished basement, 2 huge barns on almost 14 acres. Entry to formal dining & 2-story living room. Kitchen w/ island, pantry, view of private back yard. 1st floor owner suit, fireplace, bath w/ double vanities, tub, shower & walk in closet. Laundry & 1/2 bath complete first floor. 2nd floor w/ 3 large bedrooms. Finished basement w/ full bath, wet bar, barrel accents & shelves. 3 car garage. Barns are amazing! 56x40 & 56x20 gas heat, water, power.
