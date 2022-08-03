Haniger has missed over two months of action with a Grade 2 right ankle sprain. He's been out of the Mariners' lineup since April 29, when he twisted his ankle during an at-bat against the Miami Marlins. The Mariners placed Haniger on the 10-day IL the following day, later transferring him to the 60-day IL.

